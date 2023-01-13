ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows assault of mail carrier in Bakersfield: US Postal Inspection Service

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield mail carriers reported two separate knife attacks Monday, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The inspection service provided video of one attack on Jan. 9 that happened in the area of the 4100 block of Parker Avenue in southwest Bakersfield. A second assault was reported on Bliss Street just south of Texas Street in southeast Bakersfield.

Neither of the incidents caused physical injury, according to the inspection service.

The postal inspection service is investigating two robberies at gunpoint and two similar knife attacks that happened in Bakersfield last year.

Stealing mail keys is usually the goal of these incidents, according to the postal inspection service.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or visit their website .

Comments / 10

Tina Russell
3d ago

You can't do your job without these criminals roaming the streets antagonizing you. They need to tighten laws to protect our citizens.

Reply
3
 

KGET

KGET

