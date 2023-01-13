7-month investigation into elderly exploitation leads to CCFD chief’s arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police arrested a Clark County Fire Department battalion chief on charges of elderly exploitation after a seven-month investigation, they said.

Steven Broadwell, 52, is facing charges of theft from an elderly vulnerable person, and exploitation of an older/ vulnerable person, according to police.

Steven Broadwell, 52, (Credit: Henderson Police Department)

According to police, the investigation started in June 2022 after an allegation of elderly exploitation.

Broadwell has been employed by the Clark County Fire Department since January 1995. He has been a battalion chief since September 2018 and was responsible for a portion of the eastern Las Vegas valley, east of Maryland Parkway.

On Jan. 12, Broadwell was taken into custody and booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

8 News Now reached out to Clark County and they had no comment at this time.

No further details are available at this time.

