Henderson, NV

7-month investigation into elderly exploitation leads to CCFD chief’s arrest

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police arrested a Clark County Fire Department battalion chief on charges of elderly exploitation after a seven-month investigation, they said.

Steven Broadwell, 52, is facing charges of theft from an elderly vulnerable person, and exploitation of an older/ vulnerable person, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31eDer_0kCy0tHN00
Steven Broadwell, 52, (Credit: Henderson Police Department)

According to police, the investigation started in June 2022 after an allegation of elderly exploitation.

Broadwell has been employed by the Clark County Fire Department since January 1995. He has been a battalion chief since September 2018 and was responsible for a portion of the eastern Las Vegas valley, east of Maryland Parkway.

On Jan. 12, Broadwell was taken into custody and booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

8 News Now reached out to Clark County and they had no comment at this time.

No further details are available at this time.

Comments / 28

Colin Mohit
4d ago

Disgusting!!! This guy made $220,000 two years ago and he still does this....He is the lowest...No doubt he'll keep his job and get away with it!!! 😡😡

Reply(7)
8
Guest
4d ago

Let’s talk about ANIMAL CRUELTY by the City of North Las Vegas Fire departments Battalion Chief, Donovan Hansen who has left a 3 month baby puppy in his carry cage out in the middle of street in 115 degree hot Las Vegas weather. But yet… they’re hero’s saving other’s animals

Reply(1)
6
Douglas Cleveland
4d ago

Investigation into Non-profit organization BEAUTIFUL LIFE , Owner Connie Harris , Her brother picks up Down Syndrome elderly disabled citizens and charge's them . when all ready it's paid for . Clark County , Nevada

Reply(4)
5
 

