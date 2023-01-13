Philly men's call center helps 'feed the soul'

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted many people's mental health.

In 2022, the World Health Organization released data showing that anxiety and depression increased by 25% globally .

People like Vince Johnson, a Philadelphia resident, saw many people – specifically, men – suffering first-hand in his community and wanted to do something about it.

“I think it took a lot out of us,” Johnson said. “There are a lot of people who are feeling feelings of isolation still – depression … losses, financial and human losses. People were sick, relationships struggled, all kinds of things.”

For these reasons, Johnson started Feeding the Soul, Men’s Empowerment Call.

“I wanted to do something for myself primarily, something to reconnect and empower,” he said.

The call center is open every Wednesday at 8 p.m. and features guest speakers. It is open to men, ages 17 and older, of all races and religions across the region.

Calls are typically 30 - 45 minutes long and callers can talk about mental, physical and spiritual health.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, the organization’s second week of operations, a few dozen people dialed in. One main speaker talked about coming back from a stroke and writing a book.

Men shared life lessons, like the importance of showing up for yourself and beating the odds when it seems like no one is rooting for you.

“It’s judgment free,” Johnson explained. “It’s not meant to take up all of your time, but something where you can just get a few notches of inspiration, a few notches of motivation, to get you through your week”

He says callers have the option of staying anonymous or sharing a testimonial. His goal is to make sure everyone leaves the conversation feeling better.

To join the group, contact feedingthesoul2023@aol.com