ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly men's call center helps 'feed the soul'

By Justin Udo
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vaMxh_0kCy0rVv00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted many people's mental health.

In 2022, the World Health Organization released data showing that anxiety and depression increased by 25% globally .

People like Vince Johnson, a Philadelphia resident, saw many people – specifically, men – suffering first-hand in his community and wanted to do something about it.

“I think it took a lot out of us,” Johnson said. “There are a lot of people who are feeling feelings of isolation still – depression … losses, financial and human losses. People were sick, relationships struggled, all kinds of things.”

For these reasons, Johnson started Feeding the Soul, Men’s Empowerment Call.

“I wanted to do something for myself primarily, something to reconnect and empower,” he said.

The call center is open every Wednesday at 8 p.m. and features guest speakers. It is open to men, ages 17 and older, of all races and religions across the region.

Calls are typically 30 - 45 minutes long and callers can talk about mental, physical and spiritual health.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, the organization’s second week of operations, a few dozen people dialed in. One main speaker talked about coming back from a stroke and writing a book.

Men shared life lessons, like the importance of showing up for yourself and beating the odds when it seems like no one is rooting for you.

“It’s judgment free,” Johnson explained. “It’s not meant to take up all of your time, but something where you can just get a few notches of inspiration, a few notches of motivation, to get you through your week”

He says callers have the option of staying anonymous or sharing a testimonial. His goal is to make sure everyone leaves the conversation feeling better.

To join the group, contact feedingthesoul2023@aol.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia nonprofit holds cooking class to make a healthy difference on MLK weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday. This weekend, many in the Philadelphia region are reflecting on the role his courage played in the civil rights struggle and are serving others in his honor.Some used their skills to make a healthy difference.It was a packed kitchen filled with leaders and families from the Spring Garden neighborhood cooking up healthy foods."Here we're actually making some recipes," Vetri Community Partnership founder Marc Vetri said. "This is sort of what we do every day showing folks how to make amazing things with vegetables."Ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Local activist uncovers evidence speech at Center City church inspired MLK Jr.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local civil rights activist has uncovered evidence that First Unitarian Church in Center City was the location where a young Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. heard the speech that inspired him to pursue nonviolence in the advancement of civil rights.Civil rights activist Patrick Duff made the discovery following years of research, which he submitted to the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office.The state office recently recommended the church for national listing, which the National Park Service could approve as early as February.According to Duff, historians originally thought a then-21-year-old King heard a speech on nonviolence by then-Howard...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Post-holidays mask mandates to end in Philadelphia, Camden schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, students in Philadelphia and Camden schools returned to class for the first time this year without a mask.Students and staff in Philadelphia and Camden's school districts were required to wear face coverings after returning from winter break.It was an effort to be proactive and reduce the spread of COVID-19, the flu and RSV cases.An earlier version of this article said that students will be returning to school on Monday. However, there is no school Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Day.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Watch: Dr. King gave speech in West Philadelphia in 1965

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dr. King had a deep connection to Philadelphia, often returning to give speeches at local colleges and churches.In 1965, the civil rights leader delivered a historic speech at 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia.CBS Philadelphia dug deep in the archives and found video from 1965, which you can watch in the stream at the top of this page.More than 10,000 people came to listen to Dr. King speak on August 3, 1965. This was part of Dr. King's Freedom Now tour.Just three days later, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act. A mural by Cliff Eubanks depicts Dr. King's historic 1965 speech right where he gave it 58 years ago.    A historical marker also commemorates the civil rights efforts of Dr. King.You can honor the legacy of Dr. King by attending an event on Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

New walking tour reveals Philly’s brave Black community of the 1830s

ABOVE PHOTOFifteen fugitive slaves arriving in Philadelphia along the banks of the Schuylkill River in July 1856, Engraving from William Still’s history UNDERGROUND RAILROAD 1872 with modern watercolor. If the alleys that thread through Philadelphia from Broad Street to the waterfront, and from Locust Street to Catherine Street, could...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Mom And Disability Advocate Dead At 29

Stephanie L. Lutkins, a beloved mother, partner, and fierce advocate for those with disabilities died Tuesday, Jan. 3, her obituary says. She was 29. Called "Nini" by loved ones, Lutkins was a lifelong resident of Newtown Borough and attended Council Rock High School North before moving on to study at Bucks County Community College and the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, according to her social media profiles.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
AlexCap

Philly Squatter Issue Persists

philly squattersPhoto byBrotherly Love Real Estate. The squatter problem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania continues to persist. Although certain economic statistics signal that the economy is getting better, Philly is showing the opposite. There is still a massive homeless person problem, which leads to break-ins and squatter situations. Have you ever dealt with a squatter in your rental property?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Did You Know There’s a Giant Mural Dedicated to Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ in Philadelphia?

There’s an incredible mural in Philadelphia that has been turning heads for almost two years, but it seems like only true locals know about it. I mean… it doesn’t matter whether you’re a fan of art or pop culture, this is super cool. But it dawned on me last weekend that it seems like only locals know about this mural. I was showing a friend around town last weekend, and I made it a point to include it on my Center City tour.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa Has Innovative Plan for Shuttered Center City Store

Wawa plans to open a technology hub at the site of one of its recently shuttered Center City locations, CEO Chris Gheysens said, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal. Gheysens made the announcement Friday during a panel discussion at the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia's 2023 Economic Outlook event....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy