Hereford, TX

Brent Harrison, Hereford’s police chief, to retire

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Hereford announced Thursday that Police Chief Brent Harrison has retired.

This comes after Harrison served for 35 years in law enforcement, the majority of which was in Hereford and Deaf Smith County, according to the Hereford Police Department’s website. Harrison had previously been placed on administrative leave, officials with the city of Hereford said.

According to the website, Harrison previously served as the Sheriff for Deaf Smith County and returned to the Hereford Police Department as its chief in 2012.

