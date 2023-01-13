Wilfried Nancy's newly assembled coaching staff with the Crew is now complete. When Nancy was hired away from CF Montreal in early December, Montreal announced that assistant coach Kwame Ampadu, fitness coach Jules Gueguen and video analyst Maxime Chalier would be joining Nancy in Columbus, and the Crew confirmed those hires Tuesday. Yoann Damet has also been hired as an assistant coach, and Phil Boerger, who was the goalkeeper coach for Crew 2 last season, has been promoted to the same role with the first team.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 40 MINUTES AGO