Saint Louis, MO

msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus Crew, Wilfried Nancy announce hiring of assistant coaches

Wilfried Nancy's newly assembled coaching staff with the Crew is now complete. When Nancy was hired away from CF Montreal in early December, Montreal announced that assistant coach Kwame Ampadu, fitness coach Jules Gueguen and video analyst Maxime Chalier would be joining Nancy in Columbus, and the Crew confirmed those hires Tuesday. Yoann Damet has also been hired as an assistant coach, and Phil Boerger, who was the goalkeeper coach for Crew 2 last season, has been promoted to the same role with the first team.
COLUMBUS, OH

