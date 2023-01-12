Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
Woman Sues City of Tuscaloosa Over Alleged Nerve Damage Caused by 2021 Arrest
A woman has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Tuscaloosa and three law enforcement officers over a January 2021 arrest she claims was unnecessary and abusive. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the 45-year-old plaintiff said she was entering a local business in late January 2021 to retrieve a purse she'd left there. According to the suit, she was a student at the University of Alabama at the time.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office mourning death of Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of Deputy Chief Charles J. Buchannon. Buchannon, who died unexpectedly Sunday, is being remembered as a leader who cared about the men and women of the sheriff’s office. “Deputy Chief Buchannon was a truly kind soul who dedicated his...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa councilman, bar owner respond to deadly shooting on The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The deadly shooting on The Strip in Tuscaloosa over the weekend is just one in a series of incidents in recent years. "This is not going to be tolerated in Tuscaloosa," city councilman Lee Busby says. Busby wants it to be clear that there will be...
wbrc.com
How the City of Vincent is doing after police department disbanded
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent Police Department was disbanded about five months ago after some racist text messages were sent. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tells me they are grateful to the city of Vincent for allowing them to serve in this capacity and they will continue to do so for as long as the need exists.
wbrc.com
Calera police arrest fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - An individual wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service is in custody after Calera police stopped to help what they thought was a stranded motorist. Just after midnight Sunday morning, a Calera officer stopped to offer help to what appeared to be a disabled vehicle on Interstate 65. However, when the officer approached the vehicle, one individual dropped food and a case of water and fled into the woods.
Suspect arrested in makeshift shelter in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police announced the arrest of an individual with over 20 prior arrests Sunday. According to CPD, one of their patrol units stopped to offer assistance to a disabled vehicle on I-65. As the officer approached, one person dropped their food and a case of water and ran into the woods. […]
Alabama chiropractor charged after allegedly attempting to poison wife with lead-laced pills
An Alabama chiropractor charged for allegedly attempting to kill his estranged wife by poisoning her with pills laced with lead was released on bond last week.
wbrc.com
BPD: Second homicide this weekend under investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a second homicide this weekend. Now, in the 100 block of 4th Avenue N. Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, BPD says multiple shot spotter alerts were activated in the area. An off-duty BPD officer working in the area...
Man wanted on federal gun and drug charges nabbed in Bessemer by U.S. Marshals
A Hueytown man is in custody on drug and gun charges after his capture by U.S. Marshals. Shawn Scott Jr. was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2022 on drug trafficking and gun possession, said U.S. Marshal Keely. Marshals searching for Scott were led Wednesday to the area...
VCU: Murder Victim Was Killed Over Earlier “Domestic Altercation”
A man killed Saturday in Tuscaloosa was shot over a "domestic altercation" he had with the suspect's relative, investigators believe. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to Sun Valley Apartments on 36th Avenue Saturday around noon on reports of a shooting.
ABC 33/40 News
Family shares heartbreak of losing son to drug overdose; JeffCo numbers still trending up
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Jefferson County is on track to set a record number for drug overdoses as the final 2022 numbers are calculated. Behind those devastating numbers are grieving families asking how can we better deal with this crisis?. "My brother was the biggest goofball ever and he...
Tuscaloosa Police investigating apartment complex shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left a man dead. According to Capt. Jack Kennedy, officers arrived to the Sun Valley Apartments on 36th East Avenue just before noon on calls of a person shot inside an apartment. Police arrived and found a Terrence Knott […]
UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
ABC 33/40 News
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting which left one person dead Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa. Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were dispatched to the Sun Valley Apartments on 36th Avenue East around noon Saturday on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man dead a the scene.
Male victim found shot in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A possible juvenile or young adult was found shot in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street North on a report […]
police1.com
Man claiming to have 'portal to Hell' charged with firing on Ala. deputies
CARBON HILL, Ala. — A man claiming to have a “portal to Hell’' is under arrest after reportedly shooting at Walker County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill on a welfare check after family members of a man feared he could harm himself or someone else. The man claimed to have a “portal to hell,’’ said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigating teen's shooting death in Inglenook
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating the death of a teen in the Inglenook area Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of 43rd Street North at 10:15 p.m. on a report of a person down. When officers arrived on scene, they say they found the...
wbrc.com
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: New court documents released Tuesday morning stated that Darius Miles aided and abetted Michael Davis in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. The documents also state Miles admitted to providing Davis with the handgun immediately prior to the shooting. Miles and Davis are...
Midday shooting in Tuscaloosa leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed
A midday shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex left one man dead and another in jail. Tuscaloosa police were dispatched at noon Saturday to a report of a shooting at 5140 36th Ave East, which is the Sun Valley Apartments. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Terrence Knott Jr. dead on the scene, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
wbrc.com
Carbon Hill man arrested for attempted murder
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man wanted for attempted murder. On Thursday, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned family member of a Carbon Hill man. The caller stated that Anthony “Tony” Mitchell, 33, of Carbon Hill...
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0