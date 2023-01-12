ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

Woman Sues City of Tuscaloosa Over Alleged Nerve Damage Caused by 2021 Arrest

A woman has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Tuscaloosa and three law enforcement officers over a January 2021 arrest she claims was unnecessary and abusive. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the 45-year-old plaintiff said she was entering a local business in late January 2021 to retrieve a purse she'd left there. According to the suit, she was a student at the University of Alabama at the time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
How the City of Vincent is doing after police department disbanded

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent Police Department was disbanded about five months ago after some racist text messages were sent. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tells me they are grateful to the city of Vincent for allowing them to serve in this capacity and they will continue to do so for as long as the need exists.
VINCENT, AL
Calera police arrest fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - An individual wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service is in custody after Calera police stopped to help what they thought was a stranded motorist. Just after midnight Sunday morning, a Calera officer stopped to offer help to what appeared to be a disabled vehicle on Interstate 65. However, when the officer approached the vehicle, one individual dropped food and a case of water and fled into the woods.
CALERA, AL
Suspect arrested in makeshift shelter in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police announced the arrest of an individual with over 20 prior arrests Sunday. According to CPD, one of their patrol units stopped to offer assistance to a disabled vehicle on I-65. As the officer approached, one person dropped their food and a case of water and ran into the woods. […]
CALERA, AL
BPD: Second homicide this weekend under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a second homicide this weekend. Now, in the 100 block of 4th Avenue N. Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, BPD says multiple shot spotter alerts were activated in the area. An off-duty BPD officer working in the area...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Police investigating apartment complex shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left a man dead. According to Capt. Jack Kennedy, officers arrived to the Sun Valley Apartments on 36th East Avenue just before noon on calls of a person shot inside an apartment. Police arrived and found a Terrence Knott […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting which left one person dead Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa. Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were dispatched to the Sun Valley Apartments on 36th Avenue East around noon Saturday on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man dead a the scene.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Man claiming to have 'portal to Hell' charged with firing on Ala. deputies

CARBON HILL, Ala. — A man claiming to have a “portal to Hell’' is under arrest after reportedly shooting at Walker County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill on a welfare check after family members of a man feared he could harm himself or someone else. The man claimed to have a “portal to hell,’’ said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong.
CARBON HILL, AL
Midday shooting in Tuscaloosa leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed

A midday shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex left one man dead and another in jail. Tuscaloosa police were dispatched at noon Saturday to a report of a shooting at 5140 36th Ave East, which is the Sun Valley Apartments. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Terrence Knott Jr. dead on the scene, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Carbon Hill man arrested for attempted murder

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man wanted for attempted murder. On Thursday, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned family member of a Carbon Hill man. The caller stated that Anthony “Tony” Mitchell, 33, of Carbon Hill...
CARBON HILL, AL
