Long Beach, CA

Long Beach PD released photo of weapons owned by man who threatened co-workers

By City News Service
 4 days ago

LONG BEACH (CNS) - Authorities released a photo today of the cache of weapons recovered at the home of a 35-year-old man who allegedly threatened to shoot his co-workers at their place of work in Long Beach.

Officers dispatched Saturday to the 3500 block of East Broadway regarding a report of criminal threats contacted a man who told them a co-worker brought firearms on Jan. 4 and threatened to shoot his co-workers, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

``The victim further stated that the suspect regularly carried a firearm on his person," according to a news statement. ``Detectives responded to investigate the incident further and discovered that the suspect had access to multiple registered firearms.''

Police said detectives obtained a Gun Violence Emergency Protective Order, restraining the suspect, Aiken Bui, from the firearms, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Detectives located Bui at about 5:20 p.m. Monday as he was driving near his place of work and arrested him.

A search warrant at his Seal Beach home revealed six firearms, including several illegal assault weapons.

Bui was arrested on suspicion of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and possession of an assault rifle. His bail was set at $100,000.

