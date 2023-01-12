ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo County, OK

Arrest made as search for missing OK 4-year old continues

By Kari King/KFOR, Caroline Sellers/KFOR, Adria Goins/KFOR
 4 days ago

CYRIL, Okla. ( KFOR ) –An arrest has been made as the search for 4-year old Athena Brownfield continues in Caddo County.

Officials say 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near the 200 block of W. Nebraska.

Investigators say it all began when a postal carrier reported finding Brownfield’s 5-year-old sister outside her home. The postal carrier reported the incident to police and that was when they learned that Athena was missing.

“At this point the investigation into her whereabouts continues. We are actually getting tips from across Oklahoma as well as multiple other states.” said Brook Arbeitman, OSBI.

OSBI officials say Alysia Adams has been arrested on two counts of child neglect.

Alysia Adams mugshot provided by Caddo County

Adams and her husband were the caregivers for the two sisters.

KFOR asked if Adams husband, who also lived at the home, would be arrested and the spokesperson declined to comment.

Officials say trash service in the town of Cyril has been postponed as searches look for clues in the case.

“We’re still building that timeline [of her disappearance], and we’re talking to witnesses and neighbors and people in town,” Arbeitman said.

“Our analysts and our team of multiple law enforcement agencies are reviewing surveillance video from around town and again pursuing any tip that comes in, following it up and trying to identify any clues that can be used to locate Athena.”

OSBI is leading the investigation with the help of several other agencies, including local law enforcement, the Comanche Nation, Fort Sill and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

