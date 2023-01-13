Loose Dog Caught on Beltway Near Alexandria — “#VSP received a call Saturday evening (1/14/23) for a dog running loose on I-495 at Eisenhower Ave in Fairfax Co. Thx to an alert motorist, troopers were able to get an exact location & rescue this sweet daredevil. He made himself right at home in the warmth of Trooper S. Barden’s patrol car, as the troopers waited for Fairfax County Animal Control to arrive on scene.” [Virginia State Police/Facebook]

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO