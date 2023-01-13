ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Crews work to put out apartment fire in Kennewick Saturday

KENNEWCIK, Wash. — Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department on scene of an apartment fire. Deputy Chief Michael Heffner tells us crews were dispatched to an apartment complex at 4110 W Kennewick Ave, after someone called in black smoke coming for a room on the second floor. When crews...
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

Red Cross to Help Families Displaced in Kennewick Apartment Fire

At least five families are going to be temporarily displaced after a weekend apartment fire in Kennewick, according to the Red Cross. This image shows area of fire. Abby Walker, Regional Communications Manager for the Pacific Northwest, said in an email 16 people, five families, were displaced from the fire at 4100 West Kennewick Ave Saturday.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

WSP looking for driver who rolled car, left passenger near Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a single car rollover that turned into a personal injury hit and run shortly after 3:50 p.m. on January 16. Trooper Chris Thorson says that the WSP is still “actively looking” for the driver of the car. According to...
TOPPENISH, WA
102.7 KORD

Can You Help Kennewick Police Find 2 Tool Thieves from Lowes?

The Kennewick Police Department needs your help in identifying two thieves from a local store. The Kennewick Police are asking for help in identifying two men that stole multiple Dewalt tools from a local store. A person in the Facebook comment section identified the store as Lowes saying "It’s Lowe’s just say the store." It is hard to tell exactly what tools were taken but there are obviously bright yellow DeWalt logos on the boxes.
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers

Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
YAKIMA, WA
102.7 KORD

OR Woman Jailed for Using Propane Torch to Set Barn on Fire

Umatilla County Deputies say witnesses provided statements to help incriminate the suspect. Umatilla County Deputies are reporting a woman is in the Umatilla County Jail following a bizarre incident from Wednesday evening. Officers responded to a farm area at 1571 N Elizabeth St, in MIlton-Freewater about a barn that was...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The driver who crashed into a parked camper Friday night was later arrested on suspicion of DUI, investigators said Sunday morning. It happened near the intersection of West 4th Avenue and South Union Street just before 9 p.m. Friday. Authorities said officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the scene. It was reported a Dodge Challenger...
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

Clover Island Boat Launch Reopens

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Port of Kennewick has announced they are reopening the Clover Island boat launch as of today, Friday. The Port's Deputy CEO Tana Bader-Iglima telling Newsradio 610 KONA they had gotten the go ahead from the state Department of Ecology to reopen the boat launch, after a devastating fire caused massive damage to the launch, boathouses along the Marina and two boats, which sank, back on December 7, 2022.
KENNEWICK, WA
Big Country News

Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH

PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Richland projects coming in 2023 around Badger Mountain

RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland is heavily focused on several infrastructure projects. Thursday night, the City opened up a public discussion on a Little Badger Mountain Trail they’re planning to create. There’s projects happening all over Richland; from south at Badger Mountain, all the way north to Leslie Groves and further. We’re starting southmost, at Little Badger Mountain....
RICHLAND, WA
102.7 KORD

Richland Red Robin Memories being Demolished

I was just twenty years old back in 1995 when I moved to Washington and drove through Richland for the first time. I remember seeing Red Robin, it was all lit up and alive with the hustle and bustle of life. Kids, after that softball game, soccer moms, reminiscing about their daughters' first goal, teenagers nervous on their first date, businessmen sipping a cold beer after a long day, a mixing pot of everything I wanted to be part of. I remember saying "this is where I am going to work!"
RICHLAND, WA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy