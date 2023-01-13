I was just twenty years old back in 1995 when I moved to Washington and drove through Richland for the first time. I remember seeing Red Robin, it was all lit up and alive with the hustle and bustle of life. Kids, after that softball game, soccer moms, reminiscing about their daughters' first goal, teenagers nervous on their first date, businessmen sipping a cold beer after a long day, a mixing pot of everything I wanted to be part of. I remember saying "this is where I am going to work!"

RICHLAND, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO