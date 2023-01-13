Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Crews work to put out apartment fire in Kennewick Saturday
KENNEWCIK, Wash. — Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department on scene of an apartment fire. Deputy Chief Michael Heffner tells us crews were dispatched to an apartment complex at 4110 W Kennewick Ave, after someone called in black smoke coming for a room on the second floor. When crews...
Red Cross to Help Families Displaced in Kennewick Apartment Fire
At least five families are going to be temporarily displaced after a weekend apartment fire in Kennewick, according to the Red Cross. This image shows area of fire. Abby Walker, Regional Communications Manager for the Pacific Northwest, said in an email 16 people, five families, were displaced from the fire at 4100 West Kennewick Ave Saturday.
FOX 11 and 41
WSP looking for driver who rolled car, left passenger near Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a single car rollover that turned into a personal injury hit and run shortly after 3:50 p.m. on January 16. Trooper Chris Thorson says that the WSP is still “actively looking” for the driver of the car. According to...
102.7 KORD
Can You Help Kennewick Police Find 2 Tool Thieves from Lowes?
The Kennewick Police Department needs your help in identifying two thieves from a local store. The Kennewick Police are asking for help in identifying two men that stole multiple Dewalt tools from a local store. A person in the Facebook comment section identified the store as Lowes saying "It’s Lowe’s just say the store." It is hard to tell exactly what tools were taken but there are obviously bright yellow DeWalt logos on the boxes.
DUI Accident at Same Richland Pole Where 3 Died One Year Ago
Another late-night DUI crash happened this weekend in Richland Washington at the same pole where 3 people died almost a year ago. Dejavu in Richland Washington with DUI Crash on G-Way and Jadwin. Early Sunday morning (1/15/23) Richland Police got reports of an accident on George Washington Way in Richland...
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
OR Woman Jailed for Using Propane Torch to Set Barn on Fire
Umatilla County Deputies say witnesses provided statements to help incriminate the suspect. Umatilla County Deputies are reporting a woman is in the Umatilla County Jail following a bizarre incident from Wednesday evening. Officers responded to a farm area at 1571 N Elizabeth St, in MIlton-Freewater about a barn that was...
Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The driver who crashed into a parked camper Friday night was later arrested on suspicion of DUI, investigators said Sunday morning. It happened near the intersection of West 4th Avenue and South Union Street just before 9 p.m. Friday. Authorities said officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the scene. It was reported a Dodge Challenger...
Clover Island Boat Launch Reopens
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Port of Kennewick has announced they are reopening the Clover Island boat launch as of today, Friday. The Port's Deputy CEO Tana Bader-Iglima telling Newsradio 610 KONA they had gotten the go ahead from the state Department of Ecology to reopen the boat launch, after a devastating fire caused massive damage to the launch, boathouses along the Marina and two boats, which sank, back on December 7, 2022.
nbcrightnow.com
Man arrested after crashing into parked camper in Kennewick
A man was arrested after crashing into a parked camper in Kennewick. After being treated for injuries at the hospital the man was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of DUI.
Watch the Kennewick PD Dash-Cam Video from Clover Island Chase
Remember the story about a 14-year-old boy that held a woman against her will, rammed into a police car, and led Kennewick police on a wild car chase in a stolen car? Well, Kennewick PD released the dash-cam footage today. 14-Year-Old Boy Holds Woman Against Her Will on Clover Island.
Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH
PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
Richland projects coming in 2023 around Badger Mountain
RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland is heavily focused on several infrastructure projects. Thursday night, the City opened up a public discussion on a Little Badger Mountain Trail they’re planning to create. There’s projects happening all over Richland; from south at Badger Mountain, all the way north to Leslie Groves and further. We’re starting southmost, at Little Badger Mountain....
2 more doctors, nurse practitioner now practicing in the Tri-Cities area
Their specialties include occupational medicine, rheumatology and emergency medicine.
3 Reasons Why Hermiston Oregon Should Be Crowned Watermelon Champ!
The town of Hermiston, Oregon has long been known for its agricultural prowess. It's widely recognized as one of the top producers of potatoes and onions in the nation, but there's another crop that Hermiston could lay claim to—watermelons!. I first discovered that watermelons were a big deal at...
Retired Benton prosecutor saw his share of horrific crimes. Some still haunt him after 36 years
He was the longest-serving elected prosecutor in Washington when he retired.
Richland Red Robin Memories being Demolished
I was just twenty years old back in 1995 when I moved to Washington and drove through Richland for the first time. I remember seeing Red Robin, it was all lit up and alive with the hustle and bustle of life. Kids, after that softball game, soccer moms, reminiscing about their daughters' first goal, teenagers nervous on their first date, businessmen sipping a cold beer after a long day, a mixing pot of everything I wanted to be part of. I remember saying "this is where I am going to work!"
UPDATE: ‘Stable, loving, family guy’ found after 2 days missing in Tri-Cities
“He just wouldn’t torment all of us this way.”
It’s True, Popular Kennewick Restaurant Owner Calls It a Day
The rumor is true. Just Joel's on Kennewick Avenue is closed. After doing a Google search, I was sad to read that the restaurant is indeed "permanently closed." Naturally, I checked Facebook to see that the Just Joel's page has been removed. There was speculation in December that the popular...
10 Tri-Cities restaurants, coffee shops and others fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 28 perfect scores.
