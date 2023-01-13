Health department, school district team up to help kids get vaccinated

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Health Department teamed up with the Lansing School District Thursday to provide kids with the required vaccines to go to school.

They also offered both the COVID-19 vaccine and booster but it’s not on the list of required vaccines.

The event’s goal was to make it as easy as possible for parents to get their kids vaccinated. The event was free and also was shedding light on The Davies Project.

It provides free rides to kids so they can get to and from their appointments.

The founder of the organization knew she began to help set up events after she saw people not even showing up for their cancer treatment.

To learn more, watch the video in the player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.