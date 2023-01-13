Read full article on original website
Barry
3d ago
It’s the tribe. You know, no high expectations from parents, and no encouragement to do well in school. “Look how much I can get from this and that government program.” Lazya** people breed more lazya**, until the free stuff ends. But democrats will never let that happen.
Reply
4
NJJBTC
4d ago
And will continue at the bottom so long as LIBERALISM exists in the state!!
Reply
7
Sherry Charnisky
3d ago
we moved here 4 years ago from Phoenix. It took a while before I liked it. I now love it here. No rush hour, people speak to you, gas is lower, and the homes aren't on top of each other.
Reply
2
Related
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Nurses Honor Guard honors fallen nurses
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The New Mexico Nurses Honor Guard is a nonprofit group of volunteer nurses who attend funerals or memorial services for any fallen nurse in New Mexico. Founder and president Angel Hickerson and member Kristen Cochrane talked more about the nonprofit and about the work they are doing across the state.
kunm.org
MON: Educator ready to serve first term, NMAG to seek child justice, + More
Educator ready to serve her first term in the Roundhouse - Marisa Demarco, Source New Mexico. A political version of musical chairs concluded last week during a meeting of the Bernalillo County Commission, tasked with filling empty legislative seats over the last couple of months. Democratic Rep. Flor Yanira Gurrola...
pinonpost.com
Lujan Grisham surprises with support for ‘School Choice Week’
Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a surprise proclamation honoring School Choice Week, which commemorates school choice and the betterment of educational opportunities for students. Lujan Grisham declared January 22-28, 2023 as School Choice Week in the state, writing in the proclamation that “educational variety not only helps to diversify...
New Mexico top prosecutor to focus on child civil rights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor wants to start a conversation with lawmakers and the governor in hopes of charting a new course for a state beleaguered by violent crime, poor educational outcomes and persistently dismal child welfare rankings. Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who...
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
Staffing shortages create dire situation for New Mexico pet owners
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Finding care for some pets in New Mexico when it’s most critical is becoming harder and harder. Staffing issues are forcing some vet clinics to change their hours and leaving limited options for pet owners. It’s now a dire situation, throughout the entire state of New Mexico there is only one 24/7 […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KRQE News 13
Very active and much cooler week ahead for New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first in a series of storms arrived to the state Sunday, continuing to bring on and off snow and rain showers along and to the west of the Central Mountain Chain this afternoon. Rain showers will be more common south and in the Rio Grande Valley, whereas snow will be more common over higher elevations and the Four Corners/southern Colorado.
coloradopolitics.com
Policy imperils stray cattle in New Mexico | GABEL
Last spring, a chopper banked and rounded a towering rocky outcrop in the Gila National Forest in southwestern New Mexico. It is incredibly rough terrain with towering rock walls and deep coulees, a river snaking through it. As the chopper rose over the last ridge and dropped below into the river bottom, the snipers took their positions. They were government gunmen in a USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) helicopter.
What key issues will New Mexico lawmakers debate in 2023?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the course of the 60 day legislative session starting Tuesday, January 17, New Mexico’s lawmakers are going to be working to get a wide range of bills passed. Already, nearly 100 pieces of legislation have been pre-filed. So what should we expect? To find out, KRQE News 13 looked through […]
What New Mexico lawmakers will focus on during the 2023 legislative session
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting today, New Mexico lawmakers are back at the process of passing bills for a 60-day legislative session. Along with a new class of New Mexico House members, a returning class of state senators will join Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, as she begins her second term as the state’s chief executive officer. […]
State legislators hoping to axe certain driver’s license suspension fees
A bipartisan effort is working its way through the Roundhouse to let people whose licenses are suspended get them back without having to pay a fee.
UNM creating largest periodic table in New Mexico
If you've ever wanted to see a huge periodic table, UNM is working to fulfill your dream!
Another winter storm on the way Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yet another winter storm will impact New Mexico Tuesday. More rain and snow will develop in the early morning and linger into Wednesday morning. Heavy snow fell over the weekend through Monday across western and northern parts of New Mexico, but especially southwest Colorado. Over one foot of snow has fallen in […]
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
southarkansassun.com
Up To $1,500 in Tax Rebates: New Mexico Governor Proposes
Governor Lujan Grisham has proposed up to $1,500 in tax rebates for the residents of New Mexico. According to the governor’s proposal, a $1 billion budget would be allocated for the rebates. According to the New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, the state has a budget of $9.4 billion....
Woman keeps husband’s memory alive with New Mexico musicians’ help
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It started with one guitar, a yard sale find in 2018 that has now turned into so much more. Pamela Marquez now has four mini electric guitars signed by 172 New Mexico musicians. Marquez and her late husband, Art, started collecting signatures four years ago, attending every concert they could throughout the […]
Kiosk project will connect New Mexicans to healthcare resources
The kiosk was unveiled on Friday.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and gas emissions
New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and gas emissions. New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and …. New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and gas emissions. Albuquerque Police expands hours for reporting crime …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-police-expands-hours-for-reporting-crime-by-phone/. Mistrial called in case of man accused...
KRQE News 13
American Academy of Pediatrics releases new guidance on childhood obesity
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to curb serious health problems related to childhood obesity, the American Academy of Pediatrics has released guidelines on evaluating and treating obese children and teens. Dr. Gilberto Heredia, a family physician doctor with Optum New Mexico, talked about what is being done to combat the growing trend of obesity.
Comments / 9