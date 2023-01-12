Read full article on original website
Deputies Nab Car Thieves And Prowler Using Car Jack In Break In
Benton County Deputies were busy over the weekend, with vehicle thefts, DUI and a weird car prowl. Suspect tries using a strange item to break into a car. Benton County Deputies found an usual method being used to try to break into a car. But first, two juveniles were arrested...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera stream
An insider told Fox News Digital that Bryan Kohberger's doctoral program at Washington State University keeps access to a "crime lab" database of police bodycam images along with live streams from security cameras on and off campus.
Do You Know How to Pronounce These Awesome West Coast City Names?
City names are frequently mispronounced. Surprisingly, those who are new to or unfamiliar with a city are not always the ones mispronouncing the names. There often is a correct way of pronouncing a city name, and a different but more popular way of pronouncing it. Locals sometimes develop an accepted pronunciation over time, and it sticks. So, an outsider might have it 'right' and still be wrong.
vincennespbs.org
Shots fired in Washington on Sunday
Two people were arrested in two separate shootings in Washington. Both happened near the area of the Antique Bar on East Main early Sunday morning. Washington Police report that at 1:15-am they received multiple calls of shots fired. Officers learned that an altercation had taken place between 30-year-old Gilberto Marrerro...
I’m Glad They Opened a New Pizza Restaurant in West Valley, Washington
I don't think words more true have ever been spoken. I have, literally, never met anyone who doesn't like pizza. What toppings to put on pizza is another story but pizza is so versatile that you can do so much with it to keep it new and exciting. Add that to other food options may pizza places provide and you're good to go. That's what Moxee Pizza did when they first opened in early 2019.
OR Woman Jailed for Using Propane Torch to Set Barn on Fire
Umatilla County Deputies say witnesses provided statements to help incriminate the suspect. Umatilla County Deputies are reporting a woman is in the Umatilla County Jail following a bizarre incident from Wednesday evening. Officers responded to a farm area at 1571 N Elizabeth St, in MIlton-Freewater about a barn that was...
nbcrightnow.com
Gov. Inslee supports lowering legal blood-alcohol limit for drivers, open to reforming pursuit law
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is open to lowering the state’s threshold for determining when a driver is considered drunk. The proposal to lower the blood-alcohol level from .08 to .05 is expected to come up for debate in Olympia this legislative session. “I’m inclined to...
Washington Mulls Bill Tightening Drunk Driving Legal Limit
(Olympia, WA) -- Lawmakers are considering a bill tightening the threshold for what constitutes drunk in Washington State. The bill, if passed, would lower the legal blood-alcohol level for DUI offenses here to a standard that, so far, only one state has actually adopted. Former state trooper and Democratic Senator John Lovick is introducing the measure. It would lower the legal blood-alcohol concentration for DUI offenses from point-08 to point-05. If passed, Washington would become the second state in the country to lower its BAC. Utah is currently the only state nationwide that enforces a limit of point-05.
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
Washington would be second state with reduced DUI legal limit under Senate proposal
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington could become the second state in the country to lower its legal blood alcohol level (BAC) for DUI offenses to 0.05% under a proposal discussed in a Senate committee Monday. Senate Bill 5002 would lower the legal BAC limit from 0.08% if passed for anyone...
Number One Reuben in Tri-Cities is Mouthwatering
The flavor combination of the Rueben sandwich is something to behold. Such an irresistible blend of meat, cheese, sauerkraut, and Rye bread. In my search for the best, most flavorful entry in the Tri-Cities, I believe there is a clear number 1. Now, in my estimation Pastrami is the preferable meat. Let the discussion begin. Is that a Rueben at all? Must the "true" Rueben have Corned Beef? Let's stop that quickly and please do not take umbrage, this is an opinion piece based only on my taste buds!
Students push for gender-based pricing ban in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state is now trying to do away with the so-called ‘Pink Tax’ or gender-based pricing, thanks to a group of high school students who have brought forward a new bill. The Pink Tax refers to the idea that some products cost more for...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two Pratts are jailed
MILTON-FREEWATER – Leeann Rose Pratt and her significant other, Robert Eugene Pratt Jr., were taken to Umatilla County Jail Wednesday in two separate incidents. The Pratts live in an RV park in Milton-Freewater. In the first incident, Wednesday afternoon, Robert Pratt, 55, was arrested on a fugitive warrant by...
Chronicle
Incarcerated People in Washington Plead to Limit Use of Solitary Confinement
Solitary confinement inside one of Washington's prisons created "insidious" "psychological pressures" for Kevin Light-Roth, he said from a video screen in the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton, Mason County. "Every social interaction made me uncomfortable. Eye contact produced tension in me. I was continuously on edge, and I was afraid...
4 Beautiful Must-See Coastal Washington State Towns in 2023
Here Are 5 Washington State Coastal Towns You Should Visit In 2023. If you’re looking for a getaway in 2023, look no further than the Pacific Coast of Washington State. From the majestic Olympic Mountains to the salty shorelines, coastal Washington State has something for everyone. Let’s take a...
Benton County Sheriff Opposes Proposed Washington Gun Laws
Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey released a statement to the media and on the BCSO Facebook page yesterday, joining a number of other elected Sheriffs around the state in opposing the new slate of gun laws being proposed this session. Sheriff Croskey stated in his position that "It is my...
Can You Fly to Mexico With An Enhanced ID from WA, OR, CA?
Want a last-minute flight to Mexico but worried about the latest major airline woes?. Why not fly out on a lesser-known but very effective airline. I flew on a Sun Country airlines when I got a free New Year’s Eve trip to Laughlin, Nev., a decade or so ago. It was a pleasant flight, the crew was very friendly, and it felt as though I was on a large private jet, even though it was a packed flight. It felt very exclusive and they treated me like a queen. I’m not being paid to talk about this airline, I’m just sharing my personal experience.
Lawmakers meet to discuss Washington’s dire blood supply as shortages continue
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The American Red Cross wants you to step up and donate blood, especially as shortages continue both in Washington and across the U.S. “In the Seattle area, there is about 38%, so about 38% of the adult population can donate blood. Right now, according to the Red Cross, only 2 to 3% of those people are (donating),” said Juan Cotto, Government Affairs Director for Bloodworks Northwest.
KING-5
Criminology professor: Bryan Kohberger's education wouldn't have helped him commit Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, studied the psychology of criminals and crimes similar to the one he’s accused of. While the motive behind the killings of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene,...
nbcrightnow.com
Best restaurants in Eastern Washington
The SeattleMet compiled a complete list of what their food and travel editors deemed, the best restaurants in Washington. Taking a look at SeattleMet's top choices in the Eastern side of the state:. Passatempo Taverna. Walla Walla. SeattleMet describes Passatempo Taverna as "rustic italian", saying they pair some of Walla...
102.7 KORD
