Tri-cities, WA

102.7 KORD

Do You Know How to Pronounce These Awesome West Coast City Names?

City names are frequently mispronounced. Surprisingly, those who are new to or unfamiliar with a city are not always the ones mispronouncing the names. There often is a correct way of pronouncing a city name, and a different but more popular way of pronouncing it. Locals sometimes develop an accepted pronunciation over time, and it sticks. So, an outsider might have it 'right' and still be wrong.
OREGON STATE
vincennespbs.org

Shots fired in Washington on Sunday

Two people were arrested in two separate shootings in Washington. Both happened near the area of the Antique Bar on East Main early Sunday morning. Washington Police report that at 1:15-am they received multiple calls of shots fired. Officers learned that an altercation had taken place between 30-year-old Gilberto Marrerro...
WASHINGTON STATE
92.9 The Bull

I’m Glad They Opened a New Pizza Restaurant in West Valley, Washington

I don't think words more true have ever been spoken. I have, literally, never met anyone who doesn't like pizza. What toppings to put on pizza is another story but pizza is so versatile that you can do so much with it to keep it new and exciting. Add that to other food options may pizza places provide and you're good to go. That's what Moxee Pizza did when they first opened in early 2019.
WASHINGTON STATE
102.7 KORD

OR Woman Jailed for Using Propane Torch to Set Barn on Fire

Umatilla County Deputies say witnesses provided statements to help incriminate the suspect. Umatilla County Deputies are reporting a woman is in the Umatilla County Jail following a bizarre incident from Wednesday evening. Officers responded to a farm area at 1571 N Elizabeth St, in MIlton-Freewater about a barn that was...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
102.7 KORD

Washington Mulls Bill Tightening Drunk Driving Legal Limit

(Olympia, WA) -- Lawmakers are considering a bill tightening the threshold for what constitutes drunk in Washington State. The bill, if passed, would lower the legal blood-alcohol level for DUI offenses here to a standard that, so far, only one state has actually adopted. Former state trooper and Democratic Senator John Lovick is introducing the measure. It would lower the legal blood-alcohol concentration for DUI offenses from point-08 to point-05. If passed, Washington would become the second state in the country to lower its BAC. Utah is currently the only state nationwide that enforces a limit of point-05.
WASHINGTON STATE
102.7 KORD

Number One Reuben in Tri-Cities is Mouthwatering

The flavor combination of the Rueben sandwich is something to behold. Such an irresistible blend of meat, cheese, sauerkraut, and Rye bread. In my search for the best, most flavorful entry in the Tri-Cities, I believe there is a clear number 1. Now, in my estimation Pastrami is the preferable meat. Let the discussion begin. Is that a Rueben at all? Must the "true" Rueben have Corned Beef? Let's stop that quickly and please do not take umbrage, this is an opinion piece based only on my taste buds!
TRI-CITIES, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two Pratts are jailed

MILTON-FREEWATER – Leeann Rose Pratt and her significant other, Robert Eugene Pratt Jr., were taken to Umatilla County Jail Wednesday in two separate incidents. The Pratts live in an RV park in Milton-Freewater. In the first incident, Wednesday afternoon, Robert Pratt, 55, was arrested on a fugitive warrant by...
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
Chronicle

Incarcerated People in Washington Plead to Limit Use of Solitary Confinement

Solitary confinement inside one of Washington's prisons created "insidious" "psychological pressures" for Kevin Light-Roth, he said from a video screen in the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton, Mason County. "Every social interaction made me uncomfortable. Eye contact produced tension in me. I was continuously on edge, and I was afraid...
WASHINGTON STATE
92.9 The Bull

Can You Fly to Mexico With An Enhanced ID from WA, OR, CA?

Want a last-minute flight to Mexico but worried about the latest major airline woes?. Why not fly out on a lesser-known but very effective airline. I flew on a Sun Country airlines when I got a free New Year’s Eve trip to Laughlin, Nev., a decade or so ago. It was a pleasant flight, the crew was very friendly, and it felt as though I was on a large private jet, even though it was a packed flight. It felt very exclusive and they treated me like a queen. I’m not being paid to talk about this airline, I’m just sharing my personal experience.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lawmakers meet to discuss Washington’s dire blood supply as shortages continue

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The American Red Cross wants you to step up and donate blood, especially as shortages continue both in Washington and across the U.S. “In the Seattle area, there is about 38%, so about 38% of the adult population can donate blood. Right now, according to the Red Cross, only 2 to 3% of those people are (donating),” said Juan Cotto, Government Affairs Director for Bloodworks Northwest.
OLYMPIA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Best restaurants in Eastern Washington

The SeattleMet compiled a complete list of what their food and travel editors deemed, the best restaurants in Washington. Taking a look at SeattleMet's top choices in the Eastern side of the state:. Passatempo Taverna. Walla Walla. SeattleMet describes Passatempo Taverna as "rustic italian", saying they pair some of Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

