North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
rew-online.com
Olive Tree Affordable Housing Enters Into North Carolina Market With The Acquisition Of Multifamily Community in Wilmington
Olive Tree Affordable Housing,the affordable housing affiliate of Olive Tree Holdings, a mission driven private investment company with a focus on real estate, today announced the acquisition of The Life at Lakeside Villas, a 429-unit, affordable multifamily community located at 1519 Lake Branch Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina. With equity provided by the American South Fund Management Team, Olive Tree has announced a capital improvement program that is slated to begin in Q2 2023 to enhance the quality of life for residents.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Italian restaurant ‘Elizabeth’s Pizza’ closing its doors
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Port City staple is closing its doors. Elizabeth’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Wilmington says it’s temporarily closing. The business says the closure is due to complications and other limitations associated with a long standing insurance claim for storm damage. They say...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Residents enjoy day off at Long Leaf Park
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–With Monday being a federal holiday, lots of people were out enjoying the day off. Long Leaf Park in Wilmington was a popular spot this afternoon. Lots of people walking, with or without pets, playing basketball, tennis or volleyball. There were also plenty of kids making the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Medication Disposal event being held in Calabash
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — If you have unused or expired medications around the house, you’ll soon have a place to dispose of it. American Legion Post 503 is hosting a medication disposal drive on February 9th in Calabash. The event will last from 9:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pumping on Wilmington construction site halted after resident ‘blows whistle’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A small hiccup for a Wilmington construction project after a resident called New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington when he noticed something just didn’t look right. Every morning Philip Thompson takes in the view from his balcony but on Wednesday the marsh...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Great White Shark pings off Brunswick County coast
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Ocearch — an organization that helps track sharks — has pinged a Great White Shark off our coast. The ping took place Friday off Brunswick County. It’s named Scot, and is an adult male measuring around 12 feet. It weighs more...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cameron Art Museum gives ‘Black Lives Do Matter” display new home
WILMINTON, NC (WWAY)– A familiar Wilmington message display found its permanent home over the weekend. The Cameron Art Museum partnered with the Eighteen Forward Arts Collective to present “Black Lives Do Matter at CAM”; an 18-letter installation displayed on the museum grounds. As part of the exhibit’s...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Thousands gather for annual MLK parade in Downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Thousands of people gathered in Downtown Wilmington on Monday for a celebration fit for a king. “It was so fun to see all the step shows and drums, it was good,” said one group of parade spectators. This is the 21st year of the Dr....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Several major retailers offering online MLK Day sales
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The biggest online sales of the year tend to fall on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but even MLK Day provides a chance to save when shopping online. Best Buy, Home Depot, Gap, and many more online retailers are offering a percentage off certain items or special deals saving significant money.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Graffiti displaying racist language alongside new sound wall
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County sheriff’s office investigating racial slurs painted on some of the sound barrier walls on the new Military Cutoff extension. According to the sheriff’s office, they were called to look into the incident nearly two weeks ago. The graffiti was put onto several sections of the wall between Putnam Drive and Lendire Road. At this point, no arrests have been made and there is no description of a suspect or suspects.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Overdoses up in Cape Fear Area as many battle seasonal depression
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Following the most wonderful time of year comes arguably the worst time of the year. Seasonal depression, or seasonal affective disorder, can look different for everyone, and people cope with it differently. “The holidays are in the review mirror. It’s cold, it’s dreary....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is 2-year old spayed female cat looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is 2-year old spayed female cat. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as laid back and easy going. She is overall pretty quiet, though she loves catnip to get her fired up. If you’d like to meet...
43-year-old woman missing from North Myrtle Beach found safe, police say
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 43-year-old woman missing from the Windy Hill section of North Myrtle Beach has been found safe, according to North Myrtle Beach Police. Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport considering sales tax increase on food, beverages
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Southport could soon have a hike in food and beverage sales tax. The board unanimously agreed during its monthly meeting Thursday night to ask the general assembly to approve a one percent increase in the meals and beverage tax. If approved by the general assembly,...
Suspect in Myrtle Beach robberies out of jail for only 3 days, records show
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who had only been out of jail for three days was arrested Sunday evening in connection with three armed robberies reported earlier in the day in Myrtle Beach, police said. Gino Deleon White, 22, was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. and charged with two counts of armed robbery […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
American Legion award scholarships to student contest winners
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An annual contest was held recently at North Brunswick High School. The event saw students delivering prepared speeches on any aspect of the U.S. Constitution and the responsibilities of citizens regarding that aspect of the Constitution. Each student also delivers a short speech on...
WECT
‘I have no words:’ Community leader addresses racist graffiti
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day millions of Americans celebrate the legacy of the civil rights leader who fought to put a stop to racism and bring the country together. That was more than 60 years ago, but graffiti along sound barrier walls at the Military Cutoff Road Extension project in Ogden is evidence that there’s still work to do to put an end to hate.
foxwilmington.com
Chair of Brunswick County Democratic Party seeking state party seat
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Eric Terashima, the current chairman of the Brunswick County Democratic Party, says he plans to run for the same position with the state democratic party when members gather virtually for the 2023 Winter State Executive Committee Meeting on February 11. Terashima, who has held...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
7th year anniversary of the disappearance of Ebonee Spears
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This weekend marked the 7th year anniversary of the disappearance of a Wilmington woman, Ebonee Spears. Spears was last seen in January of 2016 using the phone at the front desk of the Wilmington Police Department. After that, Spears disappeared and there has been little information since then and many unanswered questions. The CUE Center for Missing Persons has been active in the search for spears.
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangle
A North Carolina witness at Wilmington reported watching a slow-moving, cigar-shaped object moving at a low altitude at 5:30 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
