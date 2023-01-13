Read full article on original website
WATCH: Livingston Co. car theft arrest caught on dashcam
On January 14, a Livingston Co. Sheriff's Deputy was on patrol in Howell Township when he ran the registration of a 2023 Ram pickup truck.
Father drove drunk with 1-year-old in front seat, police say
GRAND BLANC. TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A father was arrested after allegedly driving drunk with his 1-year-old son in the front seat. It happened in Grand Blanc Township over the weekend. The man had a blood alcohol content above .17 percent, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. The...
Family names man shot, killed in Grand Rapids
The man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning near the club Metro Grand Rapids has been identified by his family.
Lansing police catch driver with stolen car, more
What started as a 911 call from a Lansing man turned into an alleged thief's arrest.
Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
Body found burned inside vehicle after fatal crash on I-75
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burning vehicle after a crash on I-75. The incident happened at about 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, on northbound I-75 and Dixie Highway in Springfield Township. According to Michigan State Police, troopers received reports of a brush fire on I-75, and when the Springfield Township Fire Department arrived at the scene, they discovered it was a vehicle and called state police.A body was recovered from the vehicle once the fire was put out. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was traveling northbound on I-75, lost control of the vehicle, and ran off the road, crashing into a tree. The car caught fire in the crash. Troopers say they are working to identify the driver. The medical examiner is waiting for dental records to aid the identification.Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.
Teen held at gunpoint in carjacking: ‘Thought I was going to die’
With three teenagers already arrested after an armed carjacking Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department was still looking for a fourth suspect Friday.
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe drag racing was the cause of a crash on US-127 near Rives Township that hospitalized four people. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of US-127, near Berry Road. The Jackson County SHeriff’s Office had to shut down the highway in both directions for several hours between Bellvue and Berry roads.
Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
Police arrest third suspect in 2021 killing of talented Saginaw man ‘aiming to be a superstar’
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after gunfire claimed the life of a young man in Kochville Township, a third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder. Authorities on May 27, 2022, issued a warrant for Koryion D. Welch Jr. in connection with the prior year’s homicide of 21-year-old Darius T. Jackson. Welch, who just turned 18 on Jan. 5, remained at large until a police fugitive team located and arrested him in Saginaw on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Calhoun County
A 72-year-old woman died after crashing her car into a tree in Calhoun County. Her name has not yet been released.
Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
Multiple people arrested after alleged organized theft at an Ulta in Livingston County
Multiple people are in custody after allegedly stealing merchandise from an Ulta in Greek Oak Township.
Deputies: 60-year-old dead in crash south of Lowell
A man died in a crash south of Lowell Friday night, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office:
GRPD: Two suspects charged with August 2022 murder of Dacarri Brown
Police say two people have been arrested for the August 2022 murder of 22-year-old Dacarri Brown in Grand Rapids.
No major injuries reported in house fire on Lansing’s north side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews in Lansing battled a house fire Monday afternoon. It happened at a house on Robertson Avenue, between Muskegon and Greenwood avenues. Authorities said one person saw minor injuries and was treated at the scene. A dog was sent to Michigan State University’s animal clinic to be treated.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Davison Township
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, MI – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Davison Township this week. The investigation shut down Gale Road between Lapeer Road and Chatwell Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive that a...
Man arrested after causing lockdown at Springport school
SPRINGPORT TWP, Mich. (WLNS)- A man was jailed on Thursday after allegedly causing Springport Middle School to enter a lockdown. The man, an unnamed 39-year-old from Jackson, was accused of being disorderly in the school’s parking lot. Police say he was yelling at staff members and acting erratically. When police arrived, the suspect fled in […]
Michigan State Police investigating Livingston Co. mall shooting
GREEN OAK TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police troopers are on scene at an alleged shooting in Livingston County. Police say the shooting occurred at the Villiage Place Mall in Green Oak Township. MSP officials said they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time. This is a developing […]
