Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobcat Sighted in Denver. Can you keep your pet safe?Kelly E.Denver, CO
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Denver Spent $500K to Bus Migrants Out of StateTom HandyDenver, CO
Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwideDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Egg prices so high in Colorado. Would you consider getting Chickens?Kelly E.Colorado State
Related
KDVR.com
$10,000 reward for missing dogs
$10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. $10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall, the state will pay for 9 months of half-day preschool. Kim...
16-year-old takes barrel racing by storm
Jackson now has thirteen years of experience under her belt. It was just a matter of time for her to rodeo.
Denver has first 5 p.m. sunset of the year
DENVER — Now that the Winter Solstice has passed, the Centennial State continues to gain precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Summer Solstice in June. The 5:01 p.m. sunset on Monday, Jan. 16, will be the first in the 5 p.m. hour since Nov. 5, 2022. This...
Rainbow Kitten Surprise announces 4 Colorado concerts
DENVER — Rainbow Kitten Surprise has booked four summer concerts in Colorado. The alternative band will perform at Dillon Amphitheater on Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3. Rainbow Kitten Surprise will also headline Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 5, and Thursday, July 6, concert promoter AEG Presents announced Tuesday.
Sights and sounds of Denver's 2023 Marade
Thousands of people made their way through Denver for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Marade. We asked Coloradans about what King's legacy means to them today.
Denver's snowplow plan this week will include residential streets, city says
DENVER — A new round of winter weather is headed to Colorado at the start of the week, bringing several inches of snow to the Denver metro area and more than a foot to some mountain areas. While snow is an expected part of winter in Colorado, many new...
coloradopolitics.com
McD’s closure another omen of decaying Denver | WADHAMS
I often patronized the McDonald’s fast food restaurant on the 16th Street Mall during the seven years I had an office across the street in what was then known as the World Trade Center. You could always find a unique mix of downtown professionals and, yes, homeless people who...
Denver butcher shop opens new kitchen café at CSU Spur
DENVER — Denver butcher shop Western Daughters has opened a second location on the new CSU Spur campus. Western Daughters Kitchen, inside CSU Spur’s new Hydro building, offers breakfast items and coffee, healthy grab-and-go items for lunch, as well as drinks and happy hour offerings. Founded in 2013...
Pigs, truck, trailer stolen from family in Denver for Stock Show
DENVER — A truck and trailer containing two show pigs were stolen from a family in Denver for the National Western Stock Show this weekend. Miles Lee, who turned 19 Sunday, was here to compete in the Junior Market Swine Division Monday, in what would be his last year of eligibility before he ages out of the competition.
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
Dog's life saved by generous Denver residents
Thanks to donations from Denver residents, a dog who was stabbed by its owner has been saved and adopted out to a new loving home. The life-saving surgery was done by the vet team at Foothills Animal Shelter and cost around $3,000.
Missing Thornton 12-year-old found safe
The Thornton Police Department says that a missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe.
What is the dog flu? Denver veterinarian explains
Some cities across the United States have started to see an uptick in canine influenza, which is the flu but for dogs, and the symptoms can be similar to humans.
Power restored in Arvada, Westminster after crash
ARVADA, Colo. — Crews have restored power after thousands of people lost electrical service in Arvada Sunday. Arvada Police said in a tweet that a utility box was struck in the 7100-block of Wadsworth Boulevard following a crash. Police said the power outage in the northwest section of Arvada was related.
Denver brewery Wah Gwaan closing its taproom
DENVER — Only 18 months after opening their doors, the owners of Wah Gwaan Brewing said they’ll have to close their taproom at the end of the month. “Ultimately it came down to inadequate funding,” said Harsha Maragh, who co-owns the Jamaican-themed brewery with her husband Jesse Brown. “With inflation, with costs of goods rising, with the overhead we have it isn’t working right now.”
See the Inside of Colorado’s Dunafon Castle
Six miles west of Morrison, Colorado, tucked away amongst the trees in the middle of the idyllic Bear Creek Canyon, sits a majestic castle. Colorado's Dunafon Castle looks as though it was plucked directly from a fairytale. The Jefferson County castle sits on seventeen acres with several scenic ponds and lush landscaping.
kubcgold.com
Creepy Headless Dolls and Noose Found in Abandoned Colorado Barn
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. An abandoned barn in Colorado is filled with creepy items including decapitated dolls and nooses hanging from the ceiling. Location of Abandoned Colorado Barn. Although the location...
Man found dead at Greeley park
GREELEY, Colo. — Police are investigating the death of a man at a Greeley park as a homicide. The Greeley Police Department said in a release that officers responded to the south side of Ramseier Park just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a downed person. Ramseier Park is located in the 2800 block of West C Street.
Man arrested in Colorado for impersonating first responder
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A 32-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after a sheriff's deputy said the man was driving with red and blue flashing lights. The Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said one of their sergeants saw a white Toyota 4Runner driving on Highway 40 near Granby Bridge in the town of Granby with the red and blue flashing lights operating. The sergeant did not recognize the SUV as a local emergency responder and pulled the vehicle over, the sheriff's office said.
KKTV
7 hurt after suspected street racer, drunk driver collide in Denver
DENVER (KKTV) - Seven people were hospitalized over the weekend after an alleged street racer and drunk driver crashed head on in Denver. Authorities say the suspected street racer hit the other vehicle as both were traveling on West Jewell Avenue near Federal Boulevard early Saturday morning. Six people were trapped in the vehicles and had to be freed by firefighters.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 2