Let the Tom Brady offseason speculation begin. Will he retire? Will he resign with the Buccaneers? Will he resurface with the Raiders, Titans or 49ers?. Anything is possible after Brady and the Bucs lost 31-14 to the Cowboys in Monday's wild card game. Brady tipped his hat to the crowd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as he ran off the field for what could be the final time.

TAMPA, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO