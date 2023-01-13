Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
wearebuffalo.net
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
Twitter sounds off about Cousins' fourth-down pass to end the Vikings season
After squeaking out win after win throughout the regular season, the Minnesota Vikings' Super Bowl hopes came crashing down Sunday in the wild card round. The 13-4 Vikings weren't able to get it down at home against the New York Giants, losing 31-24. The Minnesota defense had no answer for Giants' quarterback Daniels Jones, who recorded 301 passing yards and 78 rushing yards in his postseason debut.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Jerry Jones lauds Mike McCarthy for 'outstanding' coaching job vs. Bucs
Jerry Jones was praising Mike McCarthy even before the Cowboys’ shellacking of the Bucs, and he raved about the head coach Tuesday on “Shan and RJ.”
What’s the record for most interceptions thrown in an NFL playoff game?
Trevor Lawrence is flirting with history in his playoff debut...just not the kind of history a quarterback wants to make. Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half of the Jacksonville Jaguars' wild card game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. He became the first player in the Super Bowl era to throw three interceptions in the first quarter of a playoff game, per ESPN.
Darius Rucker’s Hot Take About the NFL Playoffs Gets Twitter All Riled Up
Darius Rucker is probably one of country music‘s least controversial stars, keeping his social media posts neutral and his music... The post Darius Rucker’s Hot Take About the NFL Playoffs Gets Twitter All Riled Up appeared first on Outsider.
How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys divisional round game
Who’s ready for a playoff rematch at Levi’s Stadium?. One year after the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round, the two sides are set to battle once again in the divisional round. The No. 2 49ers are blazing hot right now. The...
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card schedule for Monday
The wild card round is wrapping up, and the last two teams on the schedule are the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The No. 5 Cowboys (12-5) will be taking on the No. 4 Bucs (8-9) on Monday night, and the two NFC teams will be fighting for the final spot to advance to the divisional round.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft
C.J. Stroud is officially going pro. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Monday that he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. He took to social media to thank Buckeyes fans and share his decision. “This process has been difficult, and the decision, one of the hardest I’ve ever had...
Brady tips cap to fans, thanks media after Bucs' playoff loss
Let the Tom Brady offseason speculation begin. Will he retire? Will he resign with the Buccaneers? Will he resurface with the Raiders, Titans or 49ers?. Anything is possible after Brady and the Bucs lost 31-14 to the Cowboys in Monday's wild card game. Brady tipped his hat to the crowd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as he ran off the field for what could be the final time.
Aaron Donald’s Twitter bio briefly reads ‘former’ member of Rams
The Los Angeles Rams may not be defending their Super Bowl title in the playoffs, but Aaron Donald became a talking point. As the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills squared off during wild card weekend on Sunday, social media users caught Donald’s Twitter biography being changed. But just as...
Bears can help Fields with lessons from Purdy, 49ers' run
As the Bears enter a critical offseason for the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus rebuild, several NFL operations have been bandied about as models for Chicago to follow to build around quarterback Justin Fields. The Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals are all viewed as potential blueprints that can make Fields'...
Jaguars erase 27-point deficit to defeat Chargers in wild card game
Pardon the cliché, but it was a tale of two halves. Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half...and nearly all completions and touchdowns in the second half. The Jacksonville Jaguars trailed by 27 points in the first half...and completed one of the biggest postseason comebacks in NFL history in the second half.
Karnišovas shows competitive side in message to fans
The Chicago Bulls play in Paris on Thursday, their first regular-season game out of the country and first trip to Paris since playing in the 1997 McDonald’s Championship as part of their preseason schedule. That game featured a final in which the Bulls defeated Olympiacos, 104-78. Leading scorer for...
