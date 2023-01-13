Read full article on original website
Burkley Is The New Vice Chair For ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa
Nappanee- Wakarusa — Charles Burkley is the new vice chair for ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa. Burkley, a resident of Nappanee, was a candidate in November 2022 for Locke Township Advisory Board. Born in Elkhart County, he studied marketing at I. U. in South Bend as well as music, theater and Spanish at Marian University in Indianapolis.
Rosita Nickerson — PENDING
Rosita Nickerson, 69, Warsaw, died Jan. 15, 2022, at Mason Health Care & Rehab of Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Wendell L. Grass
Wendell L. Grass, 96, Rochester, died at 6:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Wynnfield Crossing, Rochester. He was born on June 29, 1926. On Nov. 21, 1947, he married Arlene McClintic; she preceded him in death on Aug. 16, 2022. Survivors include his children, Rick (Cheryl) Grass, Palestine, Indiana,...
Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Three New Hires
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith would like to welcome three new hires to the department. Jacob Anderson, Warsaw, will be assigned to the patrol division. He graduated from North Manchester High School. Anderson and his wife, Jennifer, have two daughters: Odette, 8; and Leona, 5. Stuart Smith,...
Timeline From The Past: Milford, Warsaw Fires
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Jan. 17, 1977 — One of the coldest sieges ever to hit Indiana sent temperatures plunging to 19 below zero in Warsaw and even lower at some other communities early today.
Manchester Music, Visual Arts Campaign Receives $1.5 Million In Donations
NORTH MANCHESTER — In support of Manchester University’s “Manchester Bold” capital campaign, $1.5 million has been given by three separate donors toward renovation of Otho Winger Memorial Hall. One of the oldest buildings on the North Manchester campus, Winger is home to the music and art...
Gary Duane France
Gary Duane France, 69, of Wabash, died at 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at The Waters of Wabash East. He was born on Oct 16, 1953. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis France; and sister, Sue (Tom) Brainard, both of Wabash. Arrangements were handled by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Chapel.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 11:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 600 block of North Main Street, North Webster. Fraud was attempted using Thomas See’s cash app card. Goshen. Officers with the Goshen Police Department investigated the following incident:. 11:39 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15,...
William Kolish
William Kolish, 65, Winamac, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending at Frain Mortaury in Winamac.
Janet Coughenhour
Janet Coughenhour, 84, Warsaw, died in the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw.
Susan Hyde
Susan Hyde, 63, Pierceton, died Jan. 2, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Sept. 19, 1959. Susan is survived by her partner, Richard Wilson; her father, Paul Hazelett; daughters, Keli, Rosa, Alex, Lacey and Raven; sons, Travis, Jake and Gannon; sister, Beth; and brothers, John, Jim, Jason and Jeff.
Seldon Rowe Sr.
Seldon “Sid” Rowe Sr., 79, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. He was born on November 16, 1943. He married Marilyn S. Ketcham Keller on July 3, 1989. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Marilyn, and his children: Seldon Rowe Jr., of Winamac, Marshal Rowe of Plymouth, Famie (David) Warner of Walkerton, Amy Hopkins of Culver and Donna Keller of Argos; 10 grandchildren: 30, soon to be 31, great-grandchildren; and siblings: Linda Smalley, Timothy Rowe and Alan Rowe.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:48 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, South Packerton Road, north of East CR 550S, Warsaw. Driver: Benjamin L. Fetters, 28, North CR 500E, North Manchester. Fetters’ vehicle left the roadway, hitting a fence and entering a field. Fetters injured his left hand but refused treatment at the scene. Damage up to $10,000.
Rita Vanlaningham — UPDATED
Rita Kay Vanlaningham, 75, a resident of Milford, passed away at Goshen Hospital Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. She had struggled with several health issues in recent years. Born on Jan. 13, 1947, Rita was one day shy of her 76th birthday. She was born in Goshen to the late Louie and Betty (Albert) Hare. She attended Milford Schools and called Kosciusko County home for more than 60 years.
Shirley Gail Henderson
Shirley Gail Henderson, 93, formerly of Columbia City, died at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born Sept. 1, 1929. On March 31, 1950, she married Robert Coe Henderson; he preceded her in death on March 14, 2002. Surviving are her children,...
Richard Lee Lynch
Richard Lee Lynch, 71, of rural Wabash,died at 1:45 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Parkview Health Randallia in Fort Wayne. He was born on Sept. 16, 1951, in Wabash, to John W. and Mary (Elliott) Lynch. He is survived by three children, Eric (Denise) Lynch and Andy (Shawna) Lynch,...
Delores J. Agee
Delores J. Agee, 76, Buffalo, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Pulaski Health Care Center in Winamac. She was born on Dec. 22, 1946l. Delores married Richard J. Agee on May 31, 1963; he preceded her in death on Feb, 25, 2018. She is survived by a daughter, Tammy (Buck)...
Warsaw City Offices Closed, Trash Pick Up Moved To Tusday
WARSAW — The city of Warsaw offices will be closed today, Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr, Day. Monday’s trash route will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Woman, 3 Kids Die In Fremont House Fire
FREMONT — A woman and her three children died as a result of a Fremont house fire Saturday, Jan. 14. According to an Indiana State Police press release, Rebecca White, 37, Fremont, her son Emmett Freed, 5, and her two daughters Eleanor Freed, 3, and Alaura Freed, 21 months, passed away.
Barbara E. Anderson
Barbara Eileen Anderson of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, died at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care at the age of 90. She was born March 28, 1932. She was married to Rev. Emmett L. Anderson on June 8, 1952. Emmett passed away on November 13, 2014.
