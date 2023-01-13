Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Manchester Music, Visual Arts Campaign Receives $1.5 Million In Donations
NORTH MANCHESTER — In support of Manchester University’s “Manchester Bold” capital campaign, $1.5 million has been given by three separate donors toward renovation of Otho Winger Memorial Hall. One of the oldest buildings on the North Manchester campus, Winger is home to the music and art...
inkfreenews.com
Reception Held For Dr. David Robertson
WARSAW — Prior to the Jan. 16 Warsaw School Board meeting, a reception was held for outgoing Assistant Superintendent Dr. David Robertson. Friends, colleagues and family gathered to celebrate his time and impact with Warsaw Community Schools. In November 2022, Robertson announced his resignation from WCS to join local...
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Public Library — SPL Welcomes New NOTE-ABLE Books
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library’s young adult services department is introducing NOTE-ABLE Books that allow library patrons to write thoughts, create drawings inspired by the book or underline favorite passages. All notes and drawings must be kept G-rated. NOTE-ABLE Books can be found in the Rosalyn Jones...
inkfreenews.com
Bell Library To Host Senior Movie, Creative Corner Event
MENTONE — Seniors ages 55 and up are invited to attend Movie Monday at the Library, Monday, Jan. 16. The movie begins at 1 p.m. in the library’s large conference room. The feature film will be “For Pete’s Sake.”. A young married couple, Henrietta (Barbra Streisand)...
inkfreenews.com
KYLA Students Learn About Orthopedic Industry
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Youth Leadership Academy held their Jan. 11 meeting at the Kosciusko Health Services Pavilion, where the students learned about the orthopedic industry in Kosciusko County. Todd Speicher, president and owner of Instrumental Machine & Development, started the morning session with the history of IMD, which...
inkfreenews.com
North Webster Community Public Library Closed Jan. 20 For Staff Training
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Attendees do not need a library card to participate in any of these events. Library Closing. NWCPL will be closed Friday, Jan. 20, for staff training. The library will be open normal...
inkfreenews.com
Susan Hyde
Susan Hyde, 63, Pierceton, died Jan. 2, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Sept. 19, 1959. Susan is survived by her partner, Richard Wilson; her father, Paul Hazelett; daughters, Keli, Rosa, Alex, Lacey and Raven; sons, Travis, Jake and Gannon; sister, Beth; and brothers, John, Jim, Jason and Jeff.
inkfreenews.com
Local Women’s Health Providers Join Lutheran Kosciusko Team
WARSAW — Lutheran Kosciusko has welcomed two familiar faces and one new provider to its women’s health care team. Timothy Cook, M.D., and women’s health nurse practitioners Sarah Bailey and Stefani Yudasz are accepting new and previously established obstetric and gynecology patients at their location at 1275 Provident Drive, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Nancy Carolyn Constantine
Nancy Carolyn Constantine, 85, of Fort Wayne, died at home at 11:28 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. She was born on Sept. 26, 1937. She married Lyman R. Constantine on Jan. 11, 1990; he preceded her in death in 2005. Surviving are her children; Lisa A. Boocher Parson (Tony), Lon...
inkfreenews.com
Steven William VanDyke
Steven William VanDyke, 67, Warsaw, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at home in Warsaw. He was born Jan. 14, 1955. On Nov. 19, 1982, he married Ellen Fay Prater; she preceded him in death. Steve is survived by one daughter, Jennifer (Gary) Konkle, Warsaw; two sons, Chris (Brenda Schanbacher) VanDyke...
inkfreenews.com
Gary Duane France
Gary Duane France, 69, of Wabash, died at 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at The Waters of Wabash East. He was born on Oct 16, 1953. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis France; and sister, Sue (Tom) Brainard, both of Wabash. Arrangements were handled by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Chapel.
inkfreenews.com
‘Harriet the Spy’ Opens At Bristol Opera House Jan. 20
BRISTOL — Leslie Brody’s “Harriet the Spy,” based on the popular stories by Louise Fitzhugh, opens Friday, Jan. 20, at Elkhart Civic Theatre’s Bristol Opera House, 210 E Vistula, Bristol. Presented by the Michael Cripe Studio of ECT, the play is directed by Amberly Nichols...
inkfreenews.com
Richard Lee Lynch
Richard Lee Lynch, 71, of rural Wabash,died at 1:45 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Parkview Health Randallia in Fort Wayne. He was born on Sept. 16, 1951, in Wabash, to John W. and Mary (Elliott) Lynch. He is survived by three children, Eric (Denise) Lynch and Andy (Shawna) Lynch,...
inkfreenews.com
Linda Kay Riggle
Linda Kay Riggle, 71, Warsaw, died at Kosciusko Community Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Rosita Nickerson — PENDING
Rosita Nickerson, 69, Warsaw, died Jan. 15, 2022, at Mason Health Care & Rehab of Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Strive Fit Club Offers Class-Based Fitness
WARSAW — Inside Strive Fit Club on Friday, it was darker than most people might be used to inside a gym or fitness club. The music pulsated with energy as coaches got clients to sweat from one station to the next. Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce members were there, observing...
inkfreenews.com
Burkley Is The New Vice Chair For ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa
Nappanee- Wakarusa — Charles Burkley is the new vice chair for ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa. Burkley, a resident of Nappanee, was a candidate in November 2022 for Locke Township Advisory Board. Born in Elkhart County, he studied marketing at I. U. in South Bend as well as music, theater and Spanish at Marian University in Indianapolis.
inkfreenews.com
Seldon Rowe Sr.
Seldon “Sid” Rowe Sr., 79, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. He was born on November 16, 1943. He married Marilyn S. Ketcham Keller on July 3, 1989. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Marilyn, and his children: Seldon Rowe Jr., of Winamac, Marshal Rowe of Plymouth, Famie (David) Warner of Walkerton, Amy Hopkins of Culver and Donna Keller of Argos; 10 grandchildren: 30, soon to be 31, great-grandchildren; and siblings: Linda Smalley, Timothy Rowe and Alan Rowe.
inkfreenews.com
Barbara E. Anderson
Barbara Eileen Anderson of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, died at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care at the age of 90. She was born March 28, 1932. She was married to Rev. Emmett L. Anderson on June 8, 1952. Emmett passed away on November 13, 2014.
inkfreenews.com
Rita Vanlaningham — UPDATED
Rita Kay Vanlaningham, 75, a resident of Milford, passed away at Goshen Hospital Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. She had struggled with several health issues in recent years. Born on Jan. 13, 1947, Rita was one day shy of her 76th birthday. She was born in Goshen to the late Louie and Betty (Albert) Hare. She attended Milford Schools and called Kosciusko County home for more than 60 years.
Comments / 0