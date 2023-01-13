Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
Gilford Library hosts history, saffron farming events Jan. 17, 19
GILFORD — Rebecca Rule presents “That Reminds Me of a Story” in the meeting room on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 4 p.m. Stories speak to us of community. They hold our history and reflect our identity. Rule has made it her mission over the past 20 years to collect stories of New Hampshire, especially those that reflect what's special about this rocky old place. She'll tell some of those stories — her favorites are the funny ones — and invite audience members to contribute a few stories of their own.
Ex-teacher gets 12 years for abusing Phillips Exeter student
CONCORD, N.H. — A former math teacher at Phillips Exeter Academy who taught at the prestigious prep school for nearly three decades was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a student from 2014-2016. Szczesny Jerzy Kaminski, 62, also must complete...
You Could Own This Bed and Breakfast in Dover, New Hampshire for 3 Million
Never have I ever said, "man I would love to own a bed and breakfast..." Bed and breakfasts seem really dated. In a good way. In fact, here is a hot take: I think bed and breakfasts will become really popular again in the next 10-20 years. The idea behind...
Waldron joins local Edward Jones branch team
MEREDITH — Cathy Waldron recently joined the downtown Meredith office of the financial services firm Edward Jones as a branch office administrator. "A branch office administrator is not only responsible for the daily operation of the branch, but also must provide top-level client service and marketing support for my activities," said Jacqueline Taylor, local financial advisor for the firm.
Two Meredith organizations sharing same executive director
MEREDITH — The Greater Meredith Program and Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce have been working on parallel tracks for years, both with the same general focus of improving the economic fortunes of this lakeside town, and working with many of the same people to do so. This year, they are growing closer than ever, with the same person now holding the title of executive director for both organizations.
MPD Under the Radar: Tesla almost runs over woman on Maple Street due to note
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Simmons nursing student Leah Pearse dies at 20
Simmons junior Leah “Lee” Pearse died following an accident on January 6 while on vacation in Mexico, according to her obituary as well as an email from President Lynn Perry Wooten and Vice President of Student Affairs Renique Kersh. Pearse’s visitation and memorial service were held at the...
Don’t Leave Purses Behind In Your Parked Vehicle, Police Warn
Don't leave your purse in the car or you could fall victim to the Felony Lane Gang which has made its return to northern New England, according to three Maine police departments. Police in York and Kennebunkport warned of a Florida-based group of identity thieves that travel across the United...
First Artist of the Month exhibit by Eileen Golden at Belknap Mill
LACONIA — Eileen Golden of Concord will be the first artist exhibiting at the Artist of the Month gallery space at the Historic Belknap Mill. The gallery space will be spotlighting artists who have been participating in adult art classes conducted by the gallery's artist in residence. The exhibition...
Bank of New Hampshire supports Granite United Way
LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire donated $10,000 to Granite United Way as part of a corporate pledge for 2022. Granite United Way is a nonprofit organization that makes strategic investments in the community that help others learn, earn and be healthy. Their impact covers more than 85% of New Hampshire and Windsor County, Vermont. Granite United Way has the expertise, trust and scope to bring together stakeholders like local nonprofits, government, businesses, private foundations, and volunteers with the common goal of delivering total community impact.
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
Wolfeboro firefighters working to contain fire at Hunter's grocery store Monday night
WOLFEBORO — Firefighters are working to contain a blaze at Hunter's Shop 'n Save on South Main Street Monday night. Several fire companies are responding including from Wolfeboro, West Ossipee and Alton.
Dennis B. Peters, 53
BELMONT — Dennis Brian Peters, 53, of Jamestown Road, passed away at his home on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in the early hours of the morning. Dennis was born on Dec, 17, 1969, in Dover, the son of William and Dorothy (Pratt) Daniels. He was the youngest of four.
NH Business: $500 million redevelopment proposal in Laconia
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Laconia State School closed down in 1991, which left 220 acres of buildings overlooking Lake Winnisquam vacant. It was sold on Dec. 21 by the Governor's Executive Council for $21.5 million. Now, a proposal is in the works to transform the unused space. On the...
N.H. fire lieutenant dies in motorcycle crash
HUDSON, N.H. —Hudson fire Lt. Todd Berube brought an upbeat and positive vibe to the department no matter what was happening on his shift, said Fire Chief Scott Tice. The department's members are trying to do the same after Berube, who had been with the department since 2002, was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday evening on Route 102.
The Most Family-Friendly Spot in New Hampshire is This Coastal City
New Hampshire's a great state to live in for a multitude of reasons. Recent studies have not only identified New Hampshire as one of the best states for raising children, but also among the safest states and best places to find a job. The Granite State also ranks pretty high when it comes to education as well.
What do we know about Lebanon, Maine? Winning $1.35 billion lottery ticket puts this tiny town on the map
LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — The westernmost town in York County, Maine, with a population of fewer than 6,500 residents, has been put under the national spotlight after a winning lottery ticket was sold at a local business. The winning Mega Millions lottery ticket, worth $1.35 billion, was sold Friday,...
Lecture on the history of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s on Zoom
PLYMOUTH — The Pease Public Library will host author David Vermette and his lecture, "The History of the Ku Klux Klan in New England in the 1920s," via Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. Most New Englanders think of the Ku Klux Klan as a Southern institution...
Man found dead after SWAT team called to report of armed person in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. — A man was found dead inside a Hudson home Monday morning after police were called about an armed person barricaded inside. Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
