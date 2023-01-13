GILFORD — Rebecca Rule presents “That Reminds Me of a Story” in the meeting room on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 4 p.m. Stories speak to us of community. They hold our history and reflect our identity. Rule has made it her mission over the past 20 years to collect stories of New Hampshire, especially those that reflect what's special about this rocky old place. She'll tell some of those stories — her favorites are the funny ones — and invite audience members to contribute a few stories of their own.

GILFORD, NH ・ 18 HOURS AGO