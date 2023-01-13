ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

laconiadailysun.com

Gilford Library hosts history, saffron farming events Jan. 17, 19

GILFORD — Rebecca Rule presents “That Reminds Me of a Story” in the meeting room on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 4 p.m. Stories speak to us of community. They hold our history and reflect our identity. Rule has made it her mission over the past 20 years to collect stories of New Hampshire, especially those that reflect what's special about this rocky old place. She'll tell some of those stories — her favorites are the funny ones — and invite audience members to contribute a few stories of their own.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Waldron joins local Edward Jones branch team

MEREDITH — Cathy Waldron recently joined the downtown Meredith office of the financial services firm Edward Jones as a branch office administrator. "A branch office administrator is not only responsible for the daily operation of the branch, but also must provide top-level client service and marketing support for my activities," said Jacqueline Taylor, local financial advisor for the firm.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Two Meredith organizations sharing same executive director

MEREDITH — The Greater Meredith Program and Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce have been working on parallel tracks for years, both with the same general focus of improving the economic fortunes of this lakeside town, and working with many of the same people to do so. This year, they are growing closer than ever, with the same person now holding the title of executive director for both organizations.
MEREDITH, NH
simmonsvoice.com

Simmons nursing student Leah Pearse dies at 20

Simmons junior Leah “Lee” Pearse died following an accident on January 6 while on vacation in Mexico, according to her obituary as well as an email from President Lynn Perry Wooten and Vice President of Student Affairs Renique Kersh. Pearse’s visitation and memorial service were held at the...
HAVERHILL, MA
laconiadailysun.com

First Artist of the Month exhibit by Eileen Golden at Belknap Mill

LACONIA — Eileen Golden of Concord will be the first artist exhibiting at the Artist of the Month gallery space at the Historic Belknap Mill. The gallery space will be spotlighting artists who have been participating in adult art classes conducted by the gallery's artist in residence. The exhibition...
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Bank of New Hampshire supports Granite United Way

LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire donated $10,000 to Granite United Way as part of a corporate pledge for 2022. Granite United Way is a nonprofit organization that makes strategic investments in the community that help others learn, earn and be healthy. Their impact covers more than 85% of New Hampshire and Windsor County, Vermont. Granite United Way has the expertise, trust and scope to bring together stakeholders like local nonprofits, government, businesses, private foundations, and volunteers with the common goal of delivering total community impact.
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
laconiadailysun.com

Dennis B. Peters, 53

BELMONT — Dennis Brian Peters, 53, of Jamestown Road, passed away at his home on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in the early hours of the morning. Dennis was born on Dec, 17, 1969, in Dover, the son of William and Dorothy (Pratt) Daniels. He was the youngest of four.
BELMONT, NH
WMUR.com

NH Business: $500 million redevelopment proposal in Laconia

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Laconia State School closed down in 1991, which left 220 acres of buildings overlooking Lake Winnisquam vacant. It was sold on Dec. 21 by the Governor's Executive Council for $21.5 million. Now, a proposal is in the works to transform the unused space. On the...
LACONIA, NH
ems1.com

N.H. fire lieutenant dies in motorcycle crash

HUDSON, N.H. —Hudson fire Lt. Todd Berube brought an upbeat and positive vibe to the department no matter what was happening on his shift, said Fire Chief Scott Tice. The department's members are trying to do the same after Berube, who had been with the department since 2002, was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday evening on Route 102.
HUDSON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Lecture on the history of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s on Zoom

PLYMOUTH — The Pease Public Library will host author David Vermette and his lecture, "The History of the Ku Klux Klan in New England in the 1920s," via Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. Most New Englanders think of the Ku Klux Klan as a Southern institution...
PLYMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Man found dead after SWAT team called to report of armed person in Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. — A man was found dead inside a Hudson home Monday morning after police were called about an armed person barricaded inside. Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
HUDSON, NH

