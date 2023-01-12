The Wasco County District Attorney, Matthew Ellis, has announced the first of three new policies that the DA plans to roll out early this year. The first of these policies aims to promote best practices, reduce harm and discrimination towards vulnerable community members and save the County money and time by limiting monetary sanctions (fines, legal fees) associated with the legal system, and objecting to incarceration as a punishment for failure to pay court debts.

WASCO COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO