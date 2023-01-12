Read full article on original website
Wasco County DA Announces Policy To Not Pursue Monetary Sanctions; Minimize Consequences of Court Debt
The Wasco County District Attorney, Matthew Ellis, has announced the first of three new policies that the DA plans to roll out early this year. The first of these policies aims to promote best practices, reduce harm and discrimination towards vulnerable community members and save the County money and time by limiting monetary sanctions (fines, legal fees) associated with the legal system, and objecting to incarceration as a punishment for failure to pay court debts.
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
The Dalles Dam Visitor Center hosts 13th annual Eagle Watch
The eagles have landed! Join U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) park rangers at The Dalles Dam Visitor Center Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., to catch a glimpse of bald eagles that congregate near the dam every winter in search of food. The Columbia River Gorge is a...
