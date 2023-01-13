DeKalb planning to bring Chicago’s Metra rail service to the city

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb’s City Council unanimously approved a plan to hire a consulting firm to study the expansion of Chicago’s Meta rail service to the city.

On Monday, the city council voted to hire a Chicago-based consulting firm for $98,379 to conduct the study.

According to WFLD , DeKalb once had passenger train service to Chicago in the 1960’s, but it was discontinued after the installation of the I-88 tollway.

