ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

DeKalb planning to bring Chicago’s Metra rail service to the city

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L5c3A_0kCxxspZ00

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb’s City Council unanimously approved a plan to hire a consulting firm to study the expansion of Chicago’s Meta rail service to the city.

On Monday, the city council voted to hire a Chicago-based consulting firm for $98,379 to conduct the study.

According to WFLD , DeKalb once had passenger train service to Chicago in the 1960’s, but it was discontinued after the installation of the I-88 tollway.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 18

JDion
4d ago

If metro service is extended to Dekalb, in addition to a use tax, will Dekalb residents also be subject to an RTA tax? Will Dekalb county be considered a collar county and thus will all Dekalb county residents be subject to an RTA tax?

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford in final negotiations for Barber Colman Complex

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Construction on the new Barber Colman Complex could get underway this summer. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said that the first phase of the development project changed a little bit. Developers plan to first reuse the historic buildings instead of starting new construction at the site. It will include residential, as well […]
ROCKFORD, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Metra to add SouthWest Service Line trains on Jan. 16

Metra will upgrade the SouthWest Service Line schedule on Jan. 16, increasing the number of weekday trains on the line to 30 from the current 12 as part of a major service redesign pilot. “As we have done on other lines, we are adjusting the schedule on the SouthWest Service...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

No more cash at Portillo’s drive-thrus

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents planning to visit a Portillo’s drive-thru should make sure that they have a debit or credit card with them. Starting Monday, that is the only way customers can pay at all of the restaurant chain’s drive-thrus. They are going cashless to make them more efficient and safer for the workers […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings

At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)

The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Woman Struck by CTA Bus to Receive $20M Settlement

A Chicago woman who was seriously injured after being struck and dragged by a CTA bus in Streeterville has agreed to a $20 million settlement. Attorneys for 59-year-old Diane Schachner announced the settlement Friday, more than three years after Schachner suffered serious leg injuries when she was dragged nearly 30 feet by the bus.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford shootings

Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford …. Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Rockford youth honor Martin Luther King Jr. The City of Rockford and the Rockford Public Library held a...
ROCKFORD, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Vallas urges probe in Lightfoot’s CPD scandal and accuses of Congressman Garcia of being AWOL from Chicagoland needs

Vallas urges probe in Lightfoot’s CPD scandal and accuses of Congressman Garcia of being AWOL from Chicagoland needs. Chicago Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas calls for broader investigation into Mayor Lightfoot’s misuse of City Resources after new revelation on CPD Deployment. CPD Exempt Officers were ordered to go Door to Door instead of Doing Police Work. And Vallas slams Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia for being absent in both words and actions despite being in office for over 35 years.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Dino Gualandri: Peru man reported missing, phone pinged in Chicago

CHICAGO - A western Illinois family is desperately searching for a man who whose car and phone have been tracked to Chicago’s West Side. Dino Gualandri is from Peru. His wife posted that he attended a welding class in Joliet and never came home. She hasn't heard from him...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

5 best suburban Chicago breweries

Chicago has been a hotbed of craft brewing for more than a decade, but a funny thing has happened along the way: the suburbs. The city remains full of memorable breweries, but many of the most exciting Chicagoland upstarts in recent years have sprouted beyond the city lines — in some cases well beyond.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy