DeKalb planning to bring Chicago’s Metra rail service to the city
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb’s City Council unanimously approved a plan to hire a consulting firm to study the expansion of Chicago’s Meta rail service to the city.
On Monday, the city council voted to hire a Chicago-based consulting firm for $98,379 to conduct the study.
According to WFLD , DeKalb once had passenger train service to Chicago in the 1960's, but it was discontinued after the installation of the I-88 tollway.
