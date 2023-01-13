ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Teen pleads not guilty in connection to shots fired incident at Porter High School

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ndwv_0kCxx4Dq00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A teen was formally charged and pleaded not guilty in connection to a shots fired incident at Porter High School last year.

Rodrigo Rivera Jr. was charged Wednesday on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, two counts of aggravated assault against a security officer, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a vehicle, records show.

Rivera entered a plea of “not guilty,” records indicate.

An indictment alleges that Rivera “intentionally and knowingly threatened” the officers by using a motor vehicle as a deadly weapon during the assault.

Police: Man with stab wound crashes into Weslaco hospital; suspect detained

At 9 a.m. Aug. 16, 2022, police and security responded to a call for assistance at Porter High School where a vehicle attempted to “flee recklessly” while students and staff were present. According to authorities, an officer discharged his weapon at the vehicle as it approached him, fearing for the safety of the staff and students.

The vehicle fled the scene and Rivera, Carlos Castellano and a juvenile were taken into custody. Authorities stated that the suspects were in a vehicle that was stolen the previous night.

Brownsville man sentenced to almost 6 years for smuggling cocaine

That same day, the Brownsville Police Department provided a timeline of the incident.

Rivera’s bond was set at $398,000. He remains in the Cameron County Jail. Records show that Rivera’s jury trial is scheduled for March 6.

