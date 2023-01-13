ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury, OH

10TV

Students at Big Walnut HS walk out over proposed book ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 100 students at Big Walnut High School walked out in unison on Thursday in protest over a proposed book ban. Supporters of the book's removal say author John Green's book, "Looking for Alaska" is not appropriate reading for students. “We are telling the board...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Columbus is home to the first Death Cafe in the country

Some individuals take their coffee with cream and sugar, others drink it straight black. And then there are those who prefer to discuss death alongside their cup of joe. Billed as the first of its kind in the United States, the Columbus Death Cafe is a pop-up event that meets at different locations throughout the city, affording guests a free venue to discuss death from personal and philosophical perspectives.
COLUMBUS, OH
Building Design & Construction

Columbus, Ohio, to be new home for 100,000-sf esports arena

Up-and-coming esports stadium company Glytch has announced its plan to build a versatile esports arena in Columbus, Ohio. The project will be the second stadium built by the company in North America, following its first venture in Los Angeles, Calif. Glytch partnered with Populus, an experimental design firm aimed at...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus Kroger shooting impacting shoppers and those in private security

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Scary moments for customers and workers at a west side Kroger as gunfire rang out in the supermarket. Police are investigating after they said a security officer shot and killed 26-year-old Paris Royal during an altercation Sunday about 6:45 p.m. Witnesses said they heard the...
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Citizens Academy Underway Soon In City Of Delaware

Learn why Delaware is the great City it is and meet your local government in person through the City of Delaware Citizens’ Academy. Go behind the scenes at Delaware’s Police Department, Fire Department and water and sewer plants. Learn the structure of city government at City Hall and more. You already live in one of Ohio’s best hometowns; now you can learn how it works, and make it even better.
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bishop visits Italian Village church ahead of possible changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Columbus held mass at the historic St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the Italian Village Sunday. The church is one of a number of Catholic churches he is visiting before deciding whether to extinguish, combine, or keep them unchanged this year. The historically […]
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds

MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus groups buy Dublin-area affordable housing complex for $8 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and a local nonprofit acquired an affordable housing complex on the city’s northwest side Tuesday for $8.1 million. In its latest move to chip away at central Ohio’s affordable housing shortage, CMHA joined the newly-formed nonprofit Columbus Housing Enterprise to purchase Copperleaf Apartments, a 108-unit […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Notice Of Intent To Request Release Of Funds

Knox County Commissioners 117 East High Street, Suite 161 Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. 740-393-6703. To All Interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals:. On or about, but not before, January 24, 2023, the Knox County Commissioners will submit a request to the State of Ohio for the release of Federal funds under Section 104 (g) of Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended; Section 288 of Title II of the Cranston Gonzales National Affordable Housing Act (NAHA), as amended; and/or Title IV of the Stewart B. McKinney Homeless Assistance Act, as amended; to be used for the following project(s):
KNOX COUNTY, OH

