DMV high school boys basketball rankings (1/12/23)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of 6 p.m. on Thursday.

1. Paul VI (14-1)

PVI sits at the top of our inaugural boys’ basketball rankings. Recently, the Panthers have dominated Good Counsel, Bishop O’Connell and DeMatha by an average of 23 points.

2. Gonzaga (15-0)

The Gonzaga Eagles are off to a fast start. Their best win on the season was back in late December, defeating the preseason #1 nationally-ranked Roselle Catholic by ten.

3. St. John’s (15-0)

The Cadets are undefeated as well, and have beaten some impressive teams such as IMG Academy and Bishop McNamara. They will host Good Counsel in our Game of the Week Friday.

4. Sidwell Friends (11-3)

A preseason top 10 nationally-ranked team was Sidwell, but took some early season losses. Nonetheless, the Quakers will find themselves in the mix at the end of the season.

5. Bullis (14-1)

Impressive win over Jackson-Reed slots Bullis in at #5. The Bulldogs host a solid Potomac School on Friday.

6. Jackson-Reed (17-3)

Jackson-Reed has already played 20 games this season. They have beaten quality teams like Hayfield, but have fallen in close bouts to Gonzaga and Bullis.

7. Hayfield (9-1)

Hayfield saw their 40-game win streak come to end Saturday, falling to Jackson-Reed by five points. However, the Hawks are still the favorites to win the VHSL Class 6 title for the second straight year.

8. Bishop O’Connell (9-6)

O’Connell took some licks early in the season due to not being at full strength. However, recently, not counting their game against PVI, the Knights have a quality win over DeMatha, slotting them at #8 on our list.

9. DeMatha (10-5)

The Stags have had a tough schedule up to this point, with losses to Paul VI, Bishop O’Connell, and Virginia powerhouse John Marshall. The team hits the road Friday to take on Bishop Ireton.

10. Shabach Christian Academy (16-5)

Wins over Good Counsel, Grace Brethren, and Takoma Academy have the Eagles just making the top 10.

11. Wise (11-0)

The Pumas have a lineup of impressive wins, with their best being over Good Counsel by three points.

12. Patriot (11-2)

Bsides a buzzer-beater loss to Hayfield to open the season, the Pioneers have been nearly perfect. They will be tested Friday, as they take on uneaten Battlefield.

13. Good Counsel (10-5)

Some great wins, some bad losses. However, their great wins have the Falcons at #13. They take on St. John’s Friday.

14. Battlefield (15-0)

The returning VHSL Class 6 state runners-up are off to a great start to the season. Their first real test of the year will be Friday vs. Patriot.

15. Bishop McNamara (11-3)

Losses to St. John’s Gonzaga, and Bishop Ireton has Bishop McNamara at 15 on our list.

16. South County (9-2)

If the Stallions only ha a loss to Hayfield, they might have been higher on the list. But, SoCo recently fell to South Lakes. Another tough one Friday vs. Alexandria City.

17. Riverdale Baptist (11-1)

Strong start to the year for the Crusaders, with their only loss being to St, John’s.

18. Georgetown Prep (9-5)

The Little Hoyas will have their chance to climb the rankings if they can knock off Bullis on Friday.

19. Roosevelt (DC) (15-1)

Roosevelt has had the start of their dreams. They look to keep it rolling Friday vs. Cardozo.

20. Friendship Tech (11-5)

Quality wins over McKinley Tech, Anacostia, and Alexandria City have Friendship Tech sitting at 20 in our rankings.

21. Frederick (13-0)

Just like the football team, an undefeated season (so far) for the Frederick Cadets. Oakdale could be a test for them on Friday.

22. Bishop Ireton (7-5)

Bishop Ireton has had some ups and downs, but their ups are impressive, with wins over Bishop McNamara, Potomac, and Flint Hill.

23. Alexandria City (9-3)

The Titans are sitting at 23, but have quality wins over Bishop Ireton and Potomac. They will look to add South County to that list Friday night.

24. St. Andrew’s Episcopal (9-3)

Not many “quality” wins for the Lions, but can grab one on Friday vs. Potomac School.

25. Churchill (7-3)

The Bulldogs land at #25 on our rankings, and will look to get revenge on Whitman next week after an overtime loss to the Vikings on Monday.

HONORABLE MENTION:

McKinley Tech (13-4) , South Lakes (10-3) , Damascus (10-0) , Oxon Hill (10-1) , Potomac (Dumfries) (12-2) , Potomac School (9-6) , Bard (10-4) , George Marshall (12-2) , Grace Brethren (13-6) , Fairmont Heights (7-2)

