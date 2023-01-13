ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

DMV high school boys basketball rankings (1/12/23)

By Jake Rohm
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MM3MN_0kCxwvnd00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of 6 p.m. on Thursday.

1. Paul VI (14-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UB1Y5_0kCxwvnd00

PVI sits at the top of our inaugural boys’ basketball rankings. Recently, the Panthers have dominated Good Counsel, Bishop O’Connell and DeMatha by an average of 23 points.

2. Gonzaga (15-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0divzY_0kCxwvnd00

The Gonzaga Eagles are off to a fast start. Their best win on the season was back in late December, defeating the preseason #1 nationally-ranked Roselle Catholic by ten.

3. St. John’s (15-0)

The Cadets are undefeated as well, and have beaten some impressive teams such as IMG Academy and Bishop McNamara. They will host Good Counsel in our Game of the Week Friday.

4. Sidwell Friends (11-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUz7U_0kCxwvnd00

A preseason top 10 nationally-ranked team was Sidwell, but took some early season losses. Nonetheless, the Quakers will find themselves in the mix at the end of the season.

5. Bullis (14-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SM5I6_0kCxwvnd00

Impressive win over Jackson-Reed slots Bullis in at #5. The Bulldogs host a solid Potomac School on Friday.

6. Jackson-Reed (17-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ANdKG_0kCxwvnd00

Jackson-Reed has already played 20 games this season. They have beaten quality teams like Hayfield, but have fallen in close bouts to Gonzaga and Bullis.

7. Hayfield (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xikjC_0kCxwvnd00

Hayfield saw their 40-game win streak come to end Saturday, falling to Jackson-Reed by five points. However, the Hawks are still the favorites to win the VHSL Class 6 title for the second straight year.

8. Bishop O’Connell (9-6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHHLn_0kCxwvnd00

O’Connell took some licks early in the season due to not being at full strength. However, recently, not counting their game against PVI, the Knights have a quality win over DeMatha, slotting them at #8 on our list.

9. DeMatha (10-5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YYow_0kCxwvnd00

The Stags have had a tough schedule up to this point, with losses to Paul VI, Bishop O’Connell, and Virginia powerhouse John Marshall. The team hits the road Friday to take on Bishop Ireton.

10. Shabach Christian Academy (16-5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOqLu_0kCxwvnd00

Wins over Good Counsel, Grace Brethren, and Takoma Academy have the Eagles just making the top 10.

11. Wise (11-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXv6f_0kCxwvnd00

The Pumas have a lineup of impressive wins, with their best being over Good Counsel by three points.

12. Patriot (11-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLaC7_0kCxwvnd00

Bsides a buzzer-beater loss to Hayfield to open the season, the Pioneers have been nearly perfect. They will be tested Friday, as they take on uneaten Battlefield.

13. Good Counsel (10-5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287nk1_0kCxwvnd00

Some great wins, some bad losses. However, their great wins have the Falcons at #13. They take on St. John’s Friday.

14. Battlefield (15-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gSTgt_0kCxwvnd00

The returning VHSL Class 6 state runners-up are off to a great start to the season. Their first real test of the year will be Friday vs. Patriot.

15. Bishop McNamara (11-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422vNT_0kCxwvnd00

Losses to St. John’s Gonzaga, and Bishop Ireton has Bishop McNamara at 15 on our list.

16. South County (9-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01TDey_0kCxwvnd00

If the Stallions only ha a loss to Hayfield, they might have been higher on the list. But, SoCo recently fell to South Lakes. Another tough one Friday vs. Alexandria City.

17. Riverdale Baptist (11-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdKVc_0kCxwvnd00

Strong start to the year for the Crusaders, with their only loss being to St, John’s.

18. Georgetown Prep (9-5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UyYB0_0kCxwvnd00

The Little Hoyas will have their chance to climb the rankings if they can knock off Bullis on Friday.

19. Roosevelt (DC) (15-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HfZT_0kCxwvnd00

Roosevelt has had the start of their dreams. They look to keep it rolling Friday vs. Cardozo.

20. Friendship Tech (11-5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sYPo_0kCxwvnd00

Quality wins over McKinley Tech, Anacostia, and Alexandria City have Friendship Tech sitting at 20 in our rankings.

21. Frederick (13-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDrPL_0kCxwvnd00

Just like the football team, an undefeated season (so far) for the Frederick Cadets. Oakdale could be a test for them on Friday.

22. Bishop Ireton (7-5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZHox_0kCxwvnd00

Bishop Ireton has had some ups and downs, but their ups are impressive, with wins over Bishop McNamara, Potomac, and Flint Hill.

23. Alexandria City (9-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23OJRK_0kCxwvnd00

The Titans are sitting at 23, but have quality wins over Bishop Ireton and Potomac. They will look to add South County to that list Friday night.

24. St. Andrew’s Episcopal (9-3)

Not many “quality” wins for the Lions, but can grab one on Friday vs. Potomac School.

25. Churchill (7-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWYdy_0kCxwvnd00

The Bulldogs land at #25 on our rankings, and will look to get revenge on Whitman next week after an overtime loss to the Vikings on Monday.

HONORABLE MENTION:

McKinley Tech (13-4) , South Lakes (10-3) , Damascus (10-0) , Oxon Hill (10-1) , Potomac (Dumfries) (12-2) , Potomac School (9-6) , Bard (10-4) , George Marshall (12-2) , Grace Brethren (13-6) , Fairmont Heights (7-2)

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Virginia H.S. basketball highlights (1/13/23)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Basketball highlights from all across the Commonwealth of northern Virginia. No. 22 Centreville at #19 Madison (Girls) The Warhawks might have lost a lot to graduation, but they continue to win in the Concorde, defeating Centreville 58-54. #16 South County at #23 Alexandria City A tight battle in Alexandria, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

High school basketball scores from Saturday night

Bishop Ireton 66, Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 59. Elizabeth Seton, Md. 74, St. John Paul the Great 23. Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 64, Oak Hill Academy 56. Matoaca 86, Freedom (W) 64. Newman, La. 67, Bishop O’Connell 64. Norfolk Collegiate 84, Saint James, Md. 50. Norview 80,...
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Governor-elect Moore thanks nonprofit volunteers for their service to community

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — On Martin Luther King Day, Maryland’s incoming governor thanked community volunteers across the state for their service. Moore ran a nonprofit devoted to rebuilding communities. As governor-elect, he sees state government as a unique partner to complement the work of those community volunteers. “I’m delighted that Governor-elect Moore decided […]
MARYLAND STATE
WXII 12

Strong storms move through North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
mocoshow.com

$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed

The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Pennsylvania man found sleeping in stolen car faces extradition from West Virginia

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a man from Pennsylvania is facing extradition from Fayette County after he was arrested during an early Saturday morning welfare check. In a Facebook post from Fayette County. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, it was stated that deputies were out performing early […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

What we know about the Ohio measles outbreak

Eighty-five cases have been reported in Ohio as of Friday, mainly in Columbus and other parts of Franklin County, according to Columbus Public Health. Most of these cases were in unvaccinated children. Hospitalization was required for 34 of those who were infected.
COLUMBUS, OH
DC News Now

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

Fifteen other states, meanwhile, including New York and California, have moved to ban gas-powered vehicle sales. The last clause of the bill instructs Wyoming's secretary of state to send a copy of the bill to the California governor, who has backed his state's ban on gas-powered vehicles throughout his governorship.
WYOMING STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

42K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy