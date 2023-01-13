ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow helps the Missouri River basin, officials say

By Rae Yost
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The map of the Missouri River Basin shows a good snowpack over South Dakota, officials from the National Weather Service and the basin federal office said.

“The last 30 days has been helpful,” said Doug Kluck, the Central Region Climate Services Director for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Kluck along with other officials participated in a basin update briefing Thursday.

Officials measure the water in that snow.

Ryan Larsen of the Army Corps of Engineers said parts of the state have one to three inches of water in the snowpack while others have five to six inches.

Overall, John Remus of the Corps said the reservoirs in the Missouri River Basin have enough water to supply the need including irrigation and industrial use.

But none of the officials said today that South Dakota’s snow and even the snowpack in the mountains that feed the Missouri River is enough to significantly raise river levels or alleviate drought that still exists in the basin.

Water levels in snowpack may be above average in some areas but, “It doesn’t take much water to above normal this time of year,” Kluck said.

“Sixty-three percent of the basin is classified as being in a drought,” said Kevin Low of the National Weather Service.

A graphic from NOAA on the snowpack in the Plains region.

Overall drought and river navigation remain areas of concern and monitoring, the officials said.

The runoff from the snow in states such as South Dakota and the runoff from snow in the mountains in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and other areas help to replenish rivers and other tributaries of the Missouri River.

The mountain snowpack in Montana is near normal for this time of year, Low said. The snowpack in the North Platte system is above average.

“We’re off to a good start,” Low said. “But things could still change.”

A Jan 6 graphic showing runoff status and projection in the Missouri River Basin. Graphic by Eileen Williamson of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

Much of the mountain snowpack comes in January to April with the runoff to follow.

The runoff in 2022 was the 30th lowest annual runoff in the Missouri River Basin in 125 years of record keeping, the Corps said.

This was the 30th lowest annual runoff for the Missouri River Basin in 125 years of record-keeping.

For 2023, runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa, is forecast to be 20.8 MAF or 81% of average, the Corps said on Jan. 6.

Even within a drought and varying snowfalls, the Corps, NWS and NOAA must still pay attention to flooding.

Low said the James River in South Dakota has a good chance of flooding from today until the end of March. Additional snowfall, rain and other factors could increase the chances, he said.

The Corps is monitoring the Missouri River for potential flooding and other conditions.

The Corps increased the flow to the river at Gavins Point Dam in late December and early January because of the extreme cold. As temperatures warmed, the flow was decreased as the river stabilized.

