ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Park, IL

1st hijab-wearing American Olympian visits Villa Park Islamic school to inspire students

By Will Jones via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RHwTR_0kCxwJhN00

Olympic fencing bronze medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad inspired students with her story during a visit at the Islamic Foundation School in Villa Park.

"Being a student-athlete here, her whole journey and challenges, they were all very relatable and meeting her was an honor," IFS Student Mahin Syed said.

Muhammad is known for being the first Muslim-American woman to wear a hijab while competing at the Olympic Games.

"Seeing Ibtihaj Muhammad shows us that anything is possible with hard work and passion," IFS student Mohamed Abdelsalam said.

The Olympian-turned author is promoting her latest children's book: "The Kindest Red: A Story of Hijab and Friendship."

For Muhammad, representation matters.

"When I was growing up, I didn't see a lot of picture books that had stories of brown characters, didn't have stories that had character that wear hijab," she said.

She said it wasn't easy growing up as a fencer wearing a hijab.

"I grew up relentlessly bullied and it was really difficult to often be the only kid who was Muslim or to be the only brown kid on the fencing strip," Muhammad said.

But she persevered, making history and her community proud at the 2016 summer games.

"I know what my community means to me and I have always known that this journey is bigger than me," Muhammad said.

For IFS principal Farhat Siddiqui, she said she believes it is important for students to see themselves reflected in books.

"This is not just an opportunity for the female students to take pride in what they're seeing, but also for the young men to see their mothers and their sisters in such a positive light," Siddiqui said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk 1490

Historic Black Church In Chicago Receives Preliminary Landmark Status

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A historic place of worship that has served as a pillar for Black spirituality, culture, and community in Chicago has been bestowed with a special honor from the city. Greater Union Baptist Church has received preliminary landmark status from the Chicago Landmarks Commission, WBBM reported.
CHICAGO, IL
historycollection.com

We Can Thank the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair for These Amazing Things

In the late 1800s, Chicago had a goal to transform its image from a stockyard city to a world-class destination. They accomplished this by winning the bid for the 1893 World’s Fair, with the help of architect Daniel Burnham. Despite setbacks and controversy, the Fair was a huge success, drawing 27 million visitors and making $35 million in revenue. The Fair was a celebration of technology, culture, and everyday life. It was a showcase of innovation and advancements, and many everyday things we still use today made their grand debut at the fair. While these things weren’t invented specifically for the 1893 Worlds Fair, they had only seen a small market area. From products to technology and design, the fair marked lasting changes in the way we live and shaped the future.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Paws Chicago of the week: Meet Riso!

Brace yourself. This might just be our sweetest boy from Paws Chicago. Meet Riso!. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL
Nathalie writer

Discover the Best Chinese Food in Chicago: A Guide to the City's Top Restaurants

Chicago is home to a diverse and delicious Chinese food scene, offering a wide range of dishes from different regions of China. From fiery Szechuan dishes and Peking duck to Cantonese dim sum and Chinese-style hot pot, the Windy City has something for every Chinese food lover. In this guide, we've compiled a list of some of the best Chinese food options in Chicago, highly recommended by locals and food critics. From well-established restaurants to trendy hot-spots, these restaurants offer a true taste of China in the heart of the Midwest. Whether you're a long-time Chinese food aficionado or a newcomer to the scene, this guide will help you navigate the best Chinese food that Chicago has to offer.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Loyola students robbed, woman carjacked by robbers who may be as young as 13: police

Chicago — A group of people who may be as young as 13 carjacked a woman and then robbed two Loyola University students on Chicago’s North Side last night. Chicago police and Loyola University police spotted the hijacked car in Rogers Park early Saturday morning, but pursuits of the suspects were terminated due to safety concerns, according to CPD radio transmissions.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
122K+
Followers
17K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy