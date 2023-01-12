Read full article on original website
Floodwaters cause tens of millions in damage to Monterey County agriculture
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — As floodwaters begin to recede, agricultural leaders are getting a clearer picture of the damage caused when floodwaters on the Salinas River breached berms and levees, flooding farmland all along the Salinas River. Damage is estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars.
Unusual large number of Red Phalaropes being rescued in Monterey County: SPCA
SALINAS, Calif. — The SPCA Monterey County Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is seeing an unusual influx of red phalaropes in distress. In 2023, the center has rescued 17 phalaropes, significantly more than the annual average of six. The birds have been found all over the Monterey Peninsula, from...
Santa Cruz County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Evacuation orders remain in place outside of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — By Sunday morning, most evacuation orders were lifted in Santa Cruz County. County officials are still concerned for areas along the Pajaro River as storm cleanup continues across other parts of the county. Video Player: Propane, gas in high demand amid power outages in Santa Cruz...
Monterey County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Most evacuation orders lifted
SALINAS, Calif. — Monday afternoon, all evacuation orders along the Salinas River in Monterey County were downgraded to evacuation warnings. This change allows residents to return home to areas that were blocked off. Video Player: New slide on Highway 1 South of Big Sur. Evacuation Order. >>View the latest...
San Benito County flooding (Jan. 16): Mandatory evacuations downgraded to warnings
HOLLISTER, Calif. — As of 5 p.m., San Benito County downgraded mandatory evacuations to warnings for areas in north county. According tot he county, the following areas were now under evacuation warnings:. San Felipe Road from CA156 to County Line. Lovers Lane. Lake Road. Dunneville Estates and portions of...
Monterey County issues tap water warning for San Ardo residents
SAN ARDO, Calif. — Monterey County is advising residents of San Ardo against drinking tap water due to damage to their water system. The county's Environmental Health Bureau said people should not drink tap water, use it for food prep or for brushing teeth. The water can be used...
Central Coast events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday. Here is a list of Central Coast events honoring his legacy:. Salinas - MLK Day Celebration | Salinas City Hall Rotunda and Courtyard, 200 Lincoln Ave. starting at 10 a.m., food and entertainment at 11 a.m. Seaside - "Together we can be...
Animal shelter at capacity after storms bring deluge of strays
SALINAS, Calif. — The animal shelter in Monterey County is full after a series of storms have brought in a deluge of stray pets. Monterey County and City of Salinas Animal shelters located on Hitchcock Road have 66 dogs in the shelter putting it at 112% of capacity. Shelter...
Corralitos community uses zip line to access their homes following storms
CORRALITOS, Calif. — A zip line has become a lifeline for a Corralitos community after their access bridge was washed away in storm waters this winter. Darrell Hardy set up the line New Year's weekend when he thought the bridge connecting his community to the main road might go out.
Aptos shooting prompts shelter-in-place order
APTOS, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office said they received reports of a shooting around 3 p.m. Monday in Aptos in the area of Mar Monte and Highway-1. A shelter-in-place order went out to residents in the area of White and Larkin Valley roads. "The victim self-transported...
Historic adobe partially collapses in downtown Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — A historic adobe in downtown Monterey partially collapsed on Saturday. Part of the wall on the south side of the building collapsed. The building, which houses a Pacific Valley Bank branch and other businesses, is at the corner of Alvarado and Pearl streets. According to city...
San Benito County Storm Update: Evacuations reissued due to fresh rain on Saturday
Evacuation orders have been reissued in San Benito County on Saturday. The following areas are being mandated for an evacuation due to severe flooding by the county:. Dunneville Estates and portions of Shore Road from San Felipe Road to Frazier Lake Road. These areas are located south of San Felipe...
Del Monte Ave closed near El Estero due to downed power lines
MONTEREY, Calif. — Del Monte Avenue was closed near El Estero Lake Monday afternoon due to damaged power lines caused by a crash. The city reported that the road was closed in both directions between Sloat Avenue and Camino Aguajito. The closure was reported at 1:15 p.m. The city...
YouTuber arrested in Pebble Beach for intoxication, attacking deputies
DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — A YouTuber known for her mom and family vlogs was arrested in Monterey County over the weekend, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirmed with KSBW 8. Corey Struve-Tablott is a mom influencer who has a large following on YouTube where she and her husband...
Hollister woman dies after losing control while driving too fast on wet roadways: CHP
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — A deadly two-vehicle crash happened on State Route 156 eastbound, west of Monterey Street on Jan. 14, 2023 at approximately 7:01 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP reported that the deceased, who was only identified as a 37-year-old woman from Hollister,...
