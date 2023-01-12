ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

Central Coast events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday. Here is a list of Central Coast events honoring his legacy:. Salinas - MLK Day Celebration | Salinas City Hall Rotunda and Courtyard, 200 Lincoln Ave. starting at 10 a.m., food and entertainment at 11 a.m. Seaside - "Together we can be...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Aptos shooting prompts shelter-in-place order

APTOS, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office said they received reports of a shooting around 3 p.m. Monday in Aptos in the area of Mar Monte and Highway-1. A shelter-in-place order went out to residents in the area of White and Larkin Valley roads. "The victim self-transported...
APTOS, CA
KSBW.com

Historic adobe partially collapses in downtown Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — A historic adobe in downtown Monterey partially collapsed on Saturday. Part of the wall on the south side of the building collapsed. The building, which houses a Pacific Valley Bank branch and other businesses, is at the corner of Alvarado and Pearl streets. According to city...
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Del Monte Ave closed near El Estero due to downed power lines

MONTEREY, Calif. — Del Monte Avenue was closed near El Estero Lake Monday afternoon due to damaged power lines caused by a crash. The city reported that the road was closed in both directions between Sloat Avenue and Camino Aguajito. The closure was reported at 1:15 p.m. The city...
MONTEREY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy