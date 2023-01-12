ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: They’re Off And Running In Cheyenne

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A resolution to ban electric car sales in Wyoming by 2035?. Oh, yeah. The exact opposite of California’s ban on internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035. Looks like the legislative session that got underway last week will not disappoint. Buckle...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to have sunny start to the week before snow returns

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect a sunny start to the week before the snow returns, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 16, will be mostly sunny with a high of 42. Winds will be in the west-northwest at 20–25 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 21 and west winds at 5–10 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne could see snow today, in coming week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents could be in store for some light snowfall later today, the National Weather Service predicts. According to the NWS in Cheyenne’s forecast, there’s a 40% chance of snow beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing into the night. More snowfall is then expected to begin Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (1/2/23–1/15/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/6/23–1/12/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Region's next winter storm forecast to hit this week

CHAPPELL - Heavy snow is possible across portions of western and north-central Nebraska this week, according to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. There is still uncertainty in the track of this system which could impact where the heaviest snowfall occurs, but the weather service says four to eight inches could be possible in Sidney, Kimball, Bridgeport, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, and Pine Bluffs. Five to 10 inches of snow is forecast for Sterling and Julesburg.
NEBRASKA STATE
svinews.com

Teens in court following shooting death

CHEYENNE — Two suspects arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl made their first appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court on Wednesday and are being held on $150,000 bonds. Tirso Munguia, 19, has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter for having shot the victim,...
CHEYENNE, WY
kotatv.com

Wyoming inmate dead in prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
TORRINGTON, WY
KGAB AM 650

6-10 Inches OF Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre Mountains in southeast Wyoming, effective through 5 a.m. on Monday. The agency posted this statement on Saturday evening:. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the higher elevations of the Sierra...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting

Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter

Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
K2 Radio

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
LANDER, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne residents could have up to 7 inches of snow tonight before sun returns later in the week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents have the possibility of 7 inches of snow tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. There is a 20% chance of snow today, Jan. 17, with increasing cloud cover throughout the day and a high of 35. Winds will be southwest at 5–10 mph before shifting to the east-southeast in the afternoon. There is a 100% chance of snow tonight with the possibility of 3–7 inches. Winds will be to the east at 15 mph before shifting to the north-northeast after midnight.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy