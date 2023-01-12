Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
capcity.news
Cheyenne teacher works to remind students they are loved by crocheting them blankets every year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Alta Vista teacher Tasha Marshall has worked diligently to make sure her students know they will always be in her heart by making blankets for them that they can have for the rest of their lives. Marshall has always loved working with children, beginning as a...
capcity.news
PHOTOS: Fishing enthusiasts gather in Curt Gowdy for Wyoming Ice Fishing Tournament
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’s 5 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and cars slowly drive into Curt Gowdy State Park full of gear and eager faces. These men and women brace the cold and venture out on the ice of the park’s reservoirs for the 2023 Ice Fishing Tournament.
capcity.news
Wyoming first responders gather to honor the life and service of EMT Tyeler Harris
RIVERTON, Wyo. — Family, friends, and first responders from all over the state of Wyoming assembled at CWC’s Robert A. Peck auditorium on Sunday to honor and celebrate the life of EMT Tyeler Harris. A flyover and procession of EMS and first responder vehicles arrived at CWC preceding...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: They’re Off And Running In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A resolution to ban electric car sales in Wyoming by 2035?. Oh, yeah. The exact opposite of California’s ban on internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035. Looks like the legislative session that got underway last week will not disappoint. Buckle...
Cheyenne Shooting Victim Had Dreams of Being an Attorney or Cosmetologist
Angelina Harrison, the Cheyenne teen who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle near Frontier Mall Monday night, is being remembered as an "outgoing, loyal, smart, beautiful, and caring young girl." According to her obituary, the 16-year-old Triumph High School student loved hanging out with her friends and going...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have sunny start to the week before snow returns
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect a sunny start to the week before the snow returns, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 16, will be mostly sunny with a high of 42. Winds will be in the west-northwest at 20–25 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 21 and west winds at 5–10 mph.
capcity.news
Cheyenne could see snow today, in coming week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents could be in store for some light snowfall later today, the National Weather Service predicts. According to the NWS in Cheyenne’s forecast, there’s a 40% chance of snow beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing into the night. More snowfall is then expected to begin Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/2/23–1/15/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/6/23–1/12/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
If You Hit a Deer in Wyoming, Can You Legally Take the Antlers?
So apparently this is a famous question being asked. I mean, I got curious myself. If I do accidentally hit a deer while driving down to Fort Collins on 287, can I take the antlers? I have a friend who loves them, so it would be a great gift, no?
capcity.news
Cheyenne honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day with community service, signed proclamation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When people of all races choose to serve one another, the country’s hope for racial equality can become reality, said local leaders this afternoon as Cheyenne residents, city officials and members of the armed forces rallied outside the state capitol. Hundreds gathered there to honor...
Heavy Snow Possible East of Cheyenne Late Tuesday and Wednesday
Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Sidney could see up to eight inches of snow late Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "A developing storm system will push across Colorado late on Tuesday bringing widespread snowfall to most of the area," the NWS said. "The heaviest snow...
News Channel Nebraska
Region's next winter storm forecast to hit this week
CHAPPELL - Heavy snow is possible across portions of western and north-central Nebraska this week, according to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. There is still uncertainty in the track of this system which could impact where the heaviest snowfall occurs, but the weather service says four to eight inches could be possible in Sidney, Kimball, Bridgeport, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, and Pine Bluffs. Five to 10 inches of snow is forecast for Sterling and Julesburg.
svinews.com
Teens in court following shooting death
CHEYENNE — Two suspects arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl made their first appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court on Wednesday and are being held on $150,000 bonds. Tirso Munguia, 19, has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter for having shot the victim,...
kotatv.com
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
6-10 Inches OF Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre Mountains in southeast Wyoming, effective through 5 a.m. on Monday. The agency posted this statement on Saturday evening:. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the higher elevations of the Sierra...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting
Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents could have up to 7 inches of snow tonight before sun returns later in the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents have the possibility of 7 inches of snow tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. There is a 20% chance of snow today, Jan. 17, with increasing cloud cover throughout the day and a high of 35. Winds will be southwest at 5–10 mph before shifting to the east-southeast in the afternoon. There is a 100% chance of snow tonight with the possibility of 3–7 inches. Winds will be to the east at 15 mph before shifting to the north-northeast after midnight.
