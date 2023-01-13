ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

Police investigating after a man was found at HWY 99

By Marcela Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2SXD_0kCxvn1G00

TULARE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Tulare Police Department is asking the community for help to resolve an incident that occurred on Wednesday night.

Police say on Wednesday around 6:45 p.m., the communications department received a call reporting a person laying on the roadway in the area of Bardsley Ave and Highway 99.

Officers say they responded and located an adult man, who they say appeared to have been struck by an unknown vehicle.

Despite life-saving efforts performed by paramedics and officers, the man succumbed to his injuries.

This is an active investigation and Tulare police say the name of the victim will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare Police Department Traffic Division and ask for Sgt. Hastings at (559) 685-2300 ext. 4296.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies search for suspects in deadly Goshen Shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six people were shot and killed in Tulare County, among the victims of a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby, according to Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. Tulare County sheriffs are calling it a cartel-style execution. Authorities are actively searching for two suspects in this case. The shooting happened around […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Skateboarder, 13, killed in Highway 33 crash

Update: The Kern County coroner’s office identified the 13-year-old boy as Dylan Jon Dominguez of Fellows. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy who rode a skateboard on Highway 33 was struck and killed by a pickup Sunday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. The teen, of Fellows, was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
FELLOWS, CA
thesungazette.com

Additional suspect arrested in Dinuba armed robbery

On Friday Jan. 6, detectives with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) identified Dustin Laschanzky, 31, of Corcoran, as the third suspect in the Dinuba armed robbery case. Jan. 8, T.A.G.N.E.T. detectives served an arrest and search warrant at the home of Laschanzky in Corcoran. He was...
DINUBA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman burned after she set sheds on fire in Clovis, PD says

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman in Clovis was burned after sheds in a Lowe’s parking lot were set on fire Saturday afternoon, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say around 1:00 p.m. they responded with Clovis Fire Department to a report of a fire in a Lowe’s parking lot in Clovis. While responding […]
CLOVIS, CA
Bakersfield Now

6 killed in gang-related shooting in Tulare County, sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Six people are dead following an early morning shooting in Tulare County. Deputies were called to an area near Harvest Avenue and Road 68 in Goshen for reports of multiple shots fired just before 4:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the 911...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New information released in gas main crash in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department released new information on the crash that sent two men to the hospital after hitting a gas main in Clovis Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. near 8th and Pollasky Avenue.  According to police, the driver of the truck appeared to suffer a medical episode […]
CLOVIS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bicycle Accident Fatality on Golden State Boulevard in Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported a fatal bicycle accident on Swift Avenue and Golden State Boulevard on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Multiple parties contacted 911 to report a vehicle versus bicycle accident in the area at approximately 11:10 p.m., according to Fresno PD. Details on the Fatal Bicycle Accident on...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies woman struck, killed by a vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman struck and killed by a vehicle in South Bakersfield on Jan. 6. According to the coroner’s office, Angie Parra 32, of Bakersfield was a pedestrian killed on South Union Avenue near Watts Drive that night. Parra was declared dead at the scene, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Police arrest DUI Driver in possession of Illegal Firearm

On January 14th just after midnight, a Clovis police officer pulled over a car near Sunnyside/Bullard. The officer suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs so the driver was asked to get out his car. During a cursory search of the driver, the officer located an...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Jimmy Jessie Espinoza

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Jimmy Jessie Espinoza. Jimmy Espinoza is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 54-year-old Espinoza is 5' 6" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Jimmy Espinoza is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police investigate after man shot in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Friday morning in southwest Fresno. Officers say the shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. near Samson and Lee avenues. The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital with a wound to his abdomen. If you have any […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy