rctc.org
RCTC Gears Up to Rebuild 71/91 Interchange
The Point: Project is designed to enhance safety, expand access, reduce emissions, and improve traffic flow. A new connection from eastbound 91 to northbound 71 will be under construction soon in Corona, helping to improve regional safety, access, air quality, and traffic flow for motorists and freight. RCTC, in partnership with Caltrans, expects to start construction late this month and to open the new interchange in 2025.
newsmirror.net
Roundabout at Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street
Yucaipa's roundabout at the intersection of Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street. This photo was taken by a local photographer Jesse Dinkel.
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Rider Fatally Injured at Freeway Interchange in Corona
A motorcyclist died Thursday when his bike overturned at a freeway interchange in west Corona, hurling the rider onto a center divider. The fatality occurred about 11:10 a.m. on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway transition bridge to the northbound Corona (71) Expressway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency...
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Two Palm Desert roads closed following fatal traffic collision
A deadly overnight traffic collision closed Cook Street and Country Club Drive in Palm Desert early Friday morning. One person died at the scene after police say two cars collided at 2:30 a.m. near the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa. Another person involved in the wreck declined to receive medical care, according to The post Two Palm Desert roads closed following fatal traffic collision appeared first on KESQ.
Man with metal pipe in road-rage video on SoCal freeway involved in other incidents
Less than a day after shocking dashcam footage showed an angry man with a metal pipe engage in a road-rage attack on a Southern California freeway, other drivers are detailing similar violent encounters with the same individual.
matadornetwork.com
This SoCal Restaurant Is Like an Outdoor Art Gallery But With Tacos
Usually, when you see an alleyway displaying eclectic art that’s tented by a blanket of large fake butterflies, you can be pretty sure you’ve stumbled upon an Instagram-bait pop-up museum, like Umbrella Alley in San Francisco. But if you’re in Riverside, California, about an hour east of Los Angeles, you probably stumbled upon Tio’s Tacos, a Mexican restaurant with so much bright, funky, life-sized artworks decorating the patio that it doubles as an open-air art gallery.
theregistrysocal.com
Swickard Auto Group Pays $40MM for 171,903 SQFT Toyota Dealership in Ontario
Swickard Auto Group is expanding its holdings across Southern California. In a recent transaction that closed at the end of December, the auto company purchased a 171,903 square foot dealership in Ontario. The property was sold by EP Properties LLC for $40 million, or approximately $232 per square foot. The auto dealership was purchased with $42.37 million in new debt with Toyota Financial, property records show.
Fontana Herald News
Business growth seen in northern Fontana, but southern area does not get as much retail
In recent years, several new businesses have sprung up in the northern area of Fontana. At the same time, the southern section of town has also seen an increase in the number of businesses. However, many of those are warehouses — which, although they create jobs, also create controversy due to environmental concerns.
localemagazine.com
7 Comfort Food Restaurants in the Desert We Love—Wear Your Stretchy Pants
Enjoy Classic Comfort Food Dishes in Greater Palm Springs. When we think of the desert and the Greater Palm Springs area, our minds usually conjure up images of poolside cocktails, palm trees and bright blue skies. But during colder months, locals and visitors alike can easily cure their comfort-food cravings with the region’s broad selection of eateries, regardless of cuisine. Ready to cozy up in the desert and treat yourself to a hearty and delicious meal? Here are seven of our favorite comfort food restaurants in Greater Palm Springs.
z1077fm.com
Six smash-and-grab burglaries hit Hi- Desert businesses from Morongo to 29 Palms on Jan. 11
A string of smash-and-grab burglaries has rocked the hi-desert, as six businesses on Highway 62 – from Morongo Valley to Twentynine Palms – had glass doors smashed and money taken by the same two suspects. Sometime late Wednesday night (January 11) or early Thursday morning (January 12), 6...
vvng.com
Amazon driver falls into septic tank in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Amazon driver was rescued after the ground beneath him gave way while he was delivering packages in the Town of Apple Valley, causing him to fall into a septic tank, 6 feet below ground. The incident happened at about 3 p.m., January 10,...
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino Business Owner Plans to Use Shuttle Bus to Remove Homeless
Those are the words of a local business owner who is frustrated by the homeless crisis. He says his restaurant has been the target of many crimes including arson and vandalism. That’s why he is threatening to take matters into his own hands. The business owner recently bought a...
smartcitiesdive.com
Cities repurpose underused malls to address housing shortage
Across much of the U.S., retail centers and malls face a precarious future, while many cities struggle with a lack of affordable housing. Some local governments are converting unused strip centers and malls into housing or mixed-used developments to address both challenges. “Retail has become the wild west these days...
Storms in California have increased OC's water supply beyond the city's ability to catch all of the precipitation
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County's water supply has been greatly bolstered by the recent storms in California, which have produced so much precipitation that it is outstripping the county's capacity to collect it.
Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive
The Coachella Valley's most recent storm forced the closure of major roadways in Palm Springs due to flooding and excess debris. The latest shutdowns left many drivers frustrated with the limited options in and out of the city and resulted in traffic jams on detour routes. Currently, Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail are The post Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive appeared first on KESQ.
newsmirror.net
Local man waves gun at police, is shot
Social media was abuzz with speculation on Saturday, Jan. 7, as yellow crime scene tape surrounded the Yucaipa Police Department and Yucaipa City Hall. According to a press release from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 10:24 a.m., deputies from the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station were flagged down by two witnesses who reported a male subject, who was involved in a minor traffic collision, exited his vehicle and was walking near the sheriff’s station.
3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash
Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning. The crash happened on the 210 Freeway just east of Citrus Avenue around 6:34 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved — a Ford sedan and a Lexus SUV. The sedan was driving the […]
Grant programs for diesel engine upgrades now accepting applications
VICTORVILLE – Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District (MDAQMD) is accepting applications, due March 31, for several programs to upgrade diesel engine vehicles with a low emission engine.
KTLA.com
Thieves rob victim of $560,000 in jewelry off 22 Freeway in Orange County
Detectives with the Garden Grove Police Department are investigating after $560,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a person’s car in broad daylight off the 22 Freeway Thursday. Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 12:41 p.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Trask Avenue, according...
