Redlands, CA

vvng.com

Police actively investigating 2 shootings, 1 in Hesperia and the other in Victorville

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities are investigating two separate shootings that occurred less than 20 minutes apart, which left three people injured. The first shooting was reported on the 13300 of Merry Oaks Street in Victorville at about 8:45 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, and a second shooting was reported at 9:02 p.m. on the 11500 block of Second Avenue, near Deodar Street in Hesperia.
VICTORVILLE, CA
foxla.com

Father found dead in Irvine home; son arrested

IRVINE, Calif. - A 24-year-old Irvine man was arrested for his own father's homicide after his body was found in the home they shared, according to police. Officials said 69-year-old Bruce Shipper was found dead inside the home on Windwood in the Woodbridge community Friday after officers responded to a call reporting a man injured.
IRVINE, CA
newsmirror.net

Local man waves gun at police, is shot

Social media was abuzz with speculation on Saturday, Jan. 7, as yellow crime scene tape surrounded the Yucaipa Police Department and Yucaipa City Hall. According to a press release from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 10:24 a.m., deputies from the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station were flagged down by two witnesses who reported a male subject, who was involved in a minor traffic collision, exited his vehicle and was walking near the sheriff’s station.
YUCAIPA, CA
vvng.com

UPDATE: 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located

UPDATE 1/14 — : 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located. VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old teenager who disappeared after leaving the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville. On January 14, 2023, deputies...
VICTORVILLE, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont High School alumnus Korey Slaughter remembered at vigil

On Friday evening, Jan. 6, more than 100 family, friends, students and co-workers gathered at Noble Creek Park in Beaumont for a candlelight vigil for Korey Slaughter, a Boys and Girls Club employee who was killed in a Los Angeles shooting on Dec. 28. Slaughter, who was 23, was one...
BEAUMONT, CA
KTLA

Beaumont pursuit ends in police shooting driver, passenger

A police pursuit in Beaumont ended in gunfire early Saturday morning, sending three people – including an officer – to a local hospital with wounds and injuries. The pursuit began at about 12:45 a.m. when officers from the Beaumont Police Department tried to pull over a white Ford pickup truck, which then fled, police said […]
BEAUMONT, CA
z1077fm.com

Wanted Felon Located After Domestic Violence Incident

After allegedly pushing his wife into a traffic, a felon with an active warrant was a located and arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm. At around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday (January 12), a witness reported to Sheriff’s Deputies that a man pushed his wife into the road near Park Blvd and Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree. The woman was not injured. The suspect, identified as Jesse Palacios, a 27 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, was located by Deputies a short time later near Neptune Drive and Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies say that Palacios was on probation, and search of his vehicle revealed a loaded firearm. Palacios also had an active no-bail warrant for his arrest. Jesse Palacios was arrested for suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, domestic Violence, and a felony probation violation and booked at the West Valley Detention Center with no bail.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man on probation is arrested after he is allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs

A man who was on probation was arrested after he was allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs, according to the Rialto Police Department. In a Facebook post on Jan. 10, the Rialto P.D. said it works closely with San Bernardino County Probation Department to ensure subjects on active probation remain within the terms set forth for them by the courts.
RIALTO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Armed man is shot and critically wounded by officers in San Bernardino on Jan. 13

An armed man was shot and wounded by an officer during an incident in San Bernardino on Jan. 13, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 4:45 p.m., fully uniformed officers were conducting a follow-up investigation regarding several recent murders that were related to a violent street gang. While patrolling in the known gang area in the 1300 block of Oregon Street, officers observed a suspect who was believed to be armed with a handgun based on his body language.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

