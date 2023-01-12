After allegedly pushing his wife into a traffic, a felon with an active warrant was a located and arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm. At around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday (January 12), a witness reported to Sheriff’s Deputies that a man pushed his wife into the road near Park Blvd and Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree. The woman was not injured. The suspect, identified as Jesse Palacios, a 27 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, was located by Deputies a short time later near Neptune Drive and Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies say that Palacios was on probation, and search of his vehicle revealed a loaded firearm. Palacios also had an active no-bail warrant for his arrest. Jesse Palacios was arrested for suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, domestic Violence, and a felony probation violation and booked at the West Valley Detention Center with no bail.

