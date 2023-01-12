Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
AT&T looking to construct 85 foot cell tower at Hesperia High SchoolThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Related
vvng.com
Police actively investigating 2 shootings, 1 in Hesperia and the other in Victorville
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities are investigating two separate shootings that occurred less than 20 minutes apart, which left three people injured. The first shooting was reported on the 13300 of Merry Oaks Street in Victorville at about 8:45 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, and a second shooting was reported at 9:02 p.m. on the 11500 block of Second Avenue, near Deodar Street in Hesperia.
Mom accused of not returning kids, going on car chase
A mother of two is suspected of disobeying a child exchange court order and then leading authorities on a multi-county vehicle chase to the U.S Mexico border, said the Menifee Police Department.
foxla.com
Father found dead in Irvine home; son arrested
IRVINE, Calif. - A 24-year-old Irvine man was arrested for his own father's homicide after his body was found in the home they shared, according to police. Officials said 69-year-old Bruce Shipper was found dead inside the home on Windwood in the Woodbridge community Friday after officers responded to a call reporting a man injured.
newsmirror.net
Local man waves gun at police, is shot
Social media was abuzz with speculation on Saturday, Jan. 7, as yellow crime scene tape surrounded the Yucaipa Police Department and Yucaipa City Hall. According to a press release from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 10:24 a.m., deputies from the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station were flagged down by two witnesses who reported a male subject, who was involved in a minor traffic collision, exited his vehicle and was walking near the sheriff’s station.
vvng.com
Woman living in flooded Mojave Riverbed rescued by Victorville Fire Department
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Fire Department successfully rescued a woman living in the Mojave Riverbed after she became entrapped on an island caused by rising waters. The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near Stoddard Wells Road along the Mojave River after heavy rains caused the river...
vvng.com
UPDATE: 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located
UPDATE 1/14 — : 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located. VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old teenager who disappeared after leaving the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville. On January 14, 2023, deputies...
2urbangirls.com
Riverside Sheriff Associations statement on murder of Deputy Darnell Calhoun
RIVERSIDE – The Riverside Sheriff’s Association (RSA) issued the following statement regarding the murder of Deputy Darnell Calhoun while responding to a domestic violence and child custody call near Lake Elsinore. Deputy Darnell Calhoun answered the call to serve, defend and protect our community. Within a span of...
recordgazette.net
Beaumont High School alumnus Korey Slaughter remembered at vigil
On Friday evening, Jan. 6, more than 100 family, friends, students and co-workers gathered at Noble Creek Park in Beaumont for a candlelight vigil for Korey Slaughter, a Boys and Girls Club employee who was killed in a Los Angeles shooting on Dec. 28. Slaughter, who was 23, was one...
Beaumont pursuit ends in police shooting driver, passenger
A police pursuit in Beaumont ended in gunfire early Saturday morning, sending three people – including an officer – to a local hospital with wounds and injuries. The pursuit began at about 12:45 a.m. when officers from the Beaumont Police Department tried to pull over a white Ford pickup truck, which then fled, police said […]
Man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside cell tower arrested
Authorities on Thursday announced they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody.
KTLA.com
Thieves rob victim of $560,000 in jewelry off 22 Freeway in Orange County
Detectives with the Garden Grove Police Department are investigating after $560,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a person’s car in broad daylight off the 22 Freeway Thursday. Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 12:41 p.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Trask Avenue, according...
z1077fm.com
Wanted Felon Located After Domestic Violence Incident
After allegedly pushing his wife into a traffic, a felon with an active warrant was a located and arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm. At around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday (January 12), a witness reported to Sheriff’s Deputies that a man pushed his wife into the road near Park Blvd and Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree. The woman was not injured. The suspect, identified as Jesse Palacios, a 27 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, was located by Deputies a short time later near Neptune Drive and Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies say that Palacios was on probation, and search of his vehicle revealed a loaded firearm. Palacios also had an active no-bail warrant for his arrest. Jesse Palacios was arrested for suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, domestic Violence, and a felony probation violation and booked at the West Valley Detention Center with no bail.
Suspect who shot, killed Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy identified
Authorities have identified the suspect who shot and killed a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy in Lake Elsinore on Friday.
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino Business Owner Plans to Use Shuttle Bus to Remove Homeless
Those are the words of a local business owner who is frustrated by the homeless crisis. He says his restaurant has been the target of many crimes including arson and vandalism. That’s why he is threatening to take matters into his own hands. The business owner recently bought a...
Authorities arrest Riverside County man suspected of throwing dog over razor wire fence
A Riverside County man suspected of throwing a dog over a fence topped with razor wire was arrested, authorities say.
Fontana Herald News
Man on probation is arrested after he is allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs
A man who was on probation was arrested after he was allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs, according to the Rialto Police Department. In a Facebook post on Jan. 10, the Rialto P.D. said it works closely with San Bernardino County Probation Department to ensure subjects on active probation remain within the terms set forth for them by the courts.
Sheriff’s deputy shot, killed in California; suspect in custody
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — A sheriff’s deputy in California has been shot and killed in the line of duty, officials say. A suspect is also reportedly in custody. Riverside County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter Friday afternoon confirmed that a deputy was shot and said that the officer was taken to an area hospital. where he later died from his injuries.
NBC Los Angeles
Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
Fontana Herald News
Armed man is shot and critically wounded by officers in San Bernardino on Jan. 13
An armed man was shot and wounded by an officer during an incident in San Bernardino on Jan. 13, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 4:45 p.m., fully uniformed officers were conducting a follow-up investigation regarding several recent murders that were related to a violent street gang. While patrolling in the known gang area in the 1300 block of Oregon Street, officers observed a suspect who was believed to be armed with a handgun based on his body language.
vvng.com
3 men arrested during attempted burglary at Chaparosa Roofing Company in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three men were arrested after they were caught red-handed trying to burglarize a business in the Town of Apple Valley. The incident happened on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, at about 12:41 am, at Chaparosa Roofing Company in the 23400 block of State Highway 18.
Comments / 1