ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Coulee, WA

Comments / 0

Related
610KONA

Another Rockslide Cleared Near Entiat Sunday Night

U.S. 97A is back open today after a rockslide closed down the highway Sunday evening near Entiat. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says there were reports of some larger rocks blocking the roadway. "When they come back that they're truck sized, that gets our attention," said Weber. The Department...
ENTIAT, WA
kpq.com

THE TINY TOWN: Wilbur, Washington

When I’ve driven back and forth between Wenatchee and Spokane, like many travelers, I’ve taken the 90. I’m the type of guy who just wants to get to my destination quickly. But on one trip to the east side of Washington, my car’s GPS (I’ve named it Pam….which is the word ‘map’ backwards) suggested taking an alternative route of State Route 2. For a moment I thought to myself…why not? One of my new year resolutions was to get out. Another was to simply slow down and enjoy the travel. And I don’t mean going under the speed limit. That’s when I noticed the tiny town highlighted, Wilbur.
WILBUR, WA
ifiberone.com

Person OK after falling through the ice at Banks Lake

BANKS LAKE — Firefighters say a person was OK after falling through the ice while fishing at Banks Lake on Sunday near Grand Coulee. Grand Coulee Fire and EMS assisted at the scene of the reported exposure through the ice in the North Dam area. Fire officials say everyone was able to make it to shore before emergency personnel arrived.
GRAND COULEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Ephrata woman faulted in crash at SR 282 roundabout

EPHRATA - Police say a local woman is at fault for a wreck in a roundabout in an Ephrata Thursday morning. At about 7:35 a.m., Ephrata Police 38-year-old Hilda Ramirez Alaniz failed to yield to 31-year-old Danielle Palmen. The vehicle at fault was going west on SR 282 when she...
EPHRATA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy