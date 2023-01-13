ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcola, IL

Arcola’s Mitchel Myers signs with ISU

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

ARCOLA (WCIA) — Arcola senior Mitchel Myers signed his nation letter of intent to continue his athletic career at Indiana State University.

Myers will continue throwing shot, discus and weight for the Sycamores. He finished third in state last year in discus. Myers had his pick of schools, choosing between Indiana State, Southern Illinois, Drake, Illinois State and more.

“Indiana State was definitely the program to choose just because of the coaching and the environment that I was brought into, just every body there was just super nice to me and everything was great there,” Myers said. “It’s definitely good to go into the season knowing you have a place, knowing you have a home just because like I can kind of throw for them now and throw for Arcola at the same time and it’s kind of a weight lifted off my shoulders.”

