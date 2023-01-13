Read full article on original website
Driver in wrong-way Florida crash that left siblings dead had 200-page criminal history, police sayWestland DailyDaytona Beach, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Florida pastor and his son used Covid-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney world mansionAndrei TapalagaFlorida State
WESH
Couple with toddler accused of kidnapping man at gunpoint in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A transient couple from Maine living in Daytona Beach is accused of kidnapping a man at gunpoint and threatening to kill him, all while the couple's young toddler was in the vehicle with them. Police say the couple befriended the man because they wanted drugs,...
fox35orlando.com
Woman arrested after robbery attempt in Daytona Beach ends in boyfriend's stabbing death: police
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Officers of the Daytona Beach Police Department have arrested the girlfriend of a man killed in a stabbing last week. Police said Kaylee Grigsbyleinum, 19, was arrested Monday on a second-degree felony murder charge. According to investigators, Grigsbyleinum and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Devyn Strickland, planned to...
fox13news.com
Case against Lutz man accused of killing, dismembering woman’s body hit legal roadblock
TAMPA, Fla. - The case against a Lutz man accused of killing a Pennsylvania woman more than a year ago has hit a legal roadblock. Robert Kessler is facing first-degree murder charges, but it turns out a key element to the prosecution's case remains a mystery – the victim's cause and manner of death.
Deputies investigating domestic disturbance that left one woman dead
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a domestic disturbance that left one woman dead Saturday night. Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Royal Street around 9:55 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to investigators, when deputies...
Action News Jax
‘Somebody straight up ruined this house:’ Apparent vandalism reported in new rental-community in SJC
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A new rental community has become the apparent target of vandals. A man set to move into the neighborhood contacted Action News Jax after discovering someone had intentionally flooded one of the homes under construction. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Michael Gunter...
click orlando
Titusville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that critically injured pedestrian
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 26-year-old Titusville man was arrested in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian over the weekend, according the police department. The Titusville Police Department said officers on Sunday witnessed the crash around 8:45 p.m. Knox McRae Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According...
Freetown man charged with strangulation
On January 10th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to Hoxie George Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a report of an assault.
WESH
Deputies identify woman killed in Seminole County shooting that injured multiple people
SANFORD, Fla. — A woman is dead and multiple others are hurt after a shooting early Monday morning in Seminole County. According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of CR46-A and Rinehart Road in Sanford around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting involving two vehicles.
VIDEO: After Being Chased For 30 Miles By A Helicopter, Hiding In The Woods, Florida Man Arrested
A Florida man with a warrant tried to outrun Air One Helicopter for about 30 minutes Friday afternoon but ultimately decided to surrender to deputies on the ground. Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly
fox35orlando.com
Shooting between vehicles in Sanford leaves 1 dead, multiple hurt, officials say
SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. between people inside two vehicles near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.
WESH
Woman dies after altercation in Orange County, advocates see spike in domestic violence deaths
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff deputies are investigating how a woman died after she was found unconscious after an incident of domestic violence Saturday night. It happened just before 10 p.m. near Royal Street and Queen Mary Rd. Officials say the suspect left the scene at first,...
Action News Jax
St. Augustine doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients, running pill mill
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Police are asking for patients of a local doctor to come forward over concerns they may have interacted with them inappropriately. Police also said the doctor is facing accusations he operated a pill mill. Dr. Scott Hollington has an office on Memorial Circle near Nova...
click orlando
1 dead, ‘multiple’ hurt in shooting at Rinehart Road, CR-46A in Seminole County
SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was killed and “multiple” others were wounded early Monday in a shooting involving two vehicles in Seminole County, sheriff’s officials said. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. near Rinehart Road and County Road 46A near Sanford. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
fox35orlando.com
Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
click orlando
‘We heard screaming:’ Witnesses, neighbors look for answers after woman dies in domestic altercation
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two witnesses are sharing the terrifying moments of a domestic altercation between their neighbors after one woman was found unresponsive and later died. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said one man has been “apprehended” after fleeing the area where a woman in her 40′s was...
Orange County deputies investigate domestic disturbance after woman found unresponsive
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after deputies respond to a domestic disturbance in Orange County. Deputies responded to a call on the 3300 block of Royal Street around 9:55 p.m. on Saturday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When deputies arrived, they found...
diply.com
Florida Man Avoids Death Penalty for Killing 3-Year-Old Daughter
This Florida man may have escaped a death penalty verdict even as he pleaded guilty to first-degree premeditated murder and attempted first-degree premeditated murder of his two daughters. How did he get off the hook? We'll be giving you all the scoops and more in this read. Keep reading for...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road
A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
Deputies arrest 2 men in fatal shooting at The Plaza at Millenium condos
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at The Plaza at Millenium condos last week. Deputies arrested Jacquarius Legrand, 22, and Jaivien Elliott, 19, for their involvement in the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Carlos Moreno-Anarivia. >>>...
Three Central Floridians indicted for the kidnapping of immigrant working in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Three people from Kissimmee have been indicted on kidnapping charges, connected to a human smuggling operation. Investigators said it’s all connected to the kidnapping of an immigrant from Mexico who was forced into an SUV, held at gunpoint and driven from Wisconsin to Central Florida.
