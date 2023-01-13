ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

click orlando

Titusville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that critically injured pedestrian

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 26-year-old Titusville man was arrested in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian over the weekend, according the police department. The Titusville Police Department said officers on Sunday witnessed the crash around 8:45 p.m. Knox McRae Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According...
TITUSVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shooting between vehicles in Sanford leaves 1 dead, multiple hurt, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. between people inside two vehicles near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
diply.com

Florida Man Avoids Death Penalty for Killing 3-Year-Old Daughter

This Florida man may have escaped a death penalty verdict even as he pleaded guilty to first-degree premeditated murder and attempted first-degree premeditated murder of his two daughters. How did he get off the hook? We'll be giving you all the scoops and more in this read. Keep reading for...
FLORIDA STATE
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road

A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

