Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
FanSided

3 Vikings who won’t be back next year and best options to replace them

The Minnesota Vikings lost to the New York Giants in a disappointing end to their season. Next year’s team could look a lot different for Kevin O’Connell and Co. Kirk Cousins called the Vikings loss to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round the most disappointing of his career. Despite seemingly surviving close games all season, Minnesota could not turn things around against a well-coached Giants team all day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Kirk Cousins gets roasted for terrible final play in Vikings’ loss

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was roasted for his questionable decisions on the final meaningful play of Sunday’s playoff loss to the New York Giants. The Vikings needed to convert on 4th-and-8 from near midfield to keep their season alive, trailing by a touchdown and out of timeouts with 1:44 left in regulation. One would... The post Kirk Cousins gets roasted for terrible final play in Vikings’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

NFL cares more about screwing over Lions than protecting team physicians

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams received a harsher punishment for dancing than Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker did for shoving a trainer. The Detroit Lions did end their season on a high-note after they eliminated the rival Green Bay Packers from playoff contention. But, it was soured considering the Lions also missed out on the playoffs due to the Seattle Seahawks defeating the Los Angeles Rams. The officiating in that game was criticized by fans, and even rival executives. Those executives believe the calls in that matchup helped the Seahawks win, thus costing the Lions their first playoff spot since 2016.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
wearebuffalo.net

Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game

The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Cubs Sign Veteran Outfielder to Minor League Deal

The Chicago Cubs have signed Illinois-native Mike Tauchman to minor league deal according to team transaction logs. Tauchman is a veteran outfielder who is returning after a stint in Korea with the Hanwha Eagles. Tauchman came up in the Colorado Rockies organization and made his MLB debut with the Rockies...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vučević Speak Language of Basketball

PARIS --- Basketball is a global game, whose international growth has been steadily increasing for years and continues to intensify. From the two-year NBA most valuable player reign of Serbia’s Nikola Jokic, who’s prominently on this season’s ballot alongside Slovenia’s Luka Dončić and Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, to the budding superstar status of French teenager Victor Wembanyama, the game connects the world.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

