This Chicago musican is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersSchererville, IN
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey
In just under an hour, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West foes. After facing each other twice during the regular season, they meet again - but this time there's more on the line. Both teams hope to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive with a win today. ...
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired.
49ers fans are trying to unload tickets to the wild-card game in droves
As of Saturday morning, a shocking number of tickets appear to be available according to Ticketmaster's seating chart.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
3 Vikings who won’t be back next year and best options to replace them
The Minnesota Vikings lost to the New York Giants in a disappointing end to their season. Next year’s team could look a lot different for Kevin O’Connell and Co. Kirk Cousins called the Vikings loss to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round the most disappointing of his career. Despite seemingly surviving close games all season, Minnesota could not turn things around against a well-coached Giants team all day.
Kirk Cousins gets roasted for terrible final play in Vikings’ loss
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was roasted for his questionable decisions on the final meaningful play of Sunday’s playoff loss to the New York Giants. The Vikings needed to convert on 4th-and-8 from near midfield to keep their season alive, trailing by a touchdown and out of timeouts with 1:44 left in regulation. One would... The post Kirk Cousins gets roasted for terrible final play in Vikings’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL cares more about screwing over Lions than protecting team physicians
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams received a harsher punishment for dancing than Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker did for shoving a trainer. The Detroit Lions did end their season on a high-note after they eliminated the rival Green Bay Packers from playoff contention. But, it was soured considering the Lions also missed out on the playoffs due to the Seattle Seahawks defeating the Los Angeles Rams. The officiating in that game was criticized by fans, and even rival executives. Those executives believe the calls in that matchup helped the Seahawks win, thus costing the Lions their first playoff spot since 2016.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
wearebuffalo.net
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
Yardbarker
Cubs Sign Veteran Outfielder to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have signed Illinois-native Mike Tauchman to minor league deal according to team transaction logs. Tauchman is a veteran outfielder who is returning after a stint in Korea with the Hanwha Eagles. Tauchman came up in the Colorado Rockies organization and made his MLB debut with the Rockies...
Chicago Bulls Make A Roster Move On Saturday
The Chicago Bulls assigned rookie guard Dalen Terry to the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League on Saturday.
NFL Rumors: These Three Teams Will Pursue Tom Brady in Free Agency
Report: These three teams will pursue Tom Brady in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It remains to be seen whether Tom Brady will return for his 24th NFL season. But if he does, he'll have some intriguing options in free agency this spring. On Sunday, NFL Media's...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
Cubs Sign Three Top-20 International Prospects
The Chicago Cubs have reportedly signed three top-20 prospects on international signing day.
Darius Rucker’s Hot Take About the NFL Playoffs Gets Twitter All Riled Up
Darius Rucker is probably one of country music‘s least controversial stars, keeping his social media posts neutral and his music... The post Darius Rucker’s Hot Take About the NFL Playoffs Gets Twitter All Riled Up appeared first on Outsider.
Bulls' ArtūRas Karnišovas Shows Competitive Side in Message to Fans
Karnišovas shows competitive side in message to fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls play in Paris on Thursday, their first regular-season game out of the country and first trip to Paris since playing in the 1997 McDonald’s Championship as part of their preseason schedule.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vučević Speak Language of Basketball
PARIS --- Basketball is a global game, whose international growth has been steadily increasing for years and continues to intensify. From the two-year NBA most valuable player reign of Serbia’s Nikola Jokic, who’s prominently on this season’s ballot alongside Slovenia’s Luka Dončić and Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, to the budding superstar status of French teenager Victor Wembanyama, the game connects the world.
Zach LaVine's no-trade restriction has been lifted but will the Chicago Bulls do something with it?
The no-trade restriction for Zach LaVine is lifted, but the Chicago Bulls are proceeding with caution.
