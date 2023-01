Nixa Police Dept. Not Associated with Merchandise Accounts. Nixa Police are aware that some Facebook accounts have recently posted comments on some of our official Facebook posts saying that they will sell you merchandise (such as hoodie sweatshirts or coffee mugs) branded with the Nixa Police patch on them. The Nixa Police Department is NOT associated with these Facebook accounts and we do not recommend purchasing anything from them. They may be scam accounts which will collect your payment information or money but not actually ship any merchandise to you, or they may be selling unlicensed merchandise without permission from the City of Nixa nor the Nixa Police Department. We have no agreement with any such vendor, so if you purchase such items, please be aware that your money is NOT going to support Nixa Police. The only group we have authorized to distribute items to benefit the Nixa Police Department is the Nixa Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni group.

NIXA, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO