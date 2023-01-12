ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

Make the most of this year's harvest with Kingman's Seed to Supper program

By Lacey Latch, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
Kingman residents hoping to develop their green thumb this year and grow their own food can do so with help from the three-week Seed to Supper gardening program.

Each week, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, two separate one-hour presentations at the Kingman Mohave County Library will teach participants how to become more self-reliant by growing their own food at home. The following two sessions on Jan. 21 and Jan. 28 will build upon each other and are designed to be beneficial for both first-time gardeners and those with past experience.

This series is part of the Mohave County Department of Public Health's AZ Health Zone, an initiative to spread education on healthy living habits to residents across the state. The sessions are open to the public but seating is limited to 100 on a first-come, first-served basis.

“A garden is a way to state: ‘I want variety. I want taste. I want the convenience,” Zen Mocarski, health education specialist with AZ Health Zone, said in a press release.

"There’s nothing quite like eating food moments after harvest," Mocarski said.

Outside of Kingman, the county also has plans to bring future programs to Golden Shores, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City in addition to virtually.

Contact northern Arizona reporter Lacey Latch at llatch@gannett.com or on social media @laceylatch. Coverage of northern Arizona on azcentral.com and in The Arizona Republic is funded by the nonprofit Report for America and a grant from the Vitalyst Health Foundation in association with The Arizona Republic.

