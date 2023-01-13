Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Folsom for allegedly making criminal threats
FOLSOM - Police arrested a man in Folsom for allegedly brandishing a gun and threatening victims in the parking garage of the Palladio shopping center. On Sunday, January 15 officers responded to a report that a man was threatening people, according to the Folsom Police Department. The officers searched the area and detained a man matching the description. In his possession, they say they found an unregistered gun, illegally possessed prescription pills. and over $26,000 in cash. George Vasquez, 36, of Cameron Park was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail. He is charged with selling drugs, possession of a firearm with illegal drugs, carrying a non-registered handgun, and criminal threats.
CHP looking for driver after teen found dead in Concord
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg teenager who went missing on New Year’s Day was found dead in Concord and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who killed him. Damond Lazenby Jr., 19, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on January 1 on the shoulder of Highway 4 near Port Chicago […]
KCRA.com
1 person stabbed in Old Sacramento, suspect arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers responded to an assault call in Old Sacramento on Sunday morning, where they discovered one person who had been stabbed, the Sacramento Police Department said. The stabbing happened on the 1000 block of 2nd Street in the Old Sacramento Historical District. Police say that the...
Gunshots fired at party house in Elk Grove, police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove property owner could be losing their short-term rental license after gunshots were fired at a party, police said Monday. The Elk Grove Police Department launched an investigation after the shots were fired at the party house on the 9100 block of Bristol Plaza Way around 2 a.m.
2 hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are recovering at a hospital Monday after a shooting in North Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 2:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Butterworth Avenue. They say two men took themselves to the hospital. One has non life-threatening injuries...
FOX40
Suspect barricades themselves in home after alleged stabbing
(KTXL) — After allegedly stabbing a person, a suspect barricaded themselves in a residence early Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to police, after receiving an assault call, officers arrived on the scene in the area of the 1000 block of 2nd Street to find a victim with one stab wound. The […]
FOX40
One dead, business shot at in separate shootings in Stockton
(KTXL) — Two separate shootings occurred late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Stockton, one of which left one person dead. According to the Stockton Police Department, around 1 a.m. officers responded to the area of the 900 block of Greensboro Court where they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police […]
CHP asking public's help finding driver who ran over man found on highway
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol asked the public for help Monday finding a driver who hit a man and left him for dead on Highway 4 earlier this month.In a social media post, CHP officials said Damond Lazenby was reported missing on New Year's Day. Seven days later, Lazenby's body was found near the shoulder of eastbound Highway 4 between Port Chicago Highway and Willow Pass Road in Contra Costa County.Detectives said that it appeared Lazenby was hit by a vehicle,"The CHP believes Lazenby was struck by the right front portion of a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene. The vehicle is possibly a dark color sedan," the CHP said.The CHP asked that anyone with information regarding the driver or suspect vehicle is encouraged to leave a detailed message on the CHP 24/7 tip line at (707) 917-4491.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove police investigating shooting at “party house”
The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at what police are saying was a short-rental. Investigators are looking into what led to gunshots being fired at an early morning house party being held at a short-term rental in the 9100 block of Bristol Plaza Way.
Citrus Heights shooting investigation leads to standoff, ends with arrest
CITRUS HEIGHTS — An investigation into a shooting led to a standoff with Citrus Heights police.According to a news release on Jan. 14, at roughly 10:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Sunrise East Way. Some of the reports stated that the shooter shot a male, but it was not confirmed if the male was shot.When officers arrived, they saw the suspect indiscriminately pointing a handgun equipped with a weapon-mounted light. The suspect then ran back into an apartment.After a standoff that lasted several hours, three people exited the apartment; two of them were not involved in the standoff, says police. The third person, the suspect, remained uncooperative and resisted arrest and was bit by a K9.A short time later, treatment was given, and the suspect was transported to the Sacramento County Jail.Through their investigation, police discovered spent shell casings and a handgun matching the caliber of the casings found at the scene.Officers did not locate any victims.
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Citrus Heights
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A man was arrested in Citrus Heights after a several hours long standoff with police Saturday. Officers with the Citrus Heights Police Department were called to the Sunrise Center Apartments on Sunrise East Way around 10:30 p.m. on multiple reports of a shooting, according to officials.
CBS News
Man shot and killed overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON - A man has died following a shooting overnight in Stockton. According to the Stockton Police Department, around 12:53 a.m., police were called out to the 900 block of Greensboro Court on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the residence to find a 42-year-old with a gunshot wound.
goldcountrymedia.com
Search continues for woman who jumped into Confluence
Law enforcement authorities were still searching Monday for a woman who jumped into the Confluence from the Northern Fork American River Bridge three days earlier. Maintenance was being done on Highway 49 when, at 2:18 a.m. Friday, a young woman drove through a road closure, CHP Auburn Public Information Officer Yvette Norman said Friday.
Two men shot in Sacramento on Monday afternoon
SACRAMENTO - Officers are investigating a shooting in Sacramento that sent two people to the hospital. It happened Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. on Butterworth Avenue. Police officers tell CBS13 that two men were shot and went to the hospital on their own. One of the men had critical injuries and the other had serious injuries.Both men are expected to survive.The investigation remains active and no further information has been released.
CBS News
Three people arrested after 2 pursuits in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - Several people were arrested after two separate pursuits involving sheriff's deputies on Thursday. The first pursuit happened on Thursday. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle in the area of Mariposa Rd. and Highway 99 for having no license plate and driving recklessly.
Suspect, victim identified in deadly Sacramento County stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man accused of fatally stabbing another man in Sacramento County Thursday has been identified, along with the man he's accused of killing. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Lamar Brown, and his suspected killer as 55-year-old Christopher Funnie. Funnie is accused...
Deputies looking for missing Nevada County woman with dementia
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a woman who has been missing since Friday. Deputies say 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie walked away from her home around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The sheriff’s office says Brodie is believed to have dementia and has been...
Man arrested after bomb threat hoax at Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance building
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People were able to return to the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance building in downtown Sacramento after it was evacuated due to a bomb threat. The sheriff’s office said a man walked into a building with a backpack and said there was a bomb inside....
Man's guilty plea leads to West Sacramento's first cold case conviction
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man accused of a 2009 murder pled guilty, making it the first cold case conviction in the history of the West Sacramento Police Department. Robert Spurlin pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday for the June 13, 2009 murder of Monica Turknett. Spurlin was arrested...
SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen restaurant; 1 person taken to hospital
CITRUS HEIGHTS – One person has been taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a Dairy Queen restaurant in Citrus Heights Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the restaurant along Greenback Lane a little after 2 p.m.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle did end up embedded in the building.Metro Fire crews say they evaluated three people for minor injuries and eventually transported one person. The damage to the building is now in the process of being boarded up.
