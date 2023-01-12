A game like Fortnite can really put your skills to the test. The popular battle royale game places you in online lobbies that can host up to 100 players where you can either team up or run solo as you try to climb your way to the top in a variety of game modes. Going up against so many other competitors can present a whole host of challenges, whether your opponents are highly skilled or have some effective strategies to use against you.

20 HOURS AGO