Millington, TN

Standouts from Bluff City, Millington win fan vote for player of the week

By John Varlas
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

The voters have spoken. And they have selected Jakeel Truss and Ayanna Ransom as the Daily Memphian boys and girls high school basketball players of the week.

Truss, a 6-0 sophomore guard at Bluff City, has already received an offer from East Tennessee State and will continue drawing college attention with more performances like the ones he had last week.

He scored 24 points in an 85-33 victory over University High and then put up 25 as the Wolves handled Memphis School of Excellence-Cordova by the score of 115-31.

He totaled just under 40 percent of this week’s vote to beat Hillcrest’s Jerrod Mackey, who had career-highs of 41 points and 17 rebounds in a victory over Oakhaven. Lausanne’s Jamarcus Powell was third, followed by Mavrick Miller of Houston and Alijah Curry of East.

Ransom, from Millington, captured 43.6 percent of the girls vote to beat out St. Benedict’s Molly Magness. She saved her best for last at the She Got Game Classic in Atlanta on Jan. 6, hitting the game-winner at the buzzer to cap a 15-point effort as the Trojans edged Greenforest (Ga.), 45-43.

Keveonna Benson of MASE was third, followed by Lewisburg’s Allie Carroll and Nevaeh Scott of Bartlett.

A new round of voting begins on Monday.

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
