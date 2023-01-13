Read full article on original website
Community activist questions why Chicago's homeless not welcome in city's new migrant shelter
Community activist Andrew Holmes is raising questions about the city’s effort to house asylum-seeking migrants in a way not offered to Chicago’s own homeless population. Holmes said he believes it’s “disrespectful” to Chicago’s homeless.
fox32chicago.com
Cheyann Klus: Remains of Downers Grove woman missing since 2017 found
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - The remains of a Downers Grove woman have been found more than five years after she went missing. Cheyann Klus was last seen by her family on Nov. 27, 2017 at her home in unincorporated Downers Grove, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office. On...
CPD officer shot, paralyzed while breaking up bar fight thanks community for support
It's been just over six months since Golden, a 6-year-veteran of the Chicago police department was paralyzed, after being shot in the back following a bar fight prosecutors said he was trying to break up.
Restaurant group addresses concerns on plans to open at once-troubled hotel
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A restaurant group's plans to open a new venue at the Eurostars Magnificent Mile Hotel has come under the microscope. The River North hotel was a known hotspot for violence during the height of the pandemic. Now, as CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, neighbors are worried about what the plans for a restaurant group moving into the hotel really look like. The neighbors are concerned about the history of violence and illegal activity at the hotel. We uncovered the fines and sanctions they faced - ultimately settling with the city. They are in good standing...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Fundraiser to help buy service dog for Worth veteran
Worth officials are asking the community to help provide assistance for a local veteran to assist her in purchasing a service dog. Shireen O’Brien, a Worth resident who served as a Marine, has been dealing with a series of threatening illnesses since she concluded her service. O’Brien is a...
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings
At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Palos Park doctor pens bioterror novel
Dr. Jenna Podjasek is an allergist/immunologist who trained at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and now works in Oak Forest, but the Palos Park resident also has a passion for writing. Now, she has combined those two interests to publish her first novel. “Particles in the Air,” a bioterrorism-themed...
Family says hospital failed to store deceased loved one's body properly
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A West Side family is heartbroken because they weren't able to have an open casket for their loved one.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Tuesday night, the deceased woman's family claims her remains were not properly stored at an Oak Park hospital, a claim the hospital denies. "She was the funny one in the family," Tenea Adams said of her late sister, Carol Walton. "She was a bus attendant. She did crossing guard. She loved children."Walton died on Dec. 17 at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. Her sister said the 71-year-old suffered a stroke....
KBUR
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scam Alert
Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning residents of a phone solicitation scam. The Sheriff’s Association says that citizens are being contacted by phone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriff’s Association to help fight the state’s Assault Weapons Ban. Residents are...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland man sentenced to 2 years for killing pregnant mom, 3 kids
Sean Woulfe, who pleaded guilty rather than face a second trial for reckless homicide in the deaths of a pregnant woman and her three young sons in 2017, was sentenced last week to two years in prison for each count. Woulfe will only have to serve two years as the...
More Chicago Families Turning to Private, Charter Schools as CPS Enrollment Declines
This story was produced in partnership with students at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and WTTW News. Chicago Public Schools has been working to combat declining enrollment and funding challenges — but a significant number of low-income families of color are choosing to leave the district, opting for private and charter schools.
Cook County offers assistance to the formerly incarcerated
Cook County will be providing rental assistance and other support services to formerly incarcerated individuals as part of a $23 million investment into a re-entry program.
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Des Plaines ID’d by Cook County ME
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager in Des Plaines. Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Perry Street for a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officials discovered a 16-year-old boy lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. According to the Cook […]
Old Town Apartment Resident Questions Building's Response Following SWAT Call
A resident at one Old Town apartment building says she doesn't feel safe in her home following two recent incidents. One person residing at Old Town Park, a luxury apartment complex located at 204 W. Hill St., told NBC 5 she just moved into the building less than six months ago and has been grateful for security at the high rise.
'I don't feel safe': Chicago woman attacked at gunpoint by group of teens while walking dogs
She said she wasn't physically injured, but the attack left both dogs bruised and in pain, and her with a $300 vet bill.
The Crusader Newspaper
Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)
The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
1 dead, 1 hurt, 1 charged in St. Charles home invasion: Police
St. Charles police arrived at the Fox Run Apartments and found Panagiotis Koutroubis dragging James Gheradini, wounded in the chest with a gunshot wound. Police say they and at least one other person came in and zip tied people in the apartment.
Chicago schools audit reports widespread fraud with free lunch program
(The Center Square) – The Chicago Public School District is faced with “persistent and widespread fraud” by highly-paid employees taking advantage of food stamp and state-subsidized health care benefits by underreporting their income, according to a 2022 annual report from the district’s Office of Inspector General. The report provides multiple instances where CPS staff fraudulently underreported their income and received SNAP benefits while making their children eligible for free-and-reduced lunches at their schools. The examples cited in the report occurred from 2016 through 2020. ...
Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community Protests
Members of a South Side Chicago neighborhood protest housing migrants in shuttered elementary school saying the needs of the community should come first. A report published in October of 2022 stated that there were at least 65,000 homeless people living in Chicago. Added to this number are the migrants who have arrived in Chicago since September that the city must find resources to help settle. Since last fall about 4000 asylum-seekers were sent by Texas and other states have sent over 1400. Of those, the city remains responsible for approximately 1,500. There have also been over 4,000 Ukrainians that have come to Chicago from Feb. through December 2022, fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.
