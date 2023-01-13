ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwyn, IL

CBS Chicago

Restaurant group addresses concerns on plans to open at once-troubled hotel

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A restaurant group's plans to open a new venue at the Eurostars Magnificent Mile Hotel has come under the microscope. The River North hotel was a known hotspot for violence during the height of the pandemic. Now, as CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, neighbors are worried about what the plans for a restaurant group moving into the hotel really look like. The neighbors are concerned about the history of violence and illegal activity at the hotel. We uncovered the fines and sanctions they faced - ultimately settling with the city. They are in good standing...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Fundraiser to help buy service dog for Worth veteran

Worth officials are asking the community to help provide assistance for a local veteran to assist her in purchasing a service dog. Shireen O’Brien, a Worth resident who served as a Marine, has been dealing with a series of threatening illnesses since she concluded her service. O’Brien is a...
WORTH, IL
97ZOK

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings

At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Palos Park doctor pens bioterror novel

Dr. Jenna Podjasek is an allergist/immunologist who trained at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and now works in Oak Forest, but the Palos Park resident also has a passion for writing. Now, she has combined those two interests to publish her first novel. “Particles in the Air,” a bioterrorism-themed...
PALOS PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Family says hospital failed to store deceased loved one's body properly

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A West Side family is heartbroken because they weren't able to have an open casket for their loved one.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Tuesday night, the deceased woman's family claims her remains were not properly stored at an Oak Park hospital, a claim the hospital denies. "She was the funny one in the family," Tenea Adams said of her late sister, Carol Walton. "She was a bus attendant. She did crossing guard. She loved children."Walton died on Dec. 17 at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. Her sister said the 71-year-old suffered a stroke....
OAK PARK, IL
KBUR

Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scam Alert

Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning residents of a phone solicitation scam. The Sheriff’s Association says that citizens are being contacted by phone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriff’s Association to help fight the state’s Assault Weapons Ban. Residents are...
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland man sentenced to 2 years for killing pregnant mom, 3 kids

Sean Woulfe, who pleaded guilty rather than face a second trial for reckless homicide in the deaths of a pregnant woman and her three young sons in 2017, was sentenced last week to two years in prison for each count. Woulfe will only have to serve two years as the...
WILL COUNTY, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)

The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Chicago schools audit reports widespread fraud with free lunch program

(The Center Square) – The Chicago Public School District is faced with “persistent and widespread fraud” by highly-paid employees taking advantage of food stamp and state-subsidized health care benefits by underreporting their income, according to a 2022 annual report from the district’s Office of Inspector General. The report provides multiple instances where CPS staff fraudulently underreported their income and received SNAP benefits while making their children eligible for free-and-reduced lunches at their schools. The examples cited in the report occurred from 2016 through 2020. ...
CHICAGO, IL
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community Protests

Members of a South Side Chicago neighborhood protest housing migrants in shuttered elementary school saying the needs of the community should come first. A report published in October of 2022 stated that there were at least 65,000 homeless people living in Chicago. Added to this number are the migrants who have arrived in Chicago since September that the city must find resources to help settle. Since last fall about 4000 asylum-seekers were sent by Texas and other states have sent over 1400. Of those, the city remains responsible for approximately 1,500. There have also been over 4,000 Ukrainians that have come to Chicago from Feb. through December 2022, fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.
CHICAGO, IL
