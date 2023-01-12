ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Washington the second worst state for driving

WASHINGTON STATE.- Every driver likes to complain about traffic conditions on their local roads and whether you love getting behind the wheel or not, everyone hates traffic congestion and tends to not trust any driver but themselves. The personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2023’s best and...
Shots fired in Washington on Sunday

Two people were arrested in two separate shootings in Washington. Both happened near the area of the Antique Bar on East Main early Sunday morning. Washington Police report that at 1:15-am they received multiple calls of shots fired. Officers learned that an altercation had taken place between 30-year-old Gilberto Marrerro...
Do You Know How to Pronounce These Awesome West Coast City Names?

City names are frequently mispronounced. Surprisingly, those who are new to or unfamiliar with a city are not always the ones mispronouncing the names. There often is a correct way of pronouncing a city name, and a different but more popular way of pronouncing it. Locals sometimes develop an accepted pronunciation over time, and it sticks. So, an outsider might have it 'right' and still be wrong.
Washington Mulls Bill Tightening Drunk Driving Legal Limit

(Olympia, WA) -- Lawmakers are considering a bill tightening the threshold for what constitutes drunk in Washington State. The bill, if passed, would lower the legal blood-alcohol level for DUI offenses here to a standard that, so far, only one state has actually adopted. Former state trooper and Democratic Senator John Lovick is introducing the measure. It would lower the legal blood-alcohol concentration for DUI offenses from point-08 to point-05. If passed, Washington would become the second state in the country to lower its BAC. Utah is currently the only state nationwide that enforces a limit of point-05.
I’m Glad They Opened a New Pizza Restaurant in West Valley, Washington

I don't think words more true have ever been spoken. I have, literally, never met anyone who doesn't like pizza. What toppings to put on pizza is another story but pizza is so versatile that you can do so much with it to keep it new and exciting. Add that to other food options may pizza places provide and you're good to go. That's what Moxee Pizza did when they first opened in early 2019.
Number One Reuben in Tri-Cities is Mouthwatering

The flavor combination of the Rueben sandwich is something to behold. Such an irresistible blend of meat, cheese, sauerkraut, and Rye bread. In my search for the best, most flavorful entry in the Tri-Cities, I believe there is a clear number 1. Now, in my estimation Pastrami is the preferable meat. Let the discussion begin. Is that a Rueben at all? Must the "true" Rueben have Corned Beef? Let's stop that quickly and please do not take umbrage, this is an opinion piece based only on my taste buds!
Two Pratts are jailed

MILTON-FREEWATER – Leeann Rose Pratt and her significant other, Robert Eugene Pratt Jr., were taken to Umatilla County Jail Wednesday in two separate incidents. The Pratts live in an RV park in Milton-Freewater. In the first incident, Wednesday afternoon, Robert Pratt, 55, was arrested on a fugitive warrant by...
Incarcerated People in Washington Plead to Limit Use of Solitary Confinement

Solitary confinement inside one of Washington's prisons created "insidious" "psychological pressures" for Kevin Light-Roth, he said from a video screen in the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton, Mason County. "Every social interaction made me uncomfortable. Eye contact produced tension in me. I was continuously on edge, and I was afraid...
2023 Forest Service Recreation Area Free Days

Get free entrance to Forest Service recreation areas on six holidays on 2023. This includes recreation sites and trailheads in Oregon and Washington, such as the Columbia River Gorge, Mt. Hood National Forest, Gifford Pinchot National Forest and 14 more. These sites usually require a $30 annual Northwest Forest Pass,...
Can You Fly to Mexico With An Enhanced ID from WA, OR, CA?

Want a last-minute flight to Mexico but worried about the latest major airline woes?. Why not fly out on a lesser-known but very effective airline. I flew on a Sun Country airlines when I got a free New Year’s Eve trip to Laughlin, Nev., a decade or so ago. It was a pleasant flight, the crew was very friendly, and it felt as though I was on a large private jet, even though it was a packed flight. It felt very exclusive and they treated me like a queen. I’m not being paid to talk about this airline, I’m just sharing my personal experience.
