ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Here's what is planned in Abilene to celebrate MLK's birthday

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlRpk_0kCxuNIh00

At least four events are planned Monday to honor slain civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The events begin early and end late.

7 a.m.: Breakfast at HSU

Hardin-Simmons University has organized its first MLK Day Prayer Breakfast.

The event, which is open to the public, will be from 7-8:30 a.m. at Mabee Complex, the university's gym.

Speaking will be:

  • Demotis Sherman Jr., pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church
  • Dr. Delvin Atchison, Westside Baptist Church, Lewisville
  • Mike Harkrider, pastor of Wylie Baptist Church

8:30 a.m.: ACU work day participants meet

A day ahead of the return to the Abilene Christian University campus for the spring term, students, faculty and staff in the College of Education and Human Services will participate in three service projects.

The national holiday to honor King is recognized as a day for community service.

About 50 people are expected to participate.

Projects are planned at:

  • Abilene ISD Homeless Student Ministry at the district's Hartford Street facility (formerly Reagan Elementary), 5340 Hartford St.
  • Love and Care Ministries, 233 Fannin St.
  • Christian Service Center, 3185 North 10th St.

2 p.m.: Marching across the bridge

The traditional bridge march is planned for 2 p.m., starting from the parking lot of the former Carter G. Woodson school, 3424 Cockerell Drive.

Participants can gather beginning at 1:30 for pre-march activities.

The East Highway 80 bridge also is known as the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge.

The march crosses the nearby bridge going west, then returns in eastbound lanes. Bridge lanes are closed during the march to ensure safety.

The public is invited.

6 p.m: Banquet at the Convention Center

Jena Bell, a certified life coach, speaker and entrepreneur, is the guest speaker for the 2023 MLK Banquet, an annual event staged by the Abilene Black Chamber of Commerce.

This year's theme is "Everybody can be great ... because anybody can serve," words spoke by King.

Bell is a former senior healthcare executive. She is the first Black woman to lead a national healthcare program, this one a $29 billion program that serves more than 5 million members.

She is a Texas native and graduate of the University of Texas at Austin.

Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance by calling the chamber at 325-672-7950 or Floyd Miller at 325-829-3585. Tickets can be picked up at 3300 South 14th St., Suite 100.

No tickets will be sold at the door, which open at 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEAN 105

What are the safest neighborhoods in Abilene?

It appears that most of these neighborhoods are on the outskirts of the city. I actually live in the Potosi area and have seen it grow immensely. In fact, it seems far south Abilene and far north Abilene has just blown up with growth. And, what's up with Impact? Do people still live there?
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I had a gut feeling that it was going to happen eventually’: Abilene nonprofit speaks out on recent violence

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The recent homicide at Abilene’s Salvation Army and an altercation that broke out in front of Love and Care Ministries has shown how important it is for nonprofits to prepare for unexpected events. These nonprofits provide help for those experiencing homelessness, or other difficult situations, and may be unaware of what situation […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crash at intersection in South Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles have crashed into each other around 4:30 p.m. January 13. The crash happened at the intersection of Rebecca Lane and Buffalo Gap Road. A car was turning onto Rebecca Lane and was T-boned by a truck heading south. The car had three occupants, two of which were extracted and […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Midnight fire in Abilene damages home, spreads to multiple structures

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene fire crews battled a two-alarm house fire this morning. According to a press release, crews arrived to a home in the 1100 block of Victoria Street at midnight to find it fully engulfed in flames. A second alarm was called from high wind levels threatening...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Man ejected, killed in Eastland County ATV crash

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was ejected and killed in an ATV crash in Eastland County Saturday evening. Robert Martin, 55, of Rising Star, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 376 outside of Cross Plains just before 7:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Driver refuses to pull over for Abilene police, leads officers to his front door

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2100 block of Poplar Street – Burglary of BuildingA victim reported an unknown suspect […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Police Department release PSA on suspicious activity, man allegedly flagged down women near schools

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) have put out a public service announcement in response to suspicious activity on Abilene roads. APD reported that officers are aware of multiple Facebook posts regarding a suspicious vehicle. A man of Middle Eastern descent driving a newer model gray Ford Explorer was allegedly trying to […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Roscoe Tank fire continues to burn into day two

ROSCOE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The fire at Fox Ranch continued to burn products inside of the tanks overnight in Roscoe. On January 13 around 4:18 p.m., two tank batteries caught on fire. After hours of fighting the flames, units began to rotate so that crews could rest. The fire continued to burn overnight and in […]
ROSCOE, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy