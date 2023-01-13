ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys’ to Tape 3 Days After 2023 Grammys

By Paul Grein
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys , the latest in a series of “Grammy Salute” specials, will tape Wednesday, Feb. 8, three days after the 65th annual Grammy Awards are held in Los Angeles. The live concert special will feature a star-studded lineup paying tribute to the classic pop / rock group. It will tape at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will air on CBS later this year.

Related

9 Can't Miss Moments from 'Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon'

01/12/2023

The show will tape six weeks after the airing of the previous “Grammy Salute” special; Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon , aired on Dec. 21.

Here’s something they probably won’t tell you on the “Grammy Salute” special: The Beach Boys never won a Grammy in competition, despite four nominations. Even their masterwork “Good Vibrations” went 0-3 at the Grammys. (During The Beach Boys’ 1960s heyday, Grammy voters were still trying to decide what they thought of contemporary pop/rock.)

Grammy voters have since decided they like it – and The Beach Boys in particular – very much. The group received a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2001. Wilson was named MusiCares person of the year in 2005. Five Beach Boys recordings have been voted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, which functions as a second chance for the Grammys to reward worthy records they may have missed the first time around.

Since The Beach Boys’ heyday, Brian Wilson has received six more Grammy nominations, winning twice – best rock instrumental performance for “Mrs. O’Leary’s Cow” (2004) and best historical album for The Smile Sessions (Deluxe Box Set ) (2012).

The Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 (with Elton John doing the honors). Wilson was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2000. He received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2007.

The Beach Boys logged four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 – “I Get Around” (two weeks in July 1964), “Help Me, Rhonda” (two weeks in May/June 1965), “Good Vibrations” (one week in December 1966) and “Kokomo” (one week in November 1988). Brian Wilson was not involved with the latter smash, which was featured in the Tom Cruise film Cocktail.

The group notched two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 – Beach Boys Concert (four weeks in December 1964) and Endless Summer (one week in October 1974).

The Beach Boys were formed in Hawthorne, Calif., in 1961. The group’s original lineup consisted of brothers Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson; their cousin Mike Love; and friend Al Jardine. Three of the members are still living – Brian Wilson, 80; Love, 81 and Jardine, 80. Dennis Wilson died in 1983 at age 39. Carl Wilson died in 1998 at age 51.

The Recording Academy, Joel Gallen’s Tenth Planet Productions, and CBS are behind A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys . AEG Ehrlich Ventures, headed by Ken Ehrlich, the former executive producer of the Grammy Awards telecast, oversaw past specials in this series.

The musical directors of several Grammy-branded specials have received Primetime Emmy nominations for outstanding music direction. Two have won in that category. Don Was won for The Beatles: The Night That Changed America (2014). Greg Phillinganes won for Stevie Wonder: Songs in the Key of Life – An All Star Grammy Salute (2015).

Rickey Minor was nominated for music direction of two Grammy-branded specials – Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of The Bee Gees (2017) and Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul (2019). Davey Johnstone was nominated for Elton John: I’m Still Standing – a Grammy Salute (2018), and Sheila E , Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis were nominated for Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince (2020).

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

Taylor Swift Guitar, Eminem Signed Gym Shoes, J-Hope Jumpsuit Slated for MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

A signature Taylor Swift guitar, a pair of Eminem sneakers and an iconic stage outfit from a member of BTS are among the items going under the gavel next month at the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction. According to a Tuesday morning (Jan. 17) release announcing the sale from Julien’s Auctions, the Feb. 5 event will take place following that night’s 65th annual Grammy Awards. Among the items slated to benefit the organization that helps musicians with financial and medical needs, is a signed, but never played, Epiphone acoustic guitar that features the artwork for Swift’s 2020 pandemic album Evermore; the instrument...
Billboard

It’s Her, Hi: Taylor Swift Crashes The 1975 Concert & Live-Debuts ‘Anti-Hero’

Looks like Taylor Swift is getting ready for her The Eras Tour with a little stage time. Unsuspecting fans at The 1975‘s concert in London on Thursday (Jan. 12) were beyond surprised when Swift took the stage at the O2 arena to not only perform one of the rock band’s classic tracks, but also to live-debut her latest hit single. In fan-captured video, Swift is seen emerging onstage in a sparkling silver dress, taking in the screaming crowd of fans. In other moments, the singer takes a shot covering The 1975’s “The City” — a fan-favorite track from the band’s self-titled...
Billboard

Nick Carter to Perform at Benefit Concert Inspired by Aaron Carter

Nick Carter will be performing his new tribute song to his late brother Aaron Carter, “Hurts to Love You,” for the first time at a special benefit concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Jan. 18). The Songs for Tomorrow benefit concert, hosted by Angel Conrad and Lance Bass, will raise awareness for mental health and was inspired by the life of Aaron, who died in November at age 34. All money from ticket sales will go toward On Our Sleeves, the national movement supporting children’s mental health.  In addition to Nick, the concert will also feature performances from various early 2000’s superstars including O-Town, LFO,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
CALABASAS, CA
Billboard

‘What a Queen’: Artists React to Shakira’s Hard-Hitting Bizarrap Music Session

If you went to sleep with Shakira on your mind and woke up with Shakira on your mind, you’re not alone. The Colombian star’s Music Session with Argentine hitmaker Bizarrap is all the buzz. The striking new song, in which she slams ex Gerard Piqué for leaving her for another woman, is stirring up strong emotions among other artists, who are celebrating Shak for her new girl-power anthem. “My God, what a queen Shakira,” Argentine artist Emilia posted on Twitter. Related Shakira Slams Pique in New Bizarrap Session: Here Are the Lyrics Translated to English 01/12/2023 “BZRP: Music Sessions #53” dropped on Wednesday (Jan....
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Becomes Her Sole Longest-Leading Hot 100 No. 1 With Eighth Week on Top

It’s a monster on the hill, in a good way: Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, logging an eighth total week on top. With its latest frame at No. 1, Swift rewrites her longest Hot 100 reign, surpassing the seven weeks at the summit for “Blank Space” in 2014-15. Plus, SZA’s “Kill Bill” bumps to No. 2 on the Hot 100, a new career-high rank for the singer-songwriter, and Zach Bryan achieves his first top 10 with “Something in the Orange” at No. 10. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Blooms on ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ Lead Single ‘Flowers’: Stream It Now

Miley Cyrus kicked off the new year by unveiling her brand new single “Flowers” on Friday (Jan. 13). Related Miley Cyrus Teases New Single 'Flowers' From the Shower 01/12/2023 “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours, yeah, some things you don’t understand/ But I can take myself dancing, yeah/ I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can,” she sings on the self-assured anthem. Given its themes of independence and self-reliance, it’s certainly an interesting coincidence that Cyrus chose to drop the song on ex Liam Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday. The two...
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (January 14)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. Myke Towers Takes Over New York Myke Towers’ 2023 is off to a great start, with the star making big moves in New York City. This week, the Puerto Rican rapper stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to perform his Daddy Yankee-assisted track “Ulala,” which entered the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart last week. “Jimmy Fallon, thanks for having me see yall soon,” he wrote on Instagram. The following day,...
Billboard

Lana Del Rey Reveals ‘Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ Track List Featuring Bleachers, Father John Misty & More

We’re officially two months away from the arrival of Lana Del Rey‘s ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and on Friday (Jan. 13), the singer unveiled the official track listing for the much-anticipated release in a post on her private Instagram page. The 16-track set out on March 10 includes the previously released title track, as well as a number of collaborations. Del Rey is teaming up with Father John Misty on “Let the Light In,” Tommy Genesis on “Peppers” and Bleachers on “Margaret,” seemingly a sweet reference to frontman Jack Antonoff‘s fiancée Margaret Qualley. Both Jon Batiste...
Billboard

Viola Davis Really Wants to Win at 2023 Grammys to Complete EGOT Status: ‘Throw Me a Bone!’

Viola Davis is one award shy of achieving EGOT status, and at this year’s Grammy Awards, she could get it done. On Thursday night’s (Jan. 12) Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actress made it clear that she’s not ashamed to campaign for herself. “I have to tell you — the Grammy thing…I’m a serious actor. I am,” she told the late-night host. “I went to Juilliard [School of the Performing Arts], I feel it’s about the work. [But] it’s like my niece Annabella who had a meltdown at Circus Circus [Las Vegas] when she was 6 years old, snot dripping and crying,...
Billboard

Jared Leto, Fall Out Boy & More: 7 Things You Didn’t See Backstage at iHeart ALTer EGO 2023

The iHeart ALTer EGO 2023 show descended upon L.A.’s Kia Forum over the weekend, and Billboard was backstage to bring you every exclusive moment. In-between sets by Fall Out Boy, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Phoenix and Jack White, Billboard social media coordinator Lucy Blonstein chatted up the likes of Jared Leto, CHVRCHES and more on Saturday night. Below, we’ve rounded up seven moments you have to see from backstage. Related Fall Out Boy Tease Apocalyptic New Single, ‘Love From the Other Side’ 01/16/2023 Leto revealed backstage that out of all the bands on the lineup, he’d want to collaborate with Muse if his band, 30...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

SZA Drops Four-Track ‘Kill Bill’ Bundle

SZA has quadrupled down on the success of her hit “Kill Bill.” On Friday (Jan. 13), the singer dropped a four-track “Kill Bill” bundle featuring the original song, as well as a sped-up version, instrumental and vocal takes. The track from the singer’s Billboard 200 No. 1 album SOS leapt to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart this week, marking her first chart-topper on the list. “Kill Bill” raced to No. 1 from No. 11, surpassing its prior No. 5 high set upon its debut three weeks earlier. The song marks the first No. 1 for the St....
Billboard

Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Dead & Company to Headline New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival unfurled its 2023 lineup on Friday (Jan. 13) with Lizzo, Ed Sheeran and Dead & Company among the headliners. Related Post Malone, Lizzo & Lil Nas X to Headline BottleRock Napa Valley Festival: See the… 01/13/2023 Other big names at the top of the event’s roster include Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, Jill Scott, Robert Plant & Allison Krauss, Kane Brown, H.E.R., Steve Miller Band and more. The Louisiana-based fest will take place across two weekends from April 28 to May 7 at the Fair Grounds Race Course. Tickets packages come in either a three-day...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Billboard

The Kid LAROI Unveils ‘The First Time’ Album Trailer

The Kid LAROI introduced fans to his new musical era on Thursday (Jan. 12) with a trailer teasing his sophomore album, The First Time. In the 30-second teaser, the 19-year-old star’s voice is heard over a series of vintage looking clips of everyday life, saying, “You never forget the first time. The first time you fall in love, the first time you get caught, the first time you feel shame, the first real kiss.” Over the video, an upbeat new song is heard, presumably “The First Song,” which will be dropping on Thursday (Jan. 19). The album, meanwhile, doesn’t have an official release date but is “coming soon.” The upcoming release is a follow-up to LAROI’s 2020 debut, F*ck Love. LAROI has released a series of solo singles in 2022, following his breakthrough 2021 with smash collaborations “Stay” with Justin Bieber and “Without You” with Miley Cyrus. He dropped “Thousand Miles” in April 2022, and “Paris to Tokyo” with Fivio Foreign in July. Watch The Kid LAROI’s The First Time trailer below More from BillboardKelsea Ballerini Reveals New Heartfirst Tour DatesLisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac Arrest: ReportsKelly Clarkson Brings the House Down With a Kellyoke Classic: Watch
Billboard

SZA Spends First Week at No. 1 on Hot 100 Songwriters Chart Thanks to ‘SOS’ Tracks

SZA soars from No. 5 to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters chart (dated Jan. 14), becoming the top songwriter in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to 15 charting songs on the latest Billboard Hot 100, all of which appear on her latest album, SOS. Leading the way is the album’s standout track “Kill Bill,” which jumps 11-3 on the Hot 100, returning to its peak, with 28 million official streams (up 5%), 1.7 million radio airplay audience impressions (up a whopping 703%, as it’s now being promoted to pop radio, alongside the set’s “Nobody Gets Me”) and...
Billboard

Fans Choose Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Miley Cyrus‘ new single “Flowers” has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Jan. 13) on Billboard, choosing Cyrus’ uplifting track as their favorite new music release of the past week. “Flowers” brought in more than 59% of the vote, beating out new music from Bizarrap and Shakira, Sam Smith and more. The dance-ready, midtempo pop track is the first taste of Cyrus’ upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, and it’s all about being more than comfortable on her own — and in her own skin — after a breakup. “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in...
Billboard

SZA’s ‘SOS’ Spends Fifth Straight Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

SZA’s SOS spends a fifth consecutive, and total, week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Jan. 21). It earned 125,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 12 (down less than 1%), according to Luminate. Only four albums have spent at least five weeks at No. 1 since the start of 2022: in order from most recent, SOS, Taylor Swift’s Midnights (five), Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti (13) and the Encanto soundtrack (nine). SOS is the first album to spend its first five weeks at No. 1 since Adele’s 30 ruled the list...
Billboard

Paramore Drop ‘Dance Punk’ New Single ‘C’est Comme Ça’: Stream It Now

There’s still about a month left to go before Paramore‘s highly anticipated sixth studio album, This Is Why, arrives, but it is finally beginning to take shape with the release of new single “C’est Comme Ça.” Related Here’s 'The News': Paramore Drops New Song & Horror-Themed Music Video 01/12/2023 Described by frontwoman Hayley Williams as a dance punk return to form, the brand new track arrived Thursday (Jan. 12). It’s the third single to be unveiled off This Is Why, due out Feb. 10, and follows lead single and title track “This Is Why” along with “The News.” “C’est Comme Ça” largely features the...
Billboard

Harry Styles Announces Final Dates for Love on Tour

Fans who missed international superstar Harry Styles‘ epic Love on Tour North America run have two more chances to catch the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” singer perform live. After completing three rescheduled shows at the Forum in Los Angeles Jan. 26, 27 and 29, Styles announced on Friday (Jan. 13) that he will play two final nights at Acrisure Arena, Southern California’s newest 11,000-capacity world-class venue in Greater Palm Springs, on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Madi Diaz will serve as a special guest for the two dates. Since launching Sept. 4, 2021, Styles has netted $338.9 million and sold...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

C.J. Harris, ‘American Idol’ Alum, Dies at 31

C.J. Harris, a singer who competed on the 2014 season of American Idol, died Sunday at age 31. The Jasper, Alabama, native was reportedly rushed to a local hospital after suffering a medical emergency, according to Variety, and the Walker County Coroner’s Office later confirmed his death. However, no other details, including cause of death, were given as of press time. Related ‘American Idol’ & Judges React to Willie Spence’s Death: ‘He Was a True Talent… 01/16/2023 Harris competed on season 13 of the singing competition, initially auditioning for judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr. in Salt Lake City with a...
JASPER, AL
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy