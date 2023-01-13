ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14.  Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game.  Nonetheless, several memes were ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
FOX Sports

Purdue is a problem for the Big Ten, but are Boilermakers built to last?

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A crowd of 14,797 at the Breslin Center roared to life as unranked Michigan State stitched together a 21-3 run that bridged both halves and threatened the third-ranked Boilermakers from Purdue. Each successive jumper from diminutive shooting guard Tyson Walker evoked an increasingly guttural reaction from his diminutive head coach, Tom Izzo. But then the moment came when mountainous Zach Edey had enough.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX Sports

James and the Lakers host the Rockets

Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Biggest takeaways from Ravens heartbreaking loss vs. Joe Burrow, Bengals | SPEAK

The Baltimore Ravens took AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals to its toes, with both teams going back and forth until DE Sam Hubbard scored off a 98-yard fumble recovery touchdown after Tyler Huntley lost the ball at the one-yard line to seal the victory. Lamar Jackson notably did not travel with the team. The Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman share their takeaways from the Ravens loss.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's future in college football | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed head coach Jim Harbaugh’s future at the University of Michigan. Joel elaborated on how he thinks that Harbaugh is trying to improve the program. With the young talent on the team and all the players such as Blake Corum coming back, why is Harbaugh entertaining the idea of leaving? Joel discussed the crossroads he believes Harbaugh is at: his desire to evolve Michigan’s program further along in the sport.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

Georgia football player Devin Willock killed in wreck after title celebration

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony. Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash, which...
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson has taken his last snap as a Raven: all in or fold? | What's Wright?

Lamar Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to their first-round playoff game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Nick explains different teams have different rules for players with injuries traveling to games. Because Jackson did not travel with the team Nick believes a divorce is eminent between the two parties and looks to the everything that has led up to this point. Nick and Damonza play all in or fold and believe Jackson has already played his last snap as a Raven.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Alabama basketball player Darius Miles charged with murder

Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

