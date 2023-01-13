ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Blooms on ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ Lead Single ‘Flowers’: Stream It Now

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Miley Cyrus kicked off the new year by unveiling her brand new single “Flowers” on Friday (Jan. 13).

Related

Miley Cyrus Teases New Single 'Flowers' From the Shower

01/12/2023

“I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours, yeah, some things you don’t understand/ But I can take myself dancing, yeah/ I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can,” she sings on the self-assured anthem.

Given its themes of independence and self-reliance, it’s certainly an interesting coincidence that Cyrus chose to drop the song on ex Liam Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday . The two were together off and on for almost ten years after meeting on the set of 2010’s The Last Song and married in Dec. 2018, though they split less than a year later in the summer of 2019. (Their divorce was eventually finalized in Jan. 2020.)

“Flowers” is the superstar’s first release on Columbia Records after spending the last near-decade signed to RCA Records for hit albums that included 2012’s Bangerz , 2015’s Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz , 2017’s Younger Now and 2020’s Plastic Hearts . The ballad will also serve as the lead-off to her upcoming eighth studio set Endless Summer Vacation , which will arrive in full on March 10.

In December, Cyrus hosted her second annual NBC holiday special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party , to say goodbye to 2022. Along with co-host Dolly Parton, the special featured Cyrus performing with Sia and Paris Hilton (“Stars Are Blind”), David Byrne (David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance”) and Fletcher (her own “Midnight Sky”).

Watch Cyrus’ “Flowers” music video below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Set to Bloom on U.K. Chart

Raye had the feel-good chart story of 2023 with “Escapism,” a slow burner that finally climbed to No. 1 earlier in the month for the British singer’s first leader. With Lewis Capaldi’s “Pointless” pushing “Escapism” to No. 2 on the latest chart, published last Friday (Jan. 13), Raye is making another push for the summit. “Escapism,” featuring U.S. rapper 070 Shake, leads the U.K.’s First Look survey, which ranks the most popular singles after the first 48 hours in the chart cycle. It’s not a done deal. Miley Cyrus is hot on her heels with “Flowers,” the Official Charts Company reports. It’s new...
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Miley Cyrus, Bizarrap & Shakira, Sam Smith and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Miley Cyrus grows with “Flowers,” Shakira doesn’t hold anything back alongside Bizarrap, and Sam Smith recruits two pals to keep evolving. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”  Throughout her career, Miley Cyrus has remade her image and sound at the start of a new album era, from the grown-up synth-pop of Can’t Be Tamed to the audacious hip-hop influence...
Billboard

Fans Choose Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Miley Cyrus‘ new single “Flowers” has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Jan. 13) on Billboard, choosing Cyrus’ uplifting track as their favorite new music release of the past week. “Flowers” brought in more than 59% of the vote, beating out new music from Bizarrap and Shakira, Sam Smith and more. The dance-ready, midtempo pop track is the first taste of Cyrus’ upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, and it’s all about being more than comfortable on her own — and in her own skin — after a breakup. “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in...
Billboard

Paramore Drop ‘Dance Punk’ New Single ‘C’est Comme Ça’: Stream It Now

There’s still about a month left to go before Paramore‘s highly anticipated sixth studio album, This Is Why, arrives, but it is finally beginning to take shape with the release of new single “C’est Comme Ça.” Related Here’s 'The News': Paramore Drops New Song & Horror-Themed Music Video 01/12/2023 Described by frontwoman Hayley Williams as a dance punk return to form, the brand new track arrived Thursday (Jan. 12). It’s the third single to be unveiled off This Is Why, due out Feb. 10, and follows lead single and title track “This Is Why” along with “The News.” “C’est Comme Ça” largely features the...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Sam Smith & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music of the Week? Vote!

New music is blooming this week, and among the artists with offerings are Miley Cyrus, who is growing some self-love, and Shakira, who is taking jabs at an ex. Related First Stream: New Music From Miley Cyrus, Bizarrap & Shakira, Sam Smith and More 01/13/2023 After two weeks of teasing, the former Disney Channel darling presented fans with “Flowers,” a midtempo disco-inspired tracked that sees Cyrus not so much reinventing herself, but falling into a natural progression of her multifaceted sound throughout the years. The song, which preaches of self-fulfillment after a breakup, serves as the first look at upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, which...
Popculture

Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
CALABASAS, CA
Billboard

Margo Price on Mushroom Mind Vacations, Quitting Alcohol & ‘Doing Country S–t’

Margo Price was a sophomore in college the first time she tried psilocybin mushrooms, and she’s happy to share that the encounter turned her world inside out. Price describes her experiences with the fungi in detail throughout her 2022 memoir Maybe We’ll Make It, attesting that the mushrooms “connect neural pathways in your brain” and have had a huge impact on her career, her quitting alcohol and her latest album, Strays, out today (Jan. 13) Related Margo Price’s 5 Essential Country Albums Everyone Should Own 01/12/2023 In college, her first trip made her realize she should drop out of school and become a full-time...
Billboard

Sam Smith Adds Australia Dates to World Tour: ‘I’m Starting to Prep Now’

Sam Smith’s tour in support of his forthcoming fourth studio album, Gloria (via Capitol), will have a 2023 swing Down Under. The superstar British singer and songwriter adds arena dates in five cities, kicking off Oct. 28 at Adelaide Entertainment Centre in South Australia. Produced by Frontier Touring, the Australasian leg of GLORIA the tour travels to Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne; Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney; Brisbane Entertainment Centre; and skips the Tasman for a concert Nov. 11 at Spark Arena, Auckland. Smith made something of a reconnaissance trip to Adelaide last week, the first stop on their next tour to these parts. South...
Billboard

Harry Styles to Perform at 2023 BRIT Awards

Harry Styles has been added to the performer lineup for next month’s 2023 BRIT Awards. On Tuesday morning (Jan. 17) the singer was added to the roster for the broadcast where he is up for four awards; album of the year (Harry’s House), artist of the year, pop/R&B act and song of the year for his smash single “As It Was.” Related Harry Styles, Wet Leg Top 2023 Brit Award Nominations (Full List) 01/17/2023 Styles joins previously announced performers Wet Leg and Sam Smith & Kim Petras at the show slated to take place on Feb. 11 at the O2 Arena in London. It will...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Becomes Her Sole Longest-Leading Hot 100 No. 1 With Eighth Week on Top

It’s a monster on the hill, in a good way: Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, logging an eighth total week on top. With its latest frame at No. 1, Swift rewrites her longest Hot 100 reign, surpassing the seven weeks at the summit for “Blank Space” in 2014-15. Plus, SZA’s “Kill Bill” bumps to No. 2 on the Hot 100, a new career-high rank for the singer-songwriter, and Zach Bryan achieves his first top 10 with “Something in the Orange” at No. 10. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Guitar, Eminem Signed Gym Shoes, J-Hope Jumpsuit Slated for MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

A signature Taylor Swift guitar, a pair of Eminem sneakers and an iconic stage outfit from a member of BTS are among the items going under the gavel next month at the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction. According to a Tuesday morning (Jan. 17) release announcing the sale from Julien’s Auctions, the Feb. 5 event will take place following that night’s 65th annual Grammy Awards. Among the items slated to benefit the organization that helps musicians with financial and medical needs, is a signed, but never played, Epiphone acoustic guitar that features the artwork for Swift’s 2020 pandemic album Evermore; the instrument...
Billboard

The Kid LAROI Unveils ‘The First Time’ Album Trailer

The Kid LAROI introduced fans to his new musical era on Thursday (Jan. 12) with a trailer teasing his sophomore album, The First Time. In the 30-second teaser, the 19-year-old star’s voice is heard over a series of vintage looking clips of everyday life, saying, “You never forget the first time. The first time you fall in love, the first time you get caught, the first time you feel shame, the first real kiss.” Over the video, an upbeat new song is heard, presumably “The First Song,” which will be dropping on Thursday (Jan. 19). The album, meanwhile, doesn’t have an official release date but is “coming soon.” The upcoming release is a follow-up to LAROI’s 2020 debut, F*ck Love. LAROI has released a series of solo singles in 2022, following his breakthrough 2021 with smash collaborations “Stay” with Justin Bieber and “Without You” with Miley Cyrus. He dropped “Thousand Miles” in April 2022, and “Paris to Tokyo” with Fivio Foreign in July. Watch The Kid LAROI’s The First Time trailer below More from BillboardKelsea Ballerini Reveals New Heartfirst Tour DatesLisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac Arrest: ReportsKelly Clarkson Brings the House Down With a Kellyoke Classic: Watch
Billboard

Blessing Offor Talks Christian Music Success & Debut Album ‘My Tribe’: ‘I Didn’t Give Myself Permission to Quit’

“That was a wild 36 hours in Santa Barbara,” singer-songwriter and Contemporary Christian Music hitmaker Blessing Offor tells Billboard, recalling how a meeting with five-time Grammy winner Jon Batiste in November 2022 at the Google Zeitgeist Conference led to an impromptu writing session.  “It felt like meeting an old friend kind of thing, just immediately cool,” Offor says. “He asked what we were doing that afternoon, and if we wanted to do a session in L.A. My flight was supposed to leave that afternoon, but I was like, ‘Absolutely.’ I immediately called my travel guy and was like, ‘Do whatever you...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Billboard

Harry Styles Announces Final Dates for Love on Tour

Fans who missed international superstar Harry Styles‘ epic Love on Tour North America run have two more chances to catch the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” singer perform live. After completing three rescheduled shows at the Forum in Los Angeles Jan. 26, 27 and 29, Styles announced on Friday (Jan. 13) that he will play two final nights at Acrisure Arena, Southern California’s newest 11,000-capacity world-class venue in Greater Palm Springs, on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Madi Diaz will serve as a special guest for the two dates. Since launching Sept. 4, 2021, Styles has netted $338.9 million and sold...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Lana Del Rey Reveals ‘Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ Track List Featuring Bleachers, Father John Misty & More

We’re officially two months away from the arrival of Lana Del Rey‘s ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and on Friday (Jan. 13), the singer unveiled the official track listing for the much-anticipated release in a post on her private Instagram page. The 16-track set out on March 10 includes the previously released title track, as well as a number of collaborations. Del Rey is teaming up with Father John Misty on “Let the Light In,” Tommy Genesis on “Peppers” and Bleachers on “Margaret,” seemingly a sweet reference to frontman Jack Antonoff‘s fiancée Margaret Qualley. Both Jon Batiste...
Billboard

What Shakira Is Really Saying in Her New Song With Bizarrap

Shakira’s new “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53” alongside Argentine DJ and producer Bizarrap, is the equivalent of a sonic bomb. The 45-year-old Colombian star went to town, pulling no punches in a track that aims squarely at her ex, soccer player Gerard Piqué, who split with her for a far younger woman. This isn’t the first time an artist lets it all out next to Bizarrap. Last year, Puerto Rican rapper Residente made major waves with his “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 49,” on which he lambasted the industry as a whole and J Balvin in particular. And this isn’t the first time...
Billboard

It’s Her, Hi: Taylor Swift Crashes The 1975 Concert & Live-Debuts ‘Anti-Hero’

Looks like Taylor Swift is getting ready for her The Eras Tour with a little stage time. Unsuspecting fans at The 1975‘s concert in London on Thursday (Jan. 12) were beyond surprised when Swift took the stage at the O2 arena to not only perform one of the rock band’s classic tracks, but also to live-debut her latest hit single. In fan-captured video, Swift is seen emerging onstage in a sparkling silver dress, taking in the screaming crowd of fans. In other moments, the singer takes a shot covering The 1975’s “The City” — a fan-favorite track from the band’s self-titled...
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (January 14)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. Myke Towers Takes Over New York Myke Towers’ 2023 is off to a great start, with the star making big moves in New York City. This week, the Puerto Rican rapper stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to perform his Daddy Yankee-assisted track “Ulala,” which entered the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart last week. “Jimmy Fallon, thanks for having me see yall soon,” he wrote on Instagram. The following day,...
Billboard

Alec Su on Making His Return to Music After Decades Away: ‘Today, I Am a Singer’

“Today, I am a singer,” Alec Su You-peng says shortly after he sits down. After nearly three decades, Su, formerly a member of one of the earliest Chinese boy bands, is ready to make a comeback as a singer in another band this year with new music. Related Li Ronghao on New Music, Mentoring Young Artists on 'Sing! China' & How It’s Easier to Be 'Seen'… 01/12/2023 Such is its power — music always has a way of making enthusiasts return to it no matter how long they have been away. Music is as vital as water Su learned to play the keyboard at a very young...
Billboard

The Lyrical Wizardry Behind Hikaru Utada’s Revival Hit ‘First Love’

In recent years, you’ve doubtlessly felt some major shifts in the Western pop music scene. Of course, there has been the rise of reggaeton, fresh takes on pop-punk, edgy new grooves from London, and hit trends that originated on TikTok. While these are all fascinating movements, there’s another in the air — the meteoric rise of Asian artists. Since the late 2010s, listeners around the world have been reappraising music from Asia, and the development of streaming platforms has provided Asian music with an even greater presence. Special note should be taken of the presence of musician Hikaru Utada, who uses...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy