Miley Cyrus Blooms on ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ Lead Single ‘Flowers’: Stream It Now

Miley Cyrus kicked off the new year by unveiling her brand new single “Flowers” on Friday (Jan. 13).

Related

Miley Cyrus Teases New Single 'Flowers' From the Shower

“I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours, yeah, some things you don’t understand/ But I can take myself dancing, yeah/ I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can,” she sings on the self-assured anthem.

Given its themes of independence and self-reliance, it’s certainly an interesting coincidence that Cyrus chose to drop the song on ex Liam Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday . The two were together off and on for almost ten years after meeting on the set of 2010’s The Last Song and married in Dec. 2018, though they split less than a year later in the summer of 2019. (Their divorce was eventually finalized in Jan. 2020.)

“Flowers” is the superstar’s first release on Columbia Records after spending the last near-decade signed to RCA Records for hit albums that included 2012’s Bangerz , 2015’s Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz , 2017’s Younger Now and 2020’s Plastic Hearts . The ballad will also serve as the lead-off to her upcoming eighth studio set Endless Summer Vacation , which will arrive in full on March 10.

In December, Cyrus hosted her second annual NBC holiday special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party , to say goodbye to 2022. Along with co-host Dolly Parton, the special featured Cyrus performing with Sia and Paris Hilton (“Stars Are Blind”), David Byrne (David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance”) and Fletcher (her own “Midnight Sky”).

Watch Cyrus’ “Flowers” music video below.