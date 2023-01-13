ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Why Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty vs Newcastle was ruled out: Fulham striker slips against former club

A surprisingly important clash between Newcastle United and Fulham took place at St. James' Park with both teams looking for critical points amidst a European battle. Newcastle are in the thick of the Champions League fight, needing all the points they can secure as they jockey with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, and other top clubs.
Sporting News

Premier League biggest transfers: Where does Mykhailo Mudryk rank in list of huge fees and major flops?

Chelsea fans welcomed their latest big-money signing at the weekend when Mykhailo Mudryk was paraded at Stamford Bridge at halftime during the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. Ukraine winger Mudryk is a scintillating, exciting talent and is the latest lavish purchase of the Todd Boehly era after Chelsea gazumped Premier League leaders Arsenal to sign Shakhtar Donetsk's prized asset on an eight-and-a-half-year contract.

