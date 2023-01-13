Read full article on original website
Related
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Jalopnik
The Grognard Was the Strangest Jet Bomber of the Early Cold War Era
The Sud-Est Grognard looked more like a drawing of a spaceship than a fighter jet. The experimental French jet fighter, of which only two were built, belongs to my favorite era of aircraft: early Cold War experiments. While jet engines saw their combat debut in the flak-ridden skies of the waning days of World War II, figuring out how best to bend an aircraft around an air intake and turbine remains a hard problem.
Jalopnik
Man Bats on the Moon: The Possible Origin of Fake News Around the Lunar Landings
As hard as it is to believe, modern conspiracy theories that claim the Apollo lunar landings were a hoax don’t hold a candle to the outrageous things that the American public once believed about the moon. Long before the age of social media, and over a century before the 1960's counterculture wave in the U.S., the moon was the center of the hoax universe. And it mostly comes down to a beef that editor Richard Adams Locke had with religious scholars and other contemporary astronomers like Thomas Dick, according to Aeon.
Comments / 0