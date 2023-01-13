Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
The Media Is Lying About No One Predicting The California Floods; One Service DidSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food ExperiencesJoel EisenbergLos Angeles, CA
Related
FOX Sports
James and the Lakers host the Rockets
Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Jaguars stun Chargers, one of the worst bad beats of all time and more
Down 27 points, and your quarterback threw four interceptions in the first half during an NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game?. Not a problem for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars (+2.5 at FOX Bet) rallied for an improbable 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on...
FOX Sports
Cowboys' Dak Prescott comes up big vs. Bucs, but bigger challenge awaits
After a night in which Dak Prescott provided all the necessary answers and plenty more, there was only one question that popped to mind:. Confused? Let’s explain. Monday night brought about the biggest performance of Prescott’s postseason career, in the biggest game of his life, against the biggest-name rival quarterback of them all, in the biggest show of evidence to sway those who say his skill set is not one of the NFL’s, well, biggest.
FOX Sports
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance
Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Best bets for Seahawks-49ers, Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs
It’s time to bet on the NFL Playoffs. Separating the contenders from the pretenders in the league’s second season is always a fascinating task. Our best bets (41-37-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers highlights: Dak, Dallas dominate Brady, Tampa to advance
The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs ended Monday with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys dominating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning 31-14. Prescott had the best playoff performance of his career to earn the win. He threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another while passing fro 305 yards.
Jerry Jones lauds Mike McCarthy for 'outstanding' coaching job vs. Bucs
Jerry Jones was praising Mike McCarthy even before the Cowboys’ shellacking of the Bucs, and he raved about the head coach Tuesday on “Shan and RJ.”
FOX Sports
Golden State visits Washington after Kuzma's 40-point game
Golden State Warriors (21-22, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Golden State Warriors after Kyle Kuzma scored 40 points in the Washington Wizards' 112-108 loss to the New York Knicks. The Wizards have gone 11-9 in home...
FOX Sports
Ja Morant throws down must-see dunk in Grizzlies' win over Pacers
Ja Morant is at it again. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar threw down a thunderous dunk in the third quarter of his team's 130-112 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. The eye-popping dunk instantly became one of the most explosive highlights of the 2022-23 NBA season. Heading into Saturday's game...
FOX Sports
Trevor Lawrence celebrates Jaguars' wild comeback at Waffle House
Trevor Lawrence is still undefeated on Saturdays in the NFL, just like he was in high school and in college at Clemson. And after Lawrence overcame four first-half interceptions to lead the Jaguars to an epic 27-point comeback over the Chargers in their wild-card game, he and his entourage celebrated in one of the best ways possible.
FOX Sports
Will Bucs get Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen back for Cowboys game?
TAMPA, Fla. — Is this the long-awaited day that Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen returns to the Bucs?. As Tampa Bay prepares for Monday night's home wild-card game against the Cowboys, the Bucs expect to be as healthy as they've been all season, a week after resting nine players dealing with injury or illness with the hopes of having them when it counted.
Darius Rucker’s Hot Take About the NFL Playoffs Gets Twitter All Riled Up
Darius Rucker is probably one of country music‘s least controversial stars, keeping his social media posts neutral and his music... The post Darius Rucker’s Hot Take About the NFL Playoffs Gets Twitter All Riled Up appeared first on Outsider.
FOX Sports
Brett Maher misses NFL record four PATs in Cowboys win over Buccaneers
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as Dak Prescott turned in one of the best performances of his career to win his second playoff game. But it was a painful evening for one Cowboys player in particular — kicker Brett Maher. Maher made...
FOX Sports
Toronto faces Milwaukee following overtime win
Toronto Raptors (20-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (28-16, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Milwaukee Bucks following the Raptors' 123-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The Bucks are 16-12 in conference matchups. Milwaukee is seventh in the Eastern Conference with...
FOX Sports
Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive,...
FOX Sports
NFL divisional round odds: Lines for every matchup
The NFL divisional round of the playoffs looms as seven teams have confirmed their reservations, while the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle on Monday night for the final spot. The top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, both 14-3, jump back into the fray after getting a...
FOX Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder play the Pacers
Indiana Pacers (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-23, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Indiana. He ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 30.7 points per game. The Thunder are 13-9 in home games. Oklahoma City...
FOX Sports
Pelicans host the Heat in non-conference action
Miami Heat (24-21, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (26-18, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans and Miami square off in non-conference action. The Pelicans are 17-5 on their home court. New Orleans is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 117.0 points while shooting...
FOX Sports
Trevor Lawrence, Daniel Jones emerge; secret of 49ers' success: NFL notes and analysis
Super Wild Card Weekend has certainly lived up to the hype, with a series of dramatic games that have left us clinging to our seats. The ups and downs of playoff football test the theories touted by old-school coaches and "nerds" (the analytics crowd) around the game. Although it is too early to determine which group is right, there are plenty of things to discuss with one game remaining on the holiday weekend.
FOX Sports
Cowboys' Brett Maher misses 4 extra points, converts 5th try
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in Monday night's NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss three or more in a playoff game. Maher's misses were the only thing going wrong for the...
Comments / 0